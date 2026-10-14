AP DSC Notification 2026 OUT: 2,721 Teacher Vacancies for SGT, TGT, PGT, School Assistant & Other Posts

Key Points AP govt. to fill 2721 teaching posts (SGT, TGT, PGT, Principal, School Asst.).

Short notification for AP DSC 2026 released on October 13, 2026.

Detailed notification & registration start by November 3, 2026.

The Andhra Pradesh government will fill 2721 teaching vacancies for the posts of School Assistant, TGT, PGT, principal posts, and SGT, for which the short notification was released by the officials on October 13, 2026, on the official website, i.e., tet2dsc.apcfss.in. The Andhra Pradesh School Education Department’s District Selection Committee (DSC) is going to conduct the AP DSC Teachers Recruitment Exam 2026 soon to hire eligible candidates for the various teacher vacancies that have been proposed in the short notification. The registration is expected to start on or before November 3, 2026, on the official Website. AP DSC Notification 2026 AP DSC will release the detailed notification with complete information on the vacancies, educational and professional eligibility criteria, age limits, important dates, and any other important information on or before November 3, 2026, on the official website, i.e., tet2dsc.apcfss.in. Until then, candidates can check the short notification press release, which has been given below:-

AP DSC Short Notification 2026 Press Note Interested candidates should note that the application will be allowed only through online mode, and the exam dates for the computer-based test (objective type) will be available in the detailed notification once released. Interested candidates should note that the application will be allowed only through online mode, and the exam dates for the computer-based test (objective type) will be available in the detailed notification once released. AP DSC Recruitment 2026 Key Highlights Given below are the key highlights of the Andhra Pradesh District Selection Committee recruitment 2026:- Particulars Details Exam Name AP DSC and Teacher Recruitment Test (TRT 2026) Conducting body Andhra Pradesh Department of School Education Total Vacancies 2721 Short Notification Release Date October 13, 2026 Registration Start Date On or before November 3, 2026 Age Limit 18 to 44 years Official website tet2dsc.apcfss.in Also check, 7 ChatGPT Prompts to Create Mock Tests

AP DSC Recruitment 2026 Vacancy The Andhra Pradesh District Selection Commission (DSC) has released 2721 vacancies in its short notification for the recruitment of eligible candidates for the posts of SGT, School Assistant, PGT, PET, TGT, and Principal across Andhra Pradesh. Given below is the breakdown of the vacancies offered, which are subject to change once the detailed notification is released:- Category Posts Vacancies General Schools (Government, ZP, MPP, Municipal) School Assistants 906 Secondary Grade Teachers 1205 Total 2111 Special Education (Government, ZP, MPP, Municipal) School Assistants 150 Secondary Grade Teachers 200 Total 350 Societies & Other Managements Principal 30 TGT 113 PGT 81 PD 2 PET 34 Total 260

Who is Eligible to Apply for AP DSC Recruitment 2026? Interested candidates who want to apply for the AP DSC recruitment 2026 must carefully read the eligibility criteria and make sure that they meet the eligibility criteria. This is important to make sure that the interested candidates are eligible for the position of Special Education (School Assistants), PGTs, TGTs, School Assistants, and SGTs. Given below are the eligibility criteria for the AP DSC recruitment 2026:- Educational Qualification Candidates should have passed intermediate or senior secondary as approved by the AP Board of Intermediate with a minimum of 50% marks for the unreserved category and 45% marks for the reserved category. Candidates should have a 2-year Elementary Education Diploma or a 4-year Elementary Education Bachelor’s degree. Candidates should be qualified in Paper I of the Andhra Pradesh Central Teacher Eligibility Test, Andhra Pradesh State Teacher Eligibility Test (APTET), or TSTET. Age Limit The age limit as set by the official authority is 18 to 44 years, and age relaxation will be given as per the government rules. Candidates are advised to visit the official website regularly to check the official website to be updated with the latest information related to AP DSC recruitment 2026. Candidates are advised to visit the official website regularly to check the official website to be updated with the latest information related to AP DSC recruitment 2026.