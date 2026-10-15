UP Government Holiday List 2026: Check How Many Days Government Offices Will Remain Closed in Uttar Pradesh
Check the UP Government holiday list 2026, public holidays in Uttar Pradesh, and how to access the official state-wise holiday calendar in the article below.
Diwali Holidays 2026: The Uttar Pradesh Government Holiday List 2026 offers important information about the public holidays and festival-related closed government offices in Uttar Pradesh. Government employees, job aspirants, and residents can check the official holiday calendar and plan official visits, personal work and leave. The National Portal of India offers a state-wise holiday calendar for 2026, including the State of Uttar Pradesh. Candidates should check the applicable state government notification before planning a visit to the government office, as the holidays may be different across departments.
Uttar Pradesh Government Holidays 2026
Government offices in Uttar Pradesh take notified public holidays, weekly holidays and other closed days as applicable. The total number of non-working days of the government offices in Uttar Pradesh depends on the number of non-working days mentioned in the official holiday notification. Those who are planning to visit any government office are advised to visit the offices after confirming through official sources. Given below is the list of the holidays of the Government offices in Uttar Pradesh as taken from the National Portal of India from October to December 2026:-
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October 2026 (Remaining Days)
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November 2026
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December 2026
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October 19, 2026 (Mahanavmi) (R)
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November 8, 2026 (Deepawali) (G)
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December 16, 2026 (Khawaja Moniuddin Chisti Urs) (R)
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October 20, 2026 (Dussehra or Vijaya Dashami) (G)
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November 9, 2026 (Govardhan Pooja) (G)
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December 23, 2026 (Chaudhary Charan Singh Jayanti) (R)
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October 26, 2026 (Maharishi Valmiki Jayanti) (R)
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November 11, 2026 (Bhai Dooj) (G)
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December 24, 2026 (Christmas Eve) (R)
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October 31, 2026 (Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel & Acharya Narayan Dev Jayanti) (R)
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November 15, 2026 (Chhath Pooja) (R)
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December 25, 2026 (Christmas Day) (G)
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November 16, 2026 (Veerangana Uda Devi Martyrdom Day) (R)
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November 24, 2026 (Guru Nanak Jayanti or Kartik Purnima) (G)
Candidates should note that these holidays have been taken from the National Portal of India.
Also check, Computer Stops Working During a Government Exam
UP Government Holidays 2026: Where to Check the List 2026?
People looking for the Uttar Pradesh government holiday calendar can visit the National Portal of India and open its Holiday Calendar section. This government portal provides state-wise holiday information, allowing individuals to select Uttar Pradesh and check the relevant dates. The holiday calendar can help government employees and residents plan bank-related work, administrative visits, and other official tasks. However, it is to be noted that the bank holidays may follow a separate notification, while courts, educational institutions, and other important services may have a very different schedule.
Also check, Dussehra Holidays 2026
Steps to Take Before Visiting Government Offices in UP
Any individuals planning to make a visit to a government office in Uttar Pradesh should take these steps before visiting a government office. These steps will make sure that the person saves their time instead of an unfruitful visit:-
- Check the official notice: Confirm the holiday dates through the relevant Uttar Pradesh Government department.
- Verify the office schedule: Local offices and specific departments may follow additional instructions.
- Check weekend overlaps: A festival falling on a weekly holiday may not provide an additional day off.
- Confirm before visiting: Contact the concerned office if the work is urgent or time-sensitive.
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Pratyasha is a Communications Professional with over 2.2 years of experience in the education sector. Having worked with top names like Arihant Publications and Jagran Josh, she specializes in board exam results, education news, and government job updates. She also brings a unique perspective as a former Subject Matter Expert for nearly a year. Currently, she is a key part of the Exam Prep and Sarkari Naukri team at Jagran Josh. Pratyasha holds an Honours degree in Ancient Indian History, Culture, and Archaeology, and loves reading and traveling in her free time.