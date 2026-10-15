Diwali Holidays 2026: The Uttar Pradesh Government Holiday List 2026 offers important information about the public holidays and festival-related closed government offices in Uttar Pradesh. Government employees, job aspirants, and residents can check the official holiday calendar and plan official visits, personal work and leave. The National Portal of India offers a state-wise holiday calendar for 2026, including the State of Uttar Pradesh. Candidates should check the applicable state government notification before planning a visit to the government office, as the holidays may be different across departments.

Uttar Pradesh Government Holidays 2026

Government offices in Uttar Pradesh take notified public holidays, weekly holidays and other closed days as applicable. The total number of non-working days of the government offices in Uttar Pradesh depends on the number of non-working days mentioned in the official holiday notification. Those who are planning to visit any government office are advised to visit the offices after confirming through official sources. Given below is the list of the holidays of the Government offices in Uttar Pradesh as taken from the National Portal of India from October to December 2026:-