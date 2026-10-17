Key Points BSEB released Bihar STET 2026 admit cards on October 18, 2026.

The Bihar STET 2026 exam will be held from October 25 to November 20, 2026.

Download from bsebstet.org; carry printout & valid photo ID to the exam.

STET Admit Card 2026 OUT:The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has released the Bihar STET 2026 admit card on October 18. Candidates who applied for the Secondary Teacher Eligibility Test can now download their hall ticket from the official website. The exam will be held from October 25 to November 20, 2026. The admit card shows key details such as the exam date, shift timing, and exam centre address. Candidates should check every detail carefully after downloading and carry a printed copy with a valid photo ID on exam day. #Bihar #BSEB #BiharBoard @BiharEducation_ @mkrtiwari_bjp @samrat4bjp https://t.co/PQ8W6YgcJB — Bihar School Examination Board (@officialbseb) October 16, 2026 Bihar STET Admit Card 2026 Out @bsebstet.org The Bihar STET Admit Card 2026 is now available for download on bsebstet.org for candidates appearing in Paper 1 & Paper 2. Candidates must bring their BSEB STET admit card and a valid photo ID to enter the examination hall. Please review all details on the admit card PDF carefully before going to the exam center.

Bihar STET Admit Card 2026 Download Link The Bihar STET Admit Card is now available for download at bsebstet.org. Candidates can access their hall ticket by logging in with their Application/Registration Number along with their Password or Date of Birth. Before downloading the PDF, please double-check your personal details, exam venue, shift timings, and exam day guidelines. It is advised to print 2–3 physical copies of the BSEB STET Admit Card 2026 to keep for verification throughout the recruitment process. Check Here: Bihar STET Admit Card 2026 Link Bihar STET Admit Card 2026 @stetregistration.cbrt.co.in Candidates can find all the information about Bihar STET Admit Card 2026 in the table given below: Particulars Details Conducting Body Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) Exam Name Secondary Teacher Eligibility Test (STET) 2026 Admit Card Release Date October 18, 2026 (OUT) Exam Dates October 25, 2026 to November 20, 2026 Admit Card Mode Online Official Website bsebstet.org / stetregistration.cbrt.co.in

Bihar STET Admit Card 2026 Important Dates Candidates can check the important dates regarding the application process, dummy admit card, and exam schedule of Bihar STET 2026 are given below. Event Date Online Application Starts August 17, 2026 Last date of application September 22, 2026 Dummy admit card released September 24, 2026 Correction in application details September 25 to 29, 2026 Final Admit Card Scheduled Date October 18, 2026 Exam starts October 25, 2026 Exam over November 20, 2026 Bihar STET Exam Date 2026 The Bihar STET 2026 exam will be held from October 25, 2026 to November 20, 2026. The board will conduct the test over several days and in different shifts. Since the exam spans many days, not every candidate will appear on the first day. The exact date, shift timing, and exam centre for each candidate will be printed on their hall ticket. Candidates should check these details as soon as they download the admit card and plan their travel.

Bihar STET 2026 Exam Schedule The Bihar STET 2026 exam for Paper 1 (classes 9th and 10th) will be held from 25 October to 20 November 2026. The exam will be held in two shifts. The first shift is from 10:00 am to 12:30 pm and the second shift is from 03:00 pm to 05:00 pm. Particulars Shift 1 Shift 2 Exam Timing 10:00 am to 12:30 pm 03:00 pm to 05:00 pm Reporting Timing 08:30 am 01:30 pm Gate Closing Time 09:30 am 02:30 pm Commencement of exam 10:00 am 03:00 pm Exam Concludes 12:30 pm 05:00 pm How to Download Bihar STET Admit Card 2026 Candidates can follow these steps to download the Bihar STET Admit Card 2026: Visit the official website of the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB).

Click on the "STET 2026 Admit Card" link on the homepage.

Enter your login details (registration number and password or date of birth, as asked).

Submit the details and your admit card will appear on the screen.

Check all details carefully, then download it.

Take a clear printout and keep it safe for exam day.

Details Mentioned on Bihar STET Hall Ticket 2026 The Bihar STET Admit Card 2026 contains various important information about the candidate and the examination. Candidates must verify the details immediately after downloading the STET Hall Ticket PDF. Candidate’s name

Roll number or registration details

Photograph and other identification details, where printed

Examination name

Paper or subject details

Examination date and shift

Reporting time

Examination centre name and complete address

Important examination-day instructions If any information is incorrect or unclear, candidates should contact the examination authority through the official channels as soon as possible. BSEB Bihar STET Admit Card Important Instructions for Candidates Candidates must follow the instructions printed on the Bihar STET Call Letter for a smooth procedure at the exam centers

Carry a printed copy of the Bihar STET hall ticket with a valid photo ID proof like Voter ID, PAN Card, Driving License, Passport, or government-issued identity proof

Carry 2 recent passport-size photographs same as the one uploaded in the online application form

Reach the center at least 30 to 45 minutes before the reporting time given on the admit card

Do not bring electronic devices, smartwatches, calculators, Bluetooth devices, or study materials inside the exam hall strictly

Make sure that the photograph & signature printed on the Bihar STET 2026 Admit Card are clear & legible What to do in case of an issue in the Bihar STET Admit Card 2026? Candidates should verify entries on the Bihar STET 2026 Admit Card. In case of any mistakes or errors follow the steps provided as under