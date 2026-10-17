RRB Section Controller Answer Key 2026 (OUT): Download Response Sheet PDF Link Here
RRB Section Controller Answer Key 2026: Railway Recruitment Board has released the provisional answer key for the Section Controller Exam. Candidates can now check the answer key to calculate their provisional marks and raise objections. Check the key details here.
Key Points
- The RRB Section Controller answer key was officially released on October 16, 2026.
- Candidates can raise objections from October 16 to October 25, 2026 (until 11:55 PM).
- The Computer-Based exam was conducted on October 12 and 13, 2026, for 119 vacancies.
RRB Section Controller Answer Key 2026: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has officially released the Section Controller answer key on October 16, 2026. All those candidates who have appeared for the Computer-Based exam that was conducted on October 12 and 13, 2026 can now download their response sheet through the official website. The recruitment is conducted under the CEN No 03/2026. Through this recruitment a total of 119 vacancies of Selection Controller would be filled by the Indian Railways. The provisional answer key helps candidates to calculate their estimated scores before the final answer key is released after reviewing the objection.
Along with the release of the provisional answer the objection window has also been opened. Candidates who are not satisfied with a particular question or answer can raise objections through the official website from October 16, 2026 to October 25, 2026 until 11:55 PM.
RRB Section Controller Answer Key 2026 Download Link
Candidates can now check and download the Railway Selection Controller Answer Key 2026 through the official website or they can check it through the direct link provided below. Applicants are advised to calculate estimated marks based on the answer key. The direct link to check the provisional answer key is provided in the table below.
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RRB Section Controller Answer Key 2026 Link
Railway RRB Section Controller Answer Key 2026 Highlights
The RRB Section controller exam was conducted across 2 days. The recruitment is conducted under the CEN No 03/2026. Through this recruitment a total of 119 posts would be filled across various RRB zones. Check the table below overall details related to the Railway Section Controller Exam 2026.
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Particulars
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Details
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Recruiting Authority
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Railway Recruitment Board (RRB)
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Exam Date
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October 12 to 13, 2026
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Advt No
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03/2026
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Answer Key Release Date
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October 16 , 2026
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Objection Dates
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October 16 to October 25,2026
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Mode of Answer Key
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Online
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Marking Scheme
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Official Website
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rrb.indianrailways.gov.in
How to Download the RRB Section Controller Answer Key 2026?
Candidates can check the steps given below to download the RRB Section Controller Answer Key 2026-
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Visit the official website of regional website of respective RRBs
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Click on the answer key section available on the homepage.
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Now you have to enter your login credentials and submit the details
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The answer key would open on your screen.
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Check the responses you have made with the official marking scheme to calculate scores
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Download and save for future references.
How to Calculate Marks Using the Railway Section Controller Answer Key 2026?
Candidates can calculate their provisional marks using the RRB Section Controller Answer Key 2026 . The marking scheme helps to calculate scores before the final answer is released. Check the marking scheme in the table below.
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Particulars
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Details
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Correct Answer
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+1 mark
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Incorrect Answer
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-0.33 Mark
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Unattempted Question
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No marks
Executive - Editorial
Deepanshu Upadhayaya is an education journalist with expertise in covering recruitment examinations, government job notifications, and UPSC success stories. Over the course of his career, he has worked with leading media organizations such as Times Network Digital and is currently associated with Jagran New Media, where he covers competitive examinations, recruitment drives, admit cards, results, and exam preparation-related content. A graduate of Motilal Nehru College, University of Delhi, Deepanshu brings a strong understanding of the education sector, through his accurate, timely, and reader-friendly approach. He also holds Master's degrees in Economics and Mass Communication. Apart from covering education news, Deepanshu enjoys singing, playing cricket, and reading books. He can be reached at deepanshu.upadhayaya@jagrannewmedia.com.