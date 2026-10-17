RRB Section Controller Answer Key 2026 (OUT): Download Response Sheet PDF Link Here

RRB Section Controller Answer Key 2026: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has officially released the Section Controller answer key on October 16, 2026. All those candidates who have appeared for the Computer-Based exam that was conducted on October 12 and 13, 2026 can now download their response sheet through the official website. The recruitment is conducted under the CEN No 03/2026. Through this recruitment a total of 119 vacancies of Selection Controller would be filled by the Indian Railways. The provisional answer key helps candidates to calculate their estimated scores before the final answer key is released after reviewing the objection.

Along with the release of the provisional answer the objection window has also been opened. Candidates who are not satisfied with a particular question or answer can raise objections through the official website from October 16, 2026 to October 25, 2026 until 11:55 PM.