Delhi Traffic Advisory for Durga Puja 2026: Restrictions in CR Park and Greater Kailash-II from October 16 to 20

TRAFFIC ADVISORY | DURGA PUJA CELEBRATIONS 2026 In view of Durga Puja celebrations in Chittaranjan Park (C.R. Park) and Greater Kailash-II from 16–20 October 2026, traffic restrictions will be in place from 4:00 PM to 12:00 Midnight daily. Devotees and commuters are advised to use Delhi Metro, avoid affected roads, refrain from unauthorised parking and allow extra travel time. Delhi Traffic Police appeals to all commuters to plan their journeys in advance, follow traffic regulations and cooperate with personnel on duty. 📢 Please refer to the detailed traffic advisory for restrictions and affected routes. #DelhiTrafficPolice #TrafficAdvisory #DurgaPuja2026 #DTPUpdates