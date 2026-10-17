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Delhi Traffic Advisory for Durga Puja 2026: Restrictions in CR Park and Greater Kailash-II from October 16 to 20

By Jasreet Kaur
Last Updated: Oct 17, 2026, 15:58 IST

Delhi Traffic Police has announced traffic restrictions in CR Park and Greater Kailash-II from October 16 to 20, 2026, for Durga Puja celebrations. Check timings and commuter guidelines.

Delhi Traffic Advisory for Durga Puja 2026: Restrictions in CR Park and Greater Kailash-II from October 16 to 20
Delhi Traffic Advisory for Durga Puja 2026: Restrictions in CR Park and Greater Kailash-II from October 16 to 20

Delhi Traffic Police has issued a traffic advisory for Durga Puja celebrations in Chittaranjan Park (C.R. Park) and Greater Kailash-II in Delhi from October 16 to 20, 2026. Traffic restrictions will remain in force daily from 4:00 PM to 12:00 midnight to manage the movement of devotees and vehicles during the festivities. Delhi Traffic Police has also urged commuters to plan their journeys in advance and follow instructions issued by traffic personnel. Keep reading to know in detail. 

Delhi Traffic Advisory for Durga Puja 2026

Category Detail Information
Event

Durga Puja celebrations
Affected Areas

Chittaranjan Park (C.R. Park) and Greater Kailash-II
Dates

October 16 to 20, 2026
Restriction Timings

4:00 PM to 12:00 Midnight daily
Issuing Authority

Delhi Traffic Police
Advice for Commuters

Use the Delhi Metro, avoid affected roads, and allow extra travel time

 

Why Has Delhi Traffic Police Issued the Advisory?

Durga Puja celebrations attract devotees and visitors to pandals and community venues across Delhi. The expected movement of visitors and vehicles in Chittaranjan Park and Greater Kailash-II may affect traffic flow during the evening and night.

Which Roads in Delhi Were Likely to Be Affected?

According to reports on the Delhi Traffic Police advisory issued for October 16, 2026, traffic movement was likely to be affected on the following roads and stretches in central Delhi due to the proposed ‘Lehra Do Tiranga’ march at Central Park, Connaught Place.

No. Road or Stretch
1 Sansad Marg
2 Baba Kharak Singh Marg
3 Shaheed Bhagat Singh Marg
4 Panchkuian Road
5 Basant Lane
6 Chelmsford Road
7 Minto Road
8 Barakhamba Road
9 Kasturba Gandhi Marg
10 Janpath
11 Rail Bhawan
12 Rafi Marg
13 C-Hexagon
14 Mandi House
15 Patel Chowk
16 Windsor Place
17 Gole Dak Khana
18 Ashok Road, from GPO to C-Hexagon
19 Tilak Marg
20 Tolstoy Marg
21 Sikandra Road

Jasreet Kaur
Jasreet Kaur

Executive - Editorial

Jasreet Kaur is a journalist with over 3 years of experience in digital media and news content creation. She specializes in covering Trending News, including major National and International developments, with a focus on delivering accurate, engaging, and reader-friendly stories. Prior to this, she worked with Zee News as a Content Writer, where she gained extensive experience in news reporting and content strategy. Driven by curiosity, credibility, and a passion for impactful journalism, Jasreet aims to contribute to informed public discourse while supporting positive growth in organizations, society, and the world.

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First Published: Oct 17, 2026, 11:41 IST
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