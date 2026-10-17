Delhi Traffic Advisory for Durga Puja 2026: Restrictions in CR Park and Greater Kailash-II from October 16 to 20
Delhi Traffic Police has announced traffic restrictions in CR Park and Greater Kailash-II from October 16 to 20, 2026, for Durga Puja celebrations. Check timings and commuter guidelines.
Delhi Traffic Police has issued a traffic advisory for Durga Puja celebrations in Chittaranjan Park (C.R. Park) and Greater Kailash-II in Delhi from October 16 to 20, 2026. Traffic restrictions will remain in force daily from 4:00 PM to 12:00 midnight to manage the movement of devotees and vehicles during the festivities. Delhi Traffic Police has also urged commuters to plan their journeys in advance and follow instructions issued by traffic personnel. Keep reading to know in detail.
Delhi Traffic Advisory for Durga Puja 2026
|Category
|Detail Information
|Event
|
Durga Puja celebrations
|Affected Areas
|
Chittaranjan Park (C.R. Park) and Greater Kailash-II
|Dates
|
October 16 to 20, 2026
|Restriction Timings
|
4:00 PM to 12:00 Midnight daily
|Issuing Authority
|
Delhi Traffic Police
|Advice for Commuters
|
Use the Delhi Metro, avoid affected roads, and allow extra travel time
TRAFFIC ADVISORY | DURGA PUJA CELEBRATIONS 2026 In view of Durga Puja celebrations in Chittaranjan Park (C.R. Park) and Greater Kailash-II from 16–20 October 2026, traffic restrictions will be in place from 4:00 PM to 12:00 Midnight daily. Devotees and commuters are advised to use Delhi Metro, avoid affected roads, refrain from unauthorised parking and allow extra travel time. Delhi Traffic Police appeals to all commuters to plan their journeys in advance, follow traffic regulations and cooperate with personnel on duty. 📢 Please refer to the detailed traffic advisory for restrictions and affected routes. #DelhiTrafficPolice #TrafficAdvisory #DurgaPuja2026 #DTPUpdates— Delhi Traffic Police (@dtptraffic) October 16, 2026
Why Has Delhi Traffic Police Issued the Advisory?
Durga Puja celebrations attract devotees and visitors to pandals and community venues across Delhi. The expected movement of visitors and vehicles in Chittaranjan Park and Greater Kailash-II may affect traffic flow during the evening and night.
Which Roads in Delhi Were Likely to Be Affected?
According to reports on the Delhi Traffic Police advisory issued for October 16, 2026, traffic movement was likely to be affected on the following roads and stretches in central Delhi due to the proposed ‘Lehra Do Tiranga’ march at Central Park, Connaught Place.
|No.
|Road or Stretch
|1
|Sansad Marg
|2
|Baba Kharak Singh Marg
|3
|Shaheed Bhagat Singh Marg
|4
|Panchkuian Road
|5
|Basant Lane
|6
|Chelmsford Road
|7
|Minto Road
|8
|Barakhamba Road
|9
|Kasturba Gandhi Marg
|10
|Janpath
|11
|Rail Bhawan
|12
|Rafi Marg
|13
|C-Hexagon
|14
|Mandi House
|15
|Patel Chowk
|16
|Windsor Place
|17
|Gole Dak Khana
|18
|Ashok Road, from GPO to C-Hexagon
|19
|Tilak Marg
|20
|Tolstoy Marg
|21
|Sikandra Road
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