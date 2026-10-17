IIM Kozhikode Launches 2-Year Global MBA With Accenture LearnVantage; Programme to Begin in 2027

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The Indian Institute of Management Kozhikode (IIM Kozhikode) will launch a two-year Global MBA programme in collaboration with Accenture LearnVantage in March 2027. The programme is designed for working professionals, business executives and entrepreneurs who want to develop their management and leadership skills while gaining knowledge of technology and global business. The programme will combine classroom learning with practical business experience. It will focus on management, leadership, business transformation and emerging technologies. The initiative is aimed at professionals across regions including the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Africa and Europe. According to the institute, the programme will include approximately 650 hours of learning spread across four semesters over two years. It will use a mix of online classes, campus-based sessions and international workshops to help participants understand business practices across different markets.

Also read: All India Board Exam Date Sheet 2027 LIVE: CBSE, CISCE, Other State Time Table PDF Updates; How To Download The Global MBA will run for two years and include four semesters. Its blended learning format is intended to help working professionals continue their jobs while pursuing the programme. The course will be delivered through IIM Kozhikode’s Urban Learning Centre in Kochi, Kerala. Faculty members from the institute, industry professionals and subject experts will contribute to the learning process. Students will learn through case studies, projects and practical activities based on real business situations. These activities are intended to help participants understand management concepts and apply them to challenges faced by organisations.

The programme will also include international workshops across the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Africa and Europe. These sessions are expected to provide participants with exposure to different business environments and global perspectives. What Will Students Learn in the Global MBA Programme? The programme will focus on management and leadership skills alongside the use of technology in business. It aims to help professionals understand how organisations can respond to changing market conditions and adopt emerging technologies. Key learning areas will include: - Management and leadership: Developing skills to manage teams and make business decisions.

- Business transformation: Understanding how organisations can improve their operations and respond to change.

- Emerging technologies: Learning about the role of new technologies in business.

- Industry-based learning: Using case studies and projects to understand real business challenges.

- Global business exposure: Exploring business practices across different regions through international workshops.

Industry practitioners and subject experts will also contribute to the programme, connecting academic learning with practical business experience. IIM Kozhikode Global MBA: Degree and Alumni Benefits Participants who successfully complete the programme will receive an MBA degree from IIM Kozhikode and become part of the institute’s alumni network, according to the official statement. The programme is intended for professionals who want to strengthen their management knowledge, develop leadership capabilities or prepare for changing responsibilities in their careers. However, details such as the programme fee, admission eligibility, application deadline, selection process and exact schedule for campus sessions and international workshops have not been specified in the announcement. Interested candidates should check the institute’s official website for further updates before applying.