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NIFTEE 2027 Registrations Commence, Apply at exams.nta.nic.in for UG, PG Programmes

By Sherin Tressa Tomy
Last Updated: Oct 17, 2026, 06:29 IST

The National Testing Agency has commenced the online registration and application for NIFTEE UG, PG and other programmes. Candidates interested in appearingfor the entrance examination can check registration process, application fee details here.

NIFTEE 2027 Registrations Commence, Apply at exams.nta.nic.in for UG, PG Programmes
NIFTEE 2027 Registrations Commence, Apply at exams.nta.nic.in for UG, PG Programmes
Register for Result Updates

NIFTEE 2027 Registration and Application: The National Testing Agency has commenced the registration and application process for the National Institute of Fashion Technology Entrance Examination (NIFTEE) 2027. Candidates interested in appearing for the entrance exam can visit the official website to complete the registration and application process.

According to the official schedule released, the last date for submission of the online application, as per the applicable fee, is November 16, 2026. The last date to submit the online application with a late fee of ₹ 5000/- (in addition to the applicable application fee) is November 21, 2026. 

The National Testing Agency will be conducting the NIFTEE 2027 examinations on January 10, 2027. Students applying for admission must complete the online registration and application process according to the released schedule.

NIFTEE-2027 Application Form – PhD

NIFTEE-2027 Application Form – NRI

NIFTEE-2027 Application Form – ARTISANS

NIFTEE-2027 Application Form – NLEA UG

NIFTEE-2027 Application Form – UG and PG

NIFTEE 2027 Schedule for UG, PG Regular and NLEA

Candidates applying for the UG, PG regular and NLEA programmes can check the complete schedule for the application, admit card download and examination here.

Online registration and submission of Application Form through NTA Website 

October 16, 2026 

Last date for submission of online application as per the applicable fee 

November 16, 2026

Last date for submission of online application with late fees of ₹ 5000/- (in addition to the applicable application fee) 

November 21, 2026 

Correction in the Particulars of the application form (online only) 

November 22 to 25, 2026

Advance City Intimation Slip 

December 21, 2026 

Downloading of Admit Card by the Candidate from NTA Website 

January 4, 2027 

Date of Entrance Examination 

January 10, 2027 

Declaration of Stage 1 result on NTA and NIFT websites 

February / March 2027 

Situation Test (Regular) / Studio Test, Personal Interview & document verification (NLEA) at Test Centres 

March / April 2027 

Declaration of Result on NTA & NIFT Websites 

1st week of May, 2027 

Also Read: Maharashtra School Admission Age Limit 2027-28: New Rules

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NIFTEE 2027 Registration and Application Process

Candidates interested in applying for the NIFTEE UG, PG and other programmes can follow the steps provided below to apply.

Step 1: Visit the official website of NIFTEE

Step 2: Click on Admissions

Step 3: Click on NIFTEE 2027 registration

Step 4: Click on the relevant link

Step 5: Fill out the application form

Step 6: Upload required documents

Step 7: Submit the application fee

Step 8: Save and click on submit

NIFTEE 2027 Application Fee

When filling out the online application form, candidates are required to submit the application fee. The category-wise fee details are given below

Category

Application Fee (in ₹)

Open / Open-EWS*/OBC(NCL)** (For either B.Des. or B.F.Tech. or M.F.M. or M.Des. or M.F.Tech. or Ph.D.) 

₹ 2000 

SC / ST / PwD/ PwBD (for either B.Des. or B.F.Tech. or M.F.M. or M.Des. or M.F.Tech. or Ph.D.) 

₹ 500 

Open/Open-EWS*/OBC (NCL)** applying for two programmes i.e. B.F.Tech. and B.Des. or M.F.M. and M.Des. 

₹ 3000 

SC / ST / PwD/ PwBD applying for two programmes i.e. B.F.Tech. and B.Des. or M.F.M. and M.Des 

₹ 750 

NRI/Foreign National/OCI/PIO/SAARC (for UG / PG Programmes) 

₹ 11,100 

 Also Read: UP Sainik School Admission 2027-28: Registration Begins, Apply Online at upsainikschool.org

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Sherin Tressa Tomy
Sherin Tressa Tomy

Assistant Manager - Editorial

Sherin is an education journalist with over 7 years of experience. Over her tenure of working with top media houses like Careers 360 and then Jagran Josh, Sherin has covered various entrance examinations liek JEE Main, NEET, CUET, GATE, etc. as well as various state board and CBSE results. Her understanding of the education ecosystem coupled with her own experience of teaching as an Assistant Professor of nearly 2 years helps her provide a comprehensive perspective to students. She has a Masters Degree in Communication from Madras Christian College. Apart from covering education news, Sherin also enjoys reading and cooking. 

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First Published: Oct 17, 2026, 06:29 IST
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