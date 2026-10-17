NIFTEE 2027 Registrations Commence, Apply at exams.nta.nic.in for UG, PG Programmes

NIFTEE 2027 Registration and Application: The National Testing Agency has commenced the registration and application process for the National Institute of Fashion Technology Entrance Examination (NIFTEE) 2027. Candidates interested in appearing for the entrance exam can visit the official website to complete the registration and application process.

According to the official schedule released, the last date for submission of the online application, as per the applicable fee, is November 16, 2026. The last date to submit the online application with a late fee of ₹ 5000/- (in addition to the applicable application fee) is November 21, 2026.

The National Testing Agency will be conducting the NIFTEE 2027 examinations on January 10, 2027. Students applying for admission must complete the online registration and application process according to the released schedule.