NIFTEE 2027 Registrations Commence, Apply at exams.nta.nic.in for UG, PG Programmes
The National Testing Agency has commenced the online registration and application for NIFTEE UG, PG and other programmes. Candidates interested in appearingfor the entrance examination can check registration process, application fee details here.
NIFTEE 2027 Registration and Application: The National Testing Agency has commenced the registration and application process for the National Institute of Fashion Technology Entrance Examination (NIFTEE) 2027. Candidates interested in appearing for the entrance exam can visit the official website to complete the registration and application process.
According to the official schedule released, the last date for submission of the online application, as per the applicable fee, is November 16, 2026. The last date to submit the online application with a late fee of ₹ 5000/- (in addition to the applicable application fee) is November 21, 2026.
The National Testing Agency will be conducting the NIFTEE 2027 examinations on January 10, 2027. Students applying for admission must complete the online registration and application process according to the released schedule.
NIFTEE-2027 Application Form – PhD
NIFTEE-2027 Application Form – NRI
NIFTEE-2027 Application Form – ARTISANS
NIFTEE-2027 Application Form – NLEA UG
NIFTEE-2027 Application Form – UG and PG
NIFTEE 2027 Schedule for UG, PG Regular and NLEA
Candidates applying for the UG, PG regular and NLEA programmes can check the complete schedule for the application, admit card download and examination here.
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Online registration and submission of Application Form through NTA Website
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October 16, 2026
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Last date for submission of online application as per the applicable fee
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November 16, 2026
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Last date for submission of online application with late fees of ₹ 5000/- (in addition to the applicable application fee)
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November 21, 2026
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Correction in the Particulars of the application form (online only)
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November 22 to 25, 2026
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Advance City Intimation Slip
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December 21, 2026
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Downloading of Admit Card by the Candidate from NTA Website
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January 4, 2027
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Date of Entrance Examination
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January 10, 2027
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Declaration of Stage 1 result on NTA and NIFT websites
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February / March 2027
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Situation Test (Regular) / Studio Test, Personal Interview & document verification (NLEA) at Test Centres
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March / April 2027
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Declaration of Result on NTA & NIFT Websites
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1st week of May, 2027
Also Read: Maharashtra School Admission Age Limit 2027-28: New Rules
BHU, IIT Kanpur, CSJMU to Hold National Workshop on AI in Higher Education on October 24, Check Details
NIFTEE 2027 Registration and Application Process
Candidates interested in applying for the NIFTEE UG, PG and other programmes can follow the steps provided below to apply.
Step 1: Visit the official website of NIFTEE
Step 2: Click on Admissions
Step 3: Click on NIFTEE 2027 registration
Step 4: Click on the relevant link
Step 5: Fill out the application form
Step 6: Upload required documents
Step 7: Submit the application fee
Step 8: Save and click on submit
NIFTEE 2027 Application Fee
When filling out the online application form, candidates are required to submit the application fee. The category-wise fee details are given below
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Category
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Application Fee (in ₹)
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Open / Open-EWS*/OBC(NCL)** (For either B.Des. or B.F.Tech. or M.F.M. or M.Des. or M.F.Tech. or Ph.D.)
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₹ 2000
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SC / ST / PwD/ PwBD (for either B.Des. or B.F.Tech. or M.F.M. or M.Des. or M.F.Tech. or Ph.D.)
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₹ 500
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Open/Open-EWS*/OBC (NCL)** applying for two programmes i.e. B.F.Tech. and B.Des. or M.F.M. and M.Des.
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₹ 3000
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SC / ST / PwD/ PwBD applying for two programmes i.e. B.F.Tech. and B.Des. or M.F.M. and M.Des
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₹ 750
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NRI/Foreign National/OCI/PIO/SAARC (for UG / PG Programmes)
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₹ 11,100
Assistant Manager - Editorial
Sherin is an education journalist with over 7 years of experience. Over her tenure of working with top media houses like Careers 360 and then Jagran Josh, Sherin has covered various entrance examinations liek JEE Main, NEET, CUET, GATE, etc. as well as various state board and CBSE results. Her understanding of the education ecosystem coupled with her own experience of teaching as an Assistant Professor of nearly 2 years helps her provide a comprehensive perspective to students. She has a Masters Degree in Communication from Madras Christian College. Apart from covering education news, Sherin also enjoys reading and cooking.