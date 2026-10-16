Maharashtra School Admission Age Limit 2027-28: New Rules

The Maharashtra government has announced new school admission age criteria for nursery, Junior Kindergarten (KG), Senior KG and Class 1, with implementation scheduled to begin in the 2027-28 academic year. Under the revised rules, children must be at least 3 years old for nursery admission from 2027-28. The minimum age for Junior KG will be 4 years from 2028-29, followed by 5 years for Senior KG from 2029-30 and 6 years for Class 1 from 2030-31. The state has fixed June 30 as the cut-off date for determining age eligibility. The new rules aim to bring uniformity to school admission requirements across different education boards and reduce confusion among parents. The policy is also intended to align Maharashtra's admission system with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 and central guidelines recommending that children entering Class 1 should be at least 6 years old. Scroll for more details.

Maharashtra School Admission Age Limit 2027-28: Class-Wise Criteria The revised Maharashtra school admission age rules will be introduced in phases over four academic years. Parents should check the implementation year for their child's intended class before applying for admission. Class Minimum age Academic year Nursery 3 years 2027-28 Junior KG 4 years 2028-29 Senior KG 5 years 2029-30 Class 1 6 years 2030-31 Note: June 30 will be the cut-off date for determining whether a child meets the prescribed minimum age for admission. Parents should confirm their child's age eligibility according to the applicable academic year and class. Why Has Maharashtra Changed the School Admission Age Rules? Until now, schools affiliated with different education boards, including the Maharashtra State Board, CBSE, ICSE and IB, have followed different age criteria and cut-off dates for school admissions. These differences have sometimes caused confusion among parents regarding the appropriate age for enrolling children in nursery, kindergarten and Class 1.

The new policy aims to establish a uniform age structure across schools. It also aligns with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, which emphasises age-appropriate foundational learning and recommends that children entering Class 1 should be at least 6 years old.The phased implementation will introduce the new requirements over several academic years instead of applying all the age limits at once. Will the New Maharashtra School Admission Rules Apply to Existing Students? The revised age criteria will not apply to students already studying in nursery to Class 1 during the 2026-27 academic year. The exemption is intended to ensure that children who are already enrolled are not disrupted by the introduction of the new rules.Regular students who have passed the previous class at a recognised school will also be exempt from the revised age criteria when moving to the next class.Parents should note that the provisions for existing students differ from the requirements for fresh admissions. Families planning new admissions should check the applicable age limit and implementation year before completing the admission process.