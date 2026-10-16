UP Sainik School Admission 2027-28: Registration Begins, Apply Online at upsainikschool.org

UP Sainik School Admission: The UP Sainik Schools Society has officially launched the online application procedure for the UP Sainik School Entrance Exam 2027-28 for the admissions into Class 6 and Class 9. Interested students willing to get admission in Captain Manoj Kumar Pandey UP Sainik School, Lucknow, and Sainik School, Gorakhpur, can apply through the official portal, upsainikschool.org. The last date for applying for regular fee is October 25, 2026 (5:00 PM), and the fee to be paid is ₹1,000, whereas the last date for applying with late-fee is October 31, 2026 (5:00 PM), and the total fee is ₹2,000.

After applying, candidates will be allowed to make changes in certain allowed details within the application correction period from November 3 to November 5, 2026. For becoming eligible, both the applicant and his father should have valid domicile proof of Uttar Pradesh. Moreover, there are also some age and educational qualifications; for class 6 applicants must be passing or passed Class 5 and born between July 2, 2015, and January 1, 2018, whereas for class 9 applicants must be passing or passed Class 8 and born between July 2, 2012, and January 1, 2015.