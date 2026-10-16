UP Sainik School Admission 2027-28: Registration Begins, Apply Online at upsainikschool.org
The UP Sainik Schools Society has officially commenced the online application process for the UP Sainik School Entrance Examination 2027–28 for admission to Class 6 and Class 9. Eligible students can register on the official portal at upsainikschool.org. The regular application deadline is October 25, 2026 (5:00 PM), with an extended late-fee window open until October 31, 2026.
UP Sainik School Admission: The UP Sainik Schools Society has officially launched the online application procedure for the UP Sainik School Entrance Exam 2027-28 for the admissions into Class 6 and Class 9. Interested students willing to get admission in Captain Manoj Kumar Pandey UP Sainik School, Lucknow, and Sainik School, Gorakhpur, can apply through the official portal, upsainikschool.org. The last date for applying for regular fee is October 25, 2026 (5:00 PM), and the fee to be paid is ₹1,000, whereas the last date for applying with late-fee is October 31, 2026 (5:00 PM), and the total fee is ₹2,000.
After applying, candidates will be allowed to make changes in certain allowed details within the application correction period from November 3 to November 5, 2026. For becoming eligible, both the applicant and his father should have valid domicile proof of Uttar Pradesh. Moreover, there are also some age and educational qualifications; for class 6 applicants must be passing or passed Class 5 and born between July 2, 2015, and January 1, 2018, whereas for class 9 applicants must be passing or passed Class 8 and born between July 2, 2012, and January 1, 2015.
Also Read: NIOS Hall Ticket 2026 LIVE (Soon): Download October Session Theory Exam Hall Ticket PDF at sdmis.nios.ac.in
UP Sainik School Admission 2027–28: Key Schedule & Highlights
Below are the key highlights related to the UP Sainik School Admission 2027–28:
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Event
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Important Dates & Time Limits
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Key Information / Portal
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Online Application Start Date
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Active Now
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Last Date to Apply (Regular Fee ₹1,000)
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October 25, 2026 (by 5:00 PM)
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Last Date with Late Fee (₹2,000 Total)
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October 31, 2026 (by 5:00 PM)
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Application Correction Window
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November 3 to November 5, 2026
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Candidate Login Dashboard
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Admit Card Availability
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After November 25, 2026
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Downloadable via Login
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Written Entrance Exam Date
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December 20, 2026 (Tentative)
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Designated Exam Centers in UP
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Target Institutions
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Captain Manoj Kumar Pandey UP Sainik School (Lucknow) & Sainik School (Gorakhpur)
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English Medium / Residential
How to Register for the UP Sainik School Admission 2027-28?
To register for the UP Sainik School Admission 2027-28 follow the steps given below:
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Visit www.upsainikschool.org and hit the active link for entrance exam on the home page.
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Opt for registration facility, enter your personal data, enter your desired class, and submit to get your credentials.
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Log in to the log-in portal through the user name and password provided to you on your registered mobile number and email.
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Enter necessary academic qualifications, personal data, UP domicile data, and also select your desired exam center in UP.
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Upload scanned color passport photos and student signature in adherence to the exact specifications of the picture size.
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Make payment of registration fee by online mode through UPI, net banking, or debit card.
Executive - Editorial
Siddhi Sharma is an education journalist at Jagran Josh. A Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from IP University, she brings sharp newsroom instincts developed during her previous stint at Zee News. At Jagran Josh, Siddhi specializes in decoding the educational updates. Her coverage is highly exam-centric, ranging from curated news blogs for competitive exams to crucial school board and university news. Combining her strong media foundations with a research-driven approach, she creates reliable, high-utility content that helps students and aspirants stay ahead of the curve. Her writing is factual, engaging, and tailored to meet the fast-paced needs of modern learners and exam aspirants.