Maharashtra Board SSC & HSC Date Sheet 2027 Releasing Soon at mahahsscboard.in; Check Subject-Wise Timetable Updates
The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) will soon publish the detailed subject-wise time table for the Secondary School Certificate (SSC / Class 10) and Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC / Class 12) annual board examinations 2027. Students can access and download official PDF schedules directly at mahahsscboard.in.
Maharashtra Board SSC Date Sheet 2027: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) is going to release the complete and detailed subject-wise schedule for the Secondary School Certificate (SSC / Class 10) and Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC / Class 12) annual board examinations 2027. Students can check and download the official PDF time tables at mahahsscboard.in.
As per the latest updates announced by the Board, HSC Class 12 theory examinations are expected to be conducted from February 8 to March 16, 2027, whereas SSC Class 10 theory exams are scheduled from February 15 to March 11, 2027. The practical examinations will be conducted before the theory tests, where Class 12 practicals are scheduled from January 20 to February 6 and Class 10 practicals are scheduled from January 28 to February 13, 2027. The theory examinations will be held in two sessions, one being from 11:00 AM to 2:00 PM and another from 3:00 PM to 6:00 PM, with an additional 10 minutes allotted for reading the question paper. The upcoming detailed time table PDF will provide information about paper-wise subject codes, shift-wise schedule, and holidays in all nine divisional board areas, which include Pune, Mumbai, Nagpur,
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Maharashtra Board Examinations 2027: Overall Schedule Overview
Below are the overall schedule for the Maharashtra Board Examinations 2027:
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Assessment Phase / Class Stream
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Practical, Oral & Internal Assessment Window
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Written Theory Examination Schedule
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Official Website Portal
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Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC / Class 12)
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January 20 to February 6, 2027
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February 8 to March 16, 2027
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Secondary School Certificate (SSC / Class 10)
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January 28 to February 13, 2027
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February 15 to March 11, 2027
Maharashtra Board Examinations 2027: Key Exam Day Guidelines & Shift Timings
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Shift Times: The theoretical exams will take place in two main shifts during the day; Morning Shift (11:00 am - 2:00 pm) and Afternoon Shift (3:00 pm – 6:00 pm).
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Extra Time for Reading: An additional 10 minutes of reading time will be given to the students before the commencement of the test.
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Divisional Boards to Be Covered: The exams will be held concurrently at all nine divisional boards which include: Pune, Mumbai, Nagpur, Thane-Konkan, Amravati, Nashik, Kolhapur, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, and Latur.
How to Download the Maharashtra Board Datesheet 2027?
To download the Maharashtra Board Datesheet 2027 follow the steps given below:
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Open your web browser and head straight to the official Maharashtra State Board website by navigating to mahahsscboard.in.
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Scroll down to the homepage until you find the section Latest Notifications/Notification on the right-hand side panel.
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Select the Time Table for SSC March 2027 or Time Table for HSC March 2027 link.
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The PDF containing the time table according to the subjects will immediately appear on your screen through a new web browser window.
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Look at the exam dates, session shift, subject codes, and practicals schedule listed in the PDF.
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Download the PDF by clicking the download button.
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Executive - Editorial
Siddhi Sharma is an education journalist at Jagran Josh. A Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from IP University, she brings sharp newsroom instincts developed during her previous stint at Zee News. At Jagran Josh, Siddhi specializes in decoding the educational updates. Her coverage is highly exam-centric, ranging from curated news blogs for competitive exams to crucial school board and university news. Combining her strong media foundations with a research-driven approach, she creates reliable, high-utility content that helps students and aspirants stay ahead of the curve. Her writing is factual, engaging, and tailored to meet the fast-paced needs of modern learners and exam aspirants.