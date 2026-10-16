Maharashtra Board SSC & HSC Date Sheet 2027 Releasing Soon at mahahsscboard.in; Check Subject-Wise Timetable Updates

Maharashtra Board SSC Date Sheet 2027: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) is going to release the complete and detailed subject-wise schedule for the Secondary School Certificate (SSC / Class 10) and Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC / Class 12) annual board examinations 2027. Students can check and download the official PDF time tables at mahahsscboard.in.

As per the latest updates announced by the Board, HSC Class 12 theory examinations are expected to be conducted from February 8 to March 16, 2027, whereas SSC Class 10 theory exams are scheduled from February 15 to March 11, 2027. The practical examinations will be conducted before the theory tests, where Class 12 practicals are scheduled from January 20 to February 6 and Class 10 practicals are scheduled from January 28 to February 13, 2027. The theory examinations will be held in two sessions, one being from 11:00 AM to 2:00 PM and another from 3:00 PM to 6:00 PM, with an additional 10 minutes allotted for reading the question paper. The upcoming detailed time table PDF will provide information about paper-wise subject codes, shift-wise schedule, and holidays in all nine divisional board areas, which include Pune, Mumbai, Nagpur,