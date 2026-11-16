IIT JAM 2027 Application Form Correction Open: Steps How to Edit Form, Editable Details & Fees

IIT JAM 2027 Application Correction: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur has commenced the application correction process for IIT JAM 2027. The window will be available until November 20, 2026. Candidates who have filled out the application form and need to make changes to the form submitted need to make the changes through the JOAPS portal.

Candidates who have submitted their IIT JAM 2027 application form and wish to make changes are required to visit the official JOAPS portal and click on the correction link. Students can click on the fields open for editing and make all the required changes. Once the correction window closes, candidates will not be given a second chance to make the required changes in their application form.

IIT JAM 2027 online application correction link is available on the official website: jam.iitkgp.ac.in or joaps.iitkgp.ac.in. Candidates have also been provided with a direct link on this page to make the changes in the JAM application form.