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IIT JAM 2027 Application Form Correction Open: Steps How to Edit Form, Editable Details & Fees

By Sherin Tressa Tomy
Last Updated: Nov 16, 2026, 11:00 IST

IT JAM application form correction window is now open. Registered candidates can make changes to the IIT JAM form until November 20, 2026. Candidates can edit application form online at jam.iitkgp.ac.in. Get the list of details that can and cannot be edited during form correction.

IIT JAM 2027 Application Form Correction Open: Steps How to Edit Form, Editable Details & Fees
IIT JAM 2027 Application Form Correction Open: Steps How to Edit Form, Editable Details & Fees
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IIT JAM 2027 Application Correction: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur has commenced the application correction process for IIT JAM 2027. The window will be available until November 20, 2026. Candidates who have filled out the application form and need to make changes to the form submitted need to make the changes through the JOAPS portal.

Candidates who have submitted their IIT JAM 2027 application form and wish to make changes are required to visit the official JOAPS portal and click on the correction link. Students can click on the fields open for editing and make all the required changes. Once the correction window closes, candidates will not be given a second chance to make the required changes in their application form.

IIT JAM 2027 online application correction link is available on the official website: jam.iitkgp.ac.in or joaps.iitkgp.ac.in. Candidates have also been provided with a direct link on this page to make the changes in the JAM application form. 

JAM 2027 Application Form - Click Here

IIT JAM 2027 Application Correction: Fields Open for Editing

Candidates who have submitted their IIT JAM 2027 online application form can check here the list of editable fields on the JAM 2027 applications

Details that can be corrected

Details that cannot be corrected

Category

Gender

Examination city

Date of birth

Application number

Date of application submission

Application status (submitted, incomplete or pending)

Application fee payment status

Candidate's photograph

Signature


Steps to Make Changes in the IIT JAM 2027 Application Form

The IIT JAM 2026 online application correction window is available on the JOAPS portal. Candidates can follow the steps provided below to make the necessary changes. 

Step 1: Visit the official website of IIT JAM

Step 2: Click on the JOAPS portal

Step 3: Login with the enrollment id/ email address and password

Step 4: Click on the application correction link

Step 5: Save the changes and click on submit


Sherin Tressa Tomy
Sherin Tressa Tomy

Assistant Manager - Editorial

Sherin is an education journalist with over 7 years of experience. Over her tenure of working with top media houses like Careers 360 and then Jagran Josh, Sherin has covered various entrance examinations liek JEE Main, NEET, CUET, GATE, etc. as well as various state board and CBSE results. Her understanding of the education ecosystem coupled with her own experience of teaching as an Assistant Professor of nearly 2 years helps her provide a comprehensive perspective to students. She has a Masters Degree in Communication from Madras Christian College. Apart from covering education news, Sherin also enjoys reading and cooking. 

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First Published: Nov 16, 2026, 11:00 IST
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