IMD Weather Today, November 16, 2026: Rain Forecast in 11 States, Dense Fog Alert in UP; Check State-Wise Forecast
IMD has forecast rain in parts of Northeast and southern India on November 16, with dense fog in Uttar Pradesh and thunderstorms in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands. Check the weather forecast for all states and UTs.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast changing weather conditions across several parts of India on Monday, November 16, 2026. Rainfall is likely in parts of Northeast India and the southern peninsula, while dense fog may affect isolated places in Uttar Pradesh. The Andaman and Nicobar Islands may experience thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds reaching 40–50 kmph. The IMD has also warned that a depression over the Bay of Bengal is likely to intensify into a cyclonic storm on November 16 and a severe cyclonic storm on November 17. Here is the state-wise weather forecast for November 16. Keep reading to know in detail.
IMD Weather Today
|Weather Parameter
|IMD Forecast for November 16
|Rainfall
|Parts of Northeast and southern India
|Dense fog
|Isolated places in Uttar Pradesh
|Thunderstorms
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|Wind speed during thunderstorms
|40–50 kmph
|Bay of Bengal system
|Depression likely to intensify into a cyclonic storm
|Severe cyclonic storm
|Likely over west-central Bay of Bengal on November 17
|Northwest India
|Mainly dry, with no specific rainfall forecast indicated for November 16
|Central and western India
|No significant weather activity indicated
Which States Will Receive Rain on November 16?
According to the IMD’s subdivision rainfall forecast for November 16, rain is likely in parts of Northeast India and the southern peninsula.
|State or Region
|Weather Forecast
|Arunachal Pradesh
|Rainfall possible at isolated to scattered places
|Assam
|Rainfall possible at isolated to scattered places
|Meghalaya
|Rainfall possible at isolated to scattered places
|Sikkim
|Rainfall possible at isolated places
|Sub-Himalayan West Bengal
|Rainfall possible at isolated places
|Coastal Andhra Pradesh
|Rainfall possible at isolated places
|Rayalaseema
|Rainfall possible at isolated places
|Tamil Nadu
|Rainfall possible at isolated places
|Kerala
|Rainfall possible at isolated places
|Puducherry
|Rainfall possible
|Karaikal
|Rainfall possible
Uttar Pradesh Under Dense Fog Alert
The IMD has warned of dense fog at isolated places in Uttar Pradesh on November 16. Fog may reduce visibility during the early morning hours and affect road and rail travel. The department has also forecast dense fog over the state during November 15–17.
State-Wise Weather Forecast for November 16, 2026
Here is a state-wise weather forcast:
|State / Union Territory
|Weather Forecast
|Andhra Pradesh
|Rain possible in coastal areas and Rayalaseema
|Arunachal Pradesh
|Rain likely at isolated to scattered places
|Assam
|Rain likely at isolated to scattered places
|Bihar
|No specific rainfall warning indicated
|Chhattisgarh
|No significant rainfall forecast indicated
|Goa
|No significant weather activity indicated
|Gujarat
|No significant weather activity indicated
|Haryana
|No specific rainfall warning indicated
|Himachal Pradesh
|No specific rainfall warning indicated
|Jharkhand
|No specific rainfall warning indicated
|Karnataka
|No specific rainfall warning indicated
|Kerala
|Rain likely at isolated places
|Madhya Pradesh
|No significant rainfall forecast indicated
|Maharashtra
|No significant weather activity indicated
|Manipur
|No specific rainfall forecast indicated
|Meghalaya
|Rain likely at isolated to scattered places
|Mizoram
|No specific rainfall forecast indicated
|Nagaland
|No specific rainfall forecast indicated
|Odisha
|No specific rainfall forecast indicated
|Punjab
|No specific rainfall warning indicated
|Rajasthan
|No significant rainfall forecast indicated
|Sikkim
|Rain likely at isolated places
|Tamil Nadu
|Rain likely at isolated places
|Telangana
|No specific rainfall forecast indicated
|Tripura
|No specific rainfall forecast indicated
|Uttar Pradesh
|Dense fog likely at isolated places
|Uttarakhand
|No specific rainfall warning indicated
|West Bengal
|Rain possible in Sub-Himalayan West Bengal
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|Thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds of 40–50 kmph
|Chandigarh
|No specific rainfall warning indicated
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|No significant weather activity indicated
|Delhi
|No specific rainfall warning indicated
|Jammu and Kashmir
|No specific rainfall warning indicated
|Ladakh
|No specific rainfall warning indicated
|Lakshadweep
|No specific rainfall warning indicated
|Puducherry
|Rain possible
Cyclone 'Akwan'
Cyclone 'Akwan' is forming in the southeast Bay of Bengal on Monday (Nov. 16). It is expected to move towards the Andhra Pradesh coast in the next 2 days. Due to its impact, heavy rains are likely to occur in Chennai, Tiruvallur and Chengalpattu districts in Tamil Nadu on Nov. 17, 18 and 19, according to the Chennai Meteorological Department.
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