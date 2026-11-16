IMD Weather Today, November 16, 2026: Rain Forecast in 11 States, Dense Fog Alert in UP; Check State-Wise Forecast

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast changing weather conditions across several parts of India on Monday, November 16, 2026. Rainfall is likely in parts of Northeast India and the southern peninsula, while dense fog may affect isolated places in Uttar Pradesh. The Andaman and Nicobar Islands may experience thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds reaching 40–50 kmph. The IMD has also warned that a depression over the Bay of Bengal is likely to intensify into a cyclonic storm on November 16 and a severe cyclonic storm on November 17. Here is the state-wise weather forecast for November 16. Keep reading to know in detail. IMD Weather Today Weather Parameter IMD Forecast for November 16 Rainfall Parts of Northeast and southern India Dense fog Isolated places in Uttar Pradesh Thunderstorms Andaman and Nicobar Islands Wind speed during thunderstorms 40–50 kmph Bay of Bengal system Depression likely to intensify into a cyclonic storm Severe cyclonic storm Likely over west-central Bay of Bengal on November 17 Northwest India Mainly dry, with no specific rainfall forecast indicated for November 16 Central and western India No significant weather activity indicated

Which States Will Receive Rain on November 16? According to the IMD’s subdivision rainfall forecast for November 16, rain is likely in parts of Northeast India and the southern peninsula. State or Region Weather Forecast Arunachal Pradesh Rainfall possible at isolated to scattered places Assam Rainfall possible at isolated to scattered places Meghalaya Rainfall possible at isolated to scattered places Sikkim Rainfall possible at isolated places Sub-Himalayan West Bengal Rainfall possible at isolated places Coastal Andhra Pradesh Rainfall possible at isolated places Rayalaseema Rainfall possible at isolated places Tamil Nadu Rainfall possible at isolated places Kerala Rainfall possible at isolated places Puducherry Rainfall possible Karaikal Rainfall possible Uttar Pradesh Under Dense Fog Alert

The IMD has warned of dense fog at isolated places in Uttar Pradesh on November 16. Fog may reduce visibility during the early morning hours and affect road and rail travel. The department has also forecast dense fog over the state during November 15–17. State-Wise Weather Forecast for November 16, 2026 Here is a state-wise weather forcast: State / Union Territory Weather Forecast Andhra Pradesh Rain possible in coastal areas and Rayalaseema Arunachal Pradesh Rain likely at isolated to scattered places Assam Rain likely at isolated to scattered places Bihar No specific rainfall warning indicated Chhattisgarh No significant rainfall forecast indicated Goa No significant weather activity indicated Gujarat No significant weather activity indicated Haryana No specific rainfall warning indicated Himachal Pradesh No specific rainfall warning indicated Jharkhand No specific rainfall warning indicated Karnataka No specific rainfall warning indicated Kerala Rain likely at isolated places Madhya Pradesh No significant rainfall forecast indicated Maharashtra No significant weather activity indicated Manipur No specific rainfall forecast indicated Meghalaya Rain likely at isolated to scattered places Mizoram No specific rainfall forecast indicated Nagaland No specific rainfall forecast indicated Odisha No specific rainfall forecast indicated Punjab No specific rainfall warning indicated Rajasthan No significant rainfall forecast indicated Sikkim Rain likely at isolated places Tamil Nadu Rain likely at isolated places Telangana No specific rainfall forecast indicated Tripura No specific rainfall forecast indicated Uttar Pradesh Dense fog likely at isolated places Uttarakhand No specific rainfall warning indicated West Bengal Rain possible in Sub-Himalayan West Bengal Andaman and Nicobar Islands Thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds of 40–50 kmph Chandigarh No specific rainfall warning indicated Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu No significant weather activity indicated Delhi No specific rainfall warning indicated Jammu and Kashmir No specific rainfall warning indicated Ladakh No specific rainfall warning indicated Lakshadweep No specific rainfall warning indicated Puducherry Rain possible