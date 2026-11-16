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IMD Weather Today, November 16, 2026: Rain Forecast in 11 States, Dense Fog Alert in UP; Check State-Wise Forecast

By Jasreet Kaur
Last Updated: Nov 16, 2026, 09:51 IST

IMD has forecast rain in parts of Northeast and southern India on November 16, with dense fog in Uttar Pradesh and thunderstorms in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands. Check the weather forecast for all states and UTs.

IMD Weather Today, November 16, 2026: Rain Forecast in 11 States, Dense Fog Alert in UP; Check State-Wise Forecast
IMD Weather Today, November 16, 2026: Rain Forecast in 11 States, Dense Fog Alert in UP; Check State-Wise Forecast

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast changing weather conditions across several parts of India on Monday, November 16, 2026. Rainfall is likely in parts of Northeast India and the southern peninsula, while dense fog may affect isolated places in Uttar Pradesh. The Andaman and Nicobar Islands may experience thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds reaching 40–50 kmph. The IMD has also warned that a depression over the Bay of Bengal is likely to intensify into a cyclonic storm on November 16 and a severe cyclonic storm on November 17. Here is the state-wise weather forecast for November 16. Keep reading to know in detail.

IMD Weather Today

Weather Parameter IMD Forecast for November 16
Rainfall Parts of Northeast and southern India
Dense fog Isolated places in Uttar Pradesh
Thunderstorms Andaman and Nicobar Islands
Wind speed during thunderstorms 40–50 kmph
Bay of Bengal system Depression likely to intensify into a cyclonic storm
Severe cyclonic storm Likely over west-central Bay of Bengal on November 17
Northwest India Mainly dry, with no specific rainfall forecast indicated for November 16
Central and western India No significant weather activity indicated

Which States Will Receive Rain on November 16?

According to the IMD’s subdivision rainfall forecast for November 16, rain is likely in parts of Northeast India and the southern peninsula.

State or Region Weather Forecast
Arunachal Pradesh Rainfall possible at isolated to scattered places
Assam Rainfall possible at isolated to scattered places
Meghalaya Rainfall possible at isolated to scattered places
Sikkim Rainfall possible at isolated places
Sub-Himalayan West Bengal Rainfall possible at isolated places
Coastal Andhra Pradesh Rainfall possible at isolated places
Rayalaseema Rainfall possible at isolated places
Tamil Nadu Rainfall possible at isolated places
Kerala Rainfall possible at isolated places
Puducherry Rainfall possible
Karaikal Rainfall possible

Uttar Pradesh Under Dense Fog Alert

The IMD has warned of dense fog at isolated places in Uttar Pradesh on November 16. Fog may reduce visibility during the early morning hours and affect road and rail travel. The department has also forecast dense fog over the state during November 15–17.

State-Wise Weather Forecast for November 16, 2026

Here is a state-wise weather forcast:

State / Union Territory Weather Forecast
Andhra Pradesh Rain possible in coastal areas and Rayalaseema
Arunachal Pradesh Rain likely at isolated to scattered places
Assam Rain likely at isolated to scattered places
Bihar No specific rainfall warning indicated
Chhattisgarh No significant rainfall forecast indicated
Goa No significant weather activity indicated
Gujarat No significant weather activity indicated
Haryana No specific rainfall warning indicated
Himachal Pradesh No specific rainfall warning indicated
Jharkhand No specific rainfall warning indicated
Karnataka No specific rainfall warning indicated
Kerala Rain likely at isolated places
Madhya Pradesh No significant rainfall forecast indicated
Maharashtra No significant weather activity indicated
Manipur No specific rainfall forecast indicated
Meghalaya Rain likely at isolated to scattered places
Mizoram No specific rainfall forecast indicated
Nagaland No specific rainfall forecast indicated
Odisha No specific rainfall forecast indicated
Punjab No specific rainfall warning indicated
Rajasthan No significant rainfall forecast indicated
Sikkim Rain likely at isolated places
Tamil Nadu Rain likely at isolated places
Telangana No specific rainfall forecast indicated
Tripura No specific rainfall forecast indicated
Uttar Pradesh Dense fog likely at isolated places
Uttarakhand No specific rainfall warning indicated
West Bengal Rain possible in Sub-Himalayan West Bengal
Andaman and Nicobar Islands Thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds of 40–50 kmph
Chandigarh No specific rainfall warning indicated
Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu No significant weather activity indicated
Delhi No specific rainfall warning indicated
Jammu and Kashmir No specific rainfall warning indicated
Ladakh No specific rainfall warning indicated
Lakshadweep No specific rainfall warning indicated
Puducherry Rain possible

Cyclone 'Akwan'

Cyclone 'Akwan' is forming in the southeast Bay of Bengal on Monday (Nov. 16). It is expected to move towards the Andhra Pradesh coast in the next 2 days. Due to its impact, heavy rains are likely to occur in Chennai, Tiruvallur and Chengalpattu districts in Tamil Nadu on Nov. 17, 18 and 19, according to the Chennai Meteorological Department.

Jasreet Kaur
Jasreet Kaur

Executive - Editorial

Jasreet Kaur is a journalist with over 3 years of experience in digital media and news content creation. She specializes in covering Trending News, including major National and International developments, with a focus on delivering accurate, engaging, and reader-friendly stories. Prior to this, she worked with Zee News as a Content Writer, where she gained extensive experience in news reporting and content strategy. Driven by curiosity, credibility, and a passion for impactful journalism, Jasreet aims to contribute to informed public discourse while supporting positive growth in organizations, society, and the world.

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First Published: Nov 16, 2026, 09:51 IST
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