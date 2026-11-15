UP Police SI Final Result 2026: Download Supplementary Selection List PDF at uppbpb.gov.in

UP Police SI Final Selection List 2026 OUT: The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) has released the UP Police SI final result (Supplementary) for the Sub Inspector Civil Police, PAC Platoon Commander and Fire Service Second Officer Direct Recruitment 2020-21. The result was declared on 14 November 2026 in compliance with an Allahabad High Court order. A total of 200 candidates have been selected as Sub Inspector, Civil Police, while 3 candidates have been selected as Platoon Commander, PAC. Candidates who appeared in the selection process can check the selected list on the official website, uppbpb.gov.in. The list is available roll number-wise in PDF format.

UP Police SI Final Selection List 2026 PDF Download

UPPBPB has released the UP Police SI final Selection list 2026 on its official website in PDF format. The board has issued two separate lists, one for each post. Candidates can use the links below to download the lists and check their names with the help of registration number or roll number.