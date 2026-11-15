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UP Police SI Final Result 2026: Download Supplementary Selection List PDF at uppbpb.gov.in

By Bebo Rani
Last Updated: Nov 15, 2026, 21:16 IST

UP Police SI Final Result 2026: UPPRPB has released the UP Police SI Final Result 2026 (Supplementary) on 14 November 2026, following an Allahabad High Court order. Of 212 qualified candidates, 200 were selected as Sub Inspector (Civil Police) and 3 as PAC Platoon Commander. Check this article for the post-wise final selection list.

UP Police SI Final Result 2026: Download Supplementary Selection List PDF at uppbpb.gov.in
UP Police SI Final Result 2026: Download Supplementary Selection List PDF at uppbpb.gov.in

UP Police SI Final Selection List 2026 OUT: The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) has released the UP Police SI final result (Supplementary) for the Sub Inspector Civil Police, PAC Platoon Commander and Fire Service Second Officer Direct Recruitment 2020-21. The result was declared on 14 November 2026 in compliance with an Allahabad High Court order. A total of 200 candidates have been selected as Sub Inspector, Civil Police, while 3 candidates have been selected as Platoon Commander, PAC. Candidates who appeared in the selection process can check the selected list on the official website, uppbpb.gov.in. The list is available roll number-wise in PDF format.

Screenshot 2026-11-15 211232

UP Police SI Final Selection List 2026 PDF Download 

UPPBPB has released the UP Police SI final Selection list 2026 on its official website in PDF format. The board has issued two separate lists, one for each post. Candidates can use the links below to download the lists and check their names with the help of registration number or roll number.

Post

Selected Candidates

Download Link

Sub Inspector (Civil Police)

200

Click Here

Platoon Commander, PAC

3

Click Here

203

Screenshot 2026-11-15 211224

UPPRPB Police SI Final Result 2026 Highlights

Here are the key details of the UPPBPB supplementary final result at a glance.

Particulars

Details

Conducting Body

Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPBPB / UPPRPB)

Recruitment Name

Direct Recruitment 2020-21

Posts

Sub Inspector (Civil Police), Platoon Commander (PAC), and Fire Service Second Officer

Result Type

Supplementary Final Result (List-1 & List-2)

Notice Number

PRPB-R-960/2026

Result Date

14 November 2026

Issued As Per

Allahabad High Court order dated 01-09-2026 (Special Appeal No. 651/2026, arising out of Writ Petition A No. 11427/2022)

Candidates Called for DV & PST

138 (conducted on 02.11.2026)

Passed DV & PST

129 (9 absent)

Candidates Called for PET

278 (conducted on 05.11.2026)

PET Result

202 passed, 60 failed, 16 absent

Total Candidates Considered for Final Merit

212 (202 PET qualified + 10 previously qualified in DV/PST & PET)

Total Finally Selected Candidates

203

Selected as SI (Civil Police)

200 (List-1)

Selected as Platoon Commander (PAC)

3 (List-2)

Selected as Fire Service Second Officer

0 (No candidate selected)

Failed to Meet Cut-Off

9

Result Format

PDF (Serial No., Registration No., Roll No., and Full Name)

Official Website

uppbpb.gov.in

Steps to Download UP Police SI Final Selection List 2026 PDF

Candidates who took part in the selection process can follow the simple steps below to download the selected list from the official website. Keep your registration number or roll number ready to find your name quickly in the PDF.

  • Visit the official website of UPPRPB at uppbpb.gov.in.

  • On the homepage, look for the notice titled "Supplementary Final Result of Direct Recruitment 2020-21 for the posts of Sub Inspector Civil Police, PAC Platoon Commander and Fire Service Second Officer".

  • Click on the notice link. The result notice will open in PDF format.

  • Select List-1 to view the Sub Inspector (Civil Police) list or List-2 for the Platoon Commander, PAC list.

  • Press Ctrl + F on a computer (or use "Find in page" on a mobile browser) and enter your roll number or registration number.

  • Download the PDF and save a copy for future reference.

Bebo Rani
Bebo Rani

Executive - Editorial

    Bebo Rani is a journalist and education-focused media professional specialising in recruitment examinations, government jobs, career guidance, and current affairs. With a talent for transforming complex information into clear, engaging, and impactful stories, she creates insightful, research-driven content that empowers students and job aspirants. She has experience in digital journalism, news writing, multimedia storytelling, and social media content creation across English and Hindi platforms. Currently, she contributes to the Government Jobs section at Jagran Josh, covering recruitment notifications, exam updates, eligibility criteria, and career opportunities for aspirants across India. Bebo holds a Master's degree in Journalism from the Delhi School of Journalism, University of Delhi, and is committed to delivering accurate, accessible, and audience-focused content that helps readers stay informed and achieve their goals. Previously, she worked with Dainik Jagran and Doordarshan, where she gained valuable experience in journalism, content development, and media production. She can be reached at bebo.rani@jagrannewmedia.com 

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    First Published: Nov 15, 2026, 21:16 IST
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