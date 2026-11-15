UP Police SI Final Result 2026: Download Supplementary Selection List PDF at uppbpb.gov.in
UP Police SI Final Result 2026: UPPRPB has released the UP Police SI Final Result 2026 (Supplementary) on 14 November 2026, following an Allahabad High Court order. Of 212 qualified candidates, 200 were selected as Sub Inspector (Civil Police) and 3 as PAC Platoon Commander. Check this article for the post-wise final selection list.
UP Police SI Final Selection List 2026 OUT: The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) has released the UP Police SI final result (Supplementary) for the Sub Inspector Civil Police, PAC Platoon Commander and Fire Service Second Officer Direct Recruitment 2020-21. The result was declared on 14 November 2026 in compliance with an Allahabad High Court order. A total of 200 candidates have been selected as Sub Inspector, Civil Police, while 3 candidates have been selected as Platoon Commander, PAC. Candidates who appeared in the selection process can check the selected list on the official website, uppbpb.gov.in. The list is available roll number-wise in PDF format.
UP Police SI Final Selection List 2026 PDF Download
UPPBPB has released the UP Police SI final Selection list 2026 on its official website in PDF format. The board has issued two separate lists, one for each post. Candidates can use the links below to download the lists and check their names with the help of registration number or roll number.
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Post
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Selected Candidates
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Download Link
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Sub Inspector (Civil Police)
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200
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Platoon Commander, PAC
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3
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—
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203
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—
UPPRPB Police SI Final Result 2026 Highlights
Here are the key details of the UPPBPB supplementary final result at a glance.
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Particulars
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Details
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Conducting Body
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Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPBPB / UPPRPB)
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Recruitment Name
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Direct Recruitment 2020-21
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Posts
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Sub Inspector (Civil Police), Platoon Commander (PAC), and Fire Service Second Officer
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Result Type
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Supplementary Final Result (List-1 & List-2)
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Notice Number
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PRPB-R-960/2026
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Result Date
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14 November 2026
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Issued As Per
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Allahabad High Court order dated 01-09-2026 (Special Appeal No. 651/2026, arising out of Writ Petition A No. 11427/2022)
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Candidates Called for DV & PST
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138 (conducted on 02.11.2026)
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Passed DV & PST
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129 (9 absent)
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Candidates Called for PET
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278 (conducted on 05.11.2026)
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PET Result
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202 passed, 60 failed, 16 absent
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Total Candidates Considered for Final Merit
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212 (202 PET qualified + 10 previously qualified in DV/PST & PET)
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Total Finally Selected Candidates
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203
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Selected as SI (Civil Police)
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200 (List-1)
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Selected as Platoon Commander (PAC)
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3 (List-2)
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Selected as Fire Service Second Officer
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0 (No candidate selected)
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Failed to Meet Cut-Off
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9
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Result Format
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PDF (Serial No., Registration No., Roll No., and Full Name)
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Official Website
Steps to Download UP Police SI Final Selection List 2026 PDF
Candidates who took part in the selection process can follow the simple steps below to download the selected list from the official website. Keep your registration number or roll number ready to find your name quickly in the PDF.
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Visit the official website of UPPRPB at uppbpb.gov.in.
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On the homepage, look for the notice titled "Supplementary Final Result of Direct Recruitment 2020-21 for the posts of Sub Inspector Civil Police, PAC Platoon Commander and Fire Service Second Officer".
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Click on the notice link. The result notice will open in PDF format.
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Select List-1 to view the Sub Inspector (Civil Police) list or List-2 for the Platoon Commander, PAC list.
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Press Ctrl + F on a computer (or use "Find in page" on a mobile browser) and enter your roll number or registration number.
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Download the PDF and save a copy for future reference.
Executive - Editorial
Bebo Rani is a journalist and education-focused media professional specialising in recruitment examinations, government jobs, career guidance, and current affairs. With a talent for transforming complex information into clear, engaging, and impactful stories, she creates insightful, research-driven content that empowers students and job aspirants. She has experience in digital journalism, news writing, multimedia storytelling, and social media content creation across English and Hindi platforms. Currently, she contributes to the Government Jobs section at Jagran Josh, covering recruitment notifications, exam updates, eligibility criteria, and career opportunities for aspirants across India. Bebo holds a Master's degree in Journalism from the Delhi School of Journalism, University of Delhi, and is committed to delivering accurate, accessible, and audience-focused content that helps readers stay informed and achieve their goals. Previously, she worked with Dainik Jagran and Doordarshan, where she gained valuable experience in journalism, content development, and media production. She can be reached at bebo.rani@jagrannewmedia.com