iimcat.ac.in 2026: Official Website to Download CAT Admit Card Using Registration Details; Link Here

CAT 2026 will be held on November 29, 2026. The exam will be held in three slots across all designated exam centres. When downloading the admit card, students are advised to cross-check the slot time, reporting time and, most importantly, the exam centre and exam city details. Students are also advised to check the instructions and keep a hard copy of the CAT Admit Card 2026 with them for further reference.

CAT 2026 Admit Card: IIM Indore has released the admit cards for the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2026 examinations today, November 6, 2026. Candidates who have completed their online application and fee payment process have been issued their individual admit cards for the exam.

CAT Admit Card 2026 Direct Link

The CAT Admit Card 2026 is a mandatory document to be carried by students to the exam centre. Hence, it is important that students visit the official website and login with the required credentials to download the admit cards. Candidates need to enter the application login Id and password to download the CAT 2026 admit card. Students can also click on the direct link given here

CAT 2026 Admit Card - Click Here

Official Website to Download CAT 2026 Admit Card

IIM CAT 2026 admit card link is now active. Candidates are required to visit the CAT online portal to download the admit card. Students appearing for the exam can visit the official website iimcat.ac.in to download the CAT Admit Cards.

Download CAT 2026 Admit Card with Registration Number

The CAT Admit Cards will be available for download in online mode only. No physical copies of the CAT admit card will be issued separately to students. To download the admit card PDF, students are required to visit the official website and login with the following details