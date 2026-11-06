CAT Admit Card 2026 Direct Link: Download Hall Ticket PDF, Login Instructions and Exam Details

The CAT Admit Card 2026 has been released today, November 6, 2026, on the official website, iimcat.ac.in. Earlier, the CAT 2026 admit card was scheduled to be released on November 4, but IIM Indore revised the release date to November 6, 2026. Registered candidates can now download their hall tickets by visiting the official website and logging in using their CAT application User ID and password. The CAT 2026 exam will be held on November 29, 2026 in three different sessions. Candidates must download their admit cards, check their exam centre and reporting time and carry a printed copy of the hall ticket along with a valid photo ID on the exam day. The admit card download facility will remain open until November 29, 2026. Scroll the article for more information. CAT Admit Card 2026 Release Date

IIM Indore has released the CAT 2026 admit card on November 6, 2026. Registered candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website using their login credentials. The CAT 2026 mock test is also available online to help candidates understand the computer-based exam interface before the actual examination. CAT 2026 Events Important Dates CAT Admit Card 2026 Release Date November 6, 2026 Previous Admit Card Release Date November 4, 2026 Last Date to Download Admit Card November 29, 2026 CAT 2026 Exam Date November 29, 2026 CAT 2026 Mock Test Availability November 6, 2026 CAT Admit Card 2026 Official Website Candidates can download the CAT 2026 hall ticket through the official examination portal. The examination authority will not send printed admit cards to candidates by post. They must log in to their registered accounts and download the document online.The official website for CAT 2026 admit card download is given below.

Download Link: CAT Admit Card 2026 CAT Admit Card 2026 Login Candidates need their registered login credentials to download the CAT 2026 admit card. They must enter the same details they used while filling out the CAT application form to access their candidate dashboard. After logging in, candidates can download the admit card PDF and take a printout for the examination day. Those who have forgotten their User ID or password can use the recovery option available on the official login page.The following login details are required: CAT 2026 User ID Registered Password Steps to Download CAT 2026 Hall Ticket PDF Candidates can follow the steps below to download the CAT 2026 admit card from the official website. Visit the official CAT website at iimcat.ac.in. Open the Registered Candidate Login section. Enter your CAT 2026 User ID and password. Submit the login details to access your candidate dashboard. Find the CAT Admit Card 2026 download link. Click on the link to open your hall ticket. Check your personal details, examination date, allotted slot and centre address. Download the CAT 2026 admit card PDF. Take a clear printout and keep it safely for the examination day.

Candidates should check every detail carefully after downloading the hall ticket. If they find any incorrect information, they should contact the CAT examination helpdesk for assistance before the examination. Details Mentioned on CAT 2026 Hall Ticket The CAT 2026 admit card contains important information related to the candidate and the examination. It also provides the details required to reach the allotted examination centre and complete the entry process.Candidates should verify the following information after downloading their hall tickets.If there is a discrepancy in the admit card, candidates should immediately contact the official CAT helpdesk through the contact information provided on the examination website. Candidate's Name

Registration Number

Photograph

Signature

Date of Birth

Examination Date

Examination Slot

Reporting Time

Test Centre

Examination Duration

Exam Instructions

Things to Carry to the CAT 2026 Exam Centre Candidates must carry the required documents to complete the verification process at the examination centre. Without the mandatory documents, they may not be allowed to enter the examination hall.The important items include: Printed CAT 2026 Admit Card: Carry a clear printed copy of the downloaded hall ticket.

Carry a clear printed copy of the downloaded hall ticket. Original Photo ID Proof: Carry an original and valid identity document for verification(Aadhaar Card, PAN Card, Passport, Voter ID Card, Driving Licence)

Carry an original and valid identity document for verification(Aadhaar Card, PAN Card, Passport, Voter ID Card, Driving Licence) Photograph: Keep a recent passport-size photograph ready if the admit card instructions require one.

Keep a recent passport-size photograph ready if the admit card instructions require one. Medical Certificate: Candidates with medical implants or specific medical requirements should check the relevant instructions on their admit cards. For a complete document checklist, candidates can read the CAT 2026 Exam Day Documents guide before visiting their examination centres.

What is Provided at the Exam Centre? Candidates appearing for CAT 2026 do not need to carry personal stationery or calculators for rough work. The examination centre provides the necessary materials required during the computer-based examination.The following facilities and materials are generally provided: Items Purpose Writing Pad For rough calculations and working Pen For writing and rough work Computer System To attempt the CAT examination On-screen Calculator For permitted calculations during the test Examination Assistance Support from invigilators for exam-related instructions Candidates must follow the invigilators' instructions regarding the use and return of examination materials. They should not take the writing pad or other examination materials outside the centre.

Dress Code for CAT Exam 2026 Candidates should wear comfortable clothing that allows them to complete the examination without unnecessary inconvenience during security checks. They should follow the dress-related instructions mentioned on their CAT 2026 admit cards.Some important precautions include: Avoid wearing heavy jewellery or metallic accessories.

Do not carry unnecessary accessories to the examination centre.

Avoid clothing with excessive metal fittings.

Wear comfortable clothes suitable for the examination environment.

Follow any specific clothing or security instructions printed on the admit card. Candidates should also allow sufficient time for entry checks and identity verification procedures. They can read the detailed CAT 2026 Exam Day Guidelines to understand the important rules before appearing for the examination.

IIM CAT 2026 Exam Day Timings The CAT 2026 examination will be held on November 29 in three different sessions. Candidates will be allotted one examination slot, and the exact timing will be mentioned on their respective admit cards.The examination schedule is given below. CAT 2026 Session Examination Timing Slot 1 8:30 AM to 10:30 AM Slot 2 12:30 PM to 2:30 PM Slot 3 4:30 PM to 6:30 PM Candidates should carefully check their reporting time and gate closing time on the hall ticket. They must reach the examination centre within the prescribed reporting window. Entry may not be permitted after the gate closing time.The examination authority will also conduct security checks before allowing candidates to enter the examination hall. Therefore, candidates should plan their journey in advance and avoid reaching the centre at the last moment.

CAT 2026 Exam Centres Guidelines Candidates must follow all instructions mentioned on the CAT 2026 admit card and those communicated by the examination staff. These rules help ensure a smooth and fair examination.Some important guidelines are: Carry a printed copy of the CAT 2026 admit card.

Bring an original and valid photo identity proof.

Reach the examination centre according to the reporting time printed on the hall ticket.

Do not carry mobile phones, smartwatches, calculators or other electronic gadgets.

Avoid carrying bags, study materials and unnecessary personal belongings.

Cooperate with the security and identity verification process.

Use only the materials provided by the examination centre for rough work.

Follow the instructions displayed on the computer screen.

Do not leave the examination hall before the examination ends without permission.

Follow the instructions of the invigilators throughout the examination.