CAT Admit Card 2026 Direct Link: Download Hall Ticket PDF, Login Instructions and Exam Details
CAT 2026 admit card is now available at iimcat.ac.in. The exam will be held for 120 minutes for a total of 204 marks.Candidates appearing for the exam can check the download steps, login details, exam timings, test centres across India and documents required on exam day.
The CAT Admit Card 2026 has been released today, November 6, 2026, on the official website, iimcat.ac.in. Earlier, the CAT 2026 admit card was scheduled to be released on November 4, but IIM Indore revised the release date to November 6, 2026. Registered candidates can now download their hall tickets by visiting the official website and logging in using their CAT application User ID and password.
The CAT 2026 exam will be held on November 29, 2026 in three different sessions. Candidates must download their admit cards, check their exam centre and reporting time and carry a printed copy of the hall ticket along with a valid photo ID on the exam day. The admit card download facility will remain open until November 29, 2026. Scroll the article for more information.
CAT Admit Card 2026 Release Date
IIM Indore has released the CAT 2026 admit card on November 6, 2026. Registered candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website using their login credentials. The CAT 2026 mock test is also available online to help candidates understand the computer-based exam interface before the actual examination.
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CAT 2026 Events
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Important Dates
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CAT Admit Card 2026 Release Date
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November 6, 2026
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Previous Admit Card Release Date
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November 4, 2026
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Last Date to Download Admit Card
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November 29, 2026
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CAT 2026 Exam Date
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November 29, 2026
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CAT 2026 Mock Test Availability
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November 6, 2026
CAT Admit Card 2026 Official Website
Candidates can download the CAT 2026 hall ticket through the official examination portal. The examination authority will not send printed admit cards to candidates by post. They must log in to their registered accounts and download the document online.The official website for CAT 2026 admit card download is given below.
Download Link: CAT Admit Card 2026
CAT Admit Card 2026 Login
Candidates need their registered login credentials to download the CAT 2026 admit card. They must enter the same details they used while filling out the CAT application form to access their candidate dashboard. After logging in, candidates can download the admit card PDF and take a printout for the examination day. Those who have forgotten their User ID or password can use the recovery option available on the official login page.The following login details are required:
- CAT 2026 User ID
- Registered Password
Steps to Download CAT 2026 Hall Ticket PDF
Candidates can follow the steps below to download the CAT 2026 admit card from the official website.
- Visit the official CAT website at iimcat.ac.in.
- Open the Registered Candidate Login section.
- Enter your CAT 2026 User ID and password.
- Submit the login details to access your candidate dashboard.
- Find the CAT Admit Card 2026 download link.
- Click on the link to open your hall ticket.
- Check your personal details, examination date, allotted slot and centre address.
- Download the CAT 2026 admit card PDF.
- Take a clear printout and keep it safely for the examination day.
Candidates should check every detail carefully after downloading the hall ticket. If they find any incorrect information, they should contact the CAT examination helpdesk for assistance before the examination.
Details Mentioned on CAT 2026 Hall Ticket
The CAT 2026 admit card contains important information related to the candidate and the examination. It also provides the details required to reach the allotted examination centre and complete the entry process.Candidates should verify the following information after downloading their hall tickets.If there is a discrepancy in the admit card, candidates should immediately contact the official CAT helpdesk through the contact information provided on the examination website.
- Candidate's Name
- Registration Number
- Photograph
- Signature
- Date of Birth
- Examination Date
- Examination Slot
- Reporting Time
- Test Centre
- Examination Duration
- Exam Instructions
Things to Carry to the CAT 2026 Exam Centre
Candidates must carry the required documents to complete the verification process at the examination centre. Without the mandatory documents, they may not be allowed to enter the examination hall.The important items include:
- Printed CAT 2026 Admit Card: Carry a clear printed copy of the downloaded hall ticket.
- Original Photo ID Proof: Carry an original and valid identity document for verification(Aadhaar Card, PAN Card, Passport, Voter ID Card, Driving Licence)
- Photograph: Keep a recent passport-size photograph ready if the admit card instructions require one.
- Medical Certificate: Candidates with medical implants or specific medical requirements should check the relevant instructions on their admit cards.
For a complete document checklist, candidates can read the CAT 2026 Exam Day Documents guide before visiting their examination centres.
What is Provided at the Exam Centre?
Candidates appearing for CAT 2026 do not need to carry personal stationery or calculators for rough work. The examination centre provides the necessary materials required during the computer-based examination.The following facilities and materials are generally provided:
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Items
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Purpose
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Writing Pad
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For rough calculations and working
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Pen
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For writing and rough work
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Computer System
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To attempt the CAT examination
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On-screen Calculator
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For permitted calculations during the test
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Examination Assistance
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Support from invigilators for exam-related instructions
Candidates must follow the invigilators' instructions regarding the use and return of examination materials. They should not take the writing pad or other examination materials outside the centre.
Dress Code for CAT Exam 2026
Candidates should wear comfortable clothing that allows them to complete the examination without unnecessary inconvenience during security checks. They should follow the dress-related instructions mentioned on their CAT 2026 admit cards.Some important precautions include:
- Avoid wearing heavy jewellery or metallic accessories.
- Do not carry unnecessary accessories to the examination centre.
- Avoid clothing with excessive metal fittings.
- Wear comfortable clothes suitable for the examination environment.
- Follow any specific clothing or security instructions printed on the admit card.
Candidates should also allow sufficient time for entry checks and identity verification procedures. They can read the detailed CAT 2026 Exam Day Guidelines to understand the important rules before appearing for the examination.
IIM CAT 2026 Exam Day Timings
The CAT 2026 examination will be held on November 29 in three different sessions. Candidates will be allotted one examination slot, and the exact timing will be mentioned on their respective admit cards.The examination schedule is given below.
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CAT 2026 Session
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Examination Timing
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Slot 1
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8:30 AM to 10:30 AM
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Slot 2
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12:30 PM to 2:30 PM
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Slot 3
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4:30 PM to 6:30 PM
Candidates should carefully check their reporting time and gate closing time on the hall ticket. They must reach the examination centre within the prescribed reporting window. Entry may not be permitted after the gate closing time.The examination authority will also conduct security checks before allowing candidates to enter the examination hall. Therefore, candidates should plan their journey in advance and avoid reaching the centre at the last moment.
CAT 2026 Exam Centres Guidelines
Candidates must follow all instructions mentioned on the CAT 2026 admit card and those communicated by the examination staff. These rules help ensure a smooth and fair examination.Some important guidelines are:
- Carry a printed copy of the CAT 2026 admit card.
- Bring an original and valid photo identity proof.
- Reach the examination centre according to the reporting time printed on the hall ticket.
- Do not carry mobile phones, smartwatches, calculators or other electronic gadgets.
- Avoid carrying bags, study materials and unnecessary personal belongings.
- Cooperate with the security and identity verification process.
- Use only the materials provided by the examination centre for rough work.
- Follow the instructions displayed on the computer screen.
- Do not leave the examination hall before the examination ends without permission.
- Follow the instructions of the invigilators throughout the examination.
Candidates should also locate their examination centre before November 29 to understand the route and travel time. This can help them avoid last-minute delays.Those who are still preparing for the examination can refer to the CAT 2026 Last Minute Tips for revision strategies and important preparation advice.
After the examination, candidates can use the IIM Call Predictor 2026-27 to get an indicative idea of their chances of receiving interview calls from participating IIMs based on their performance and other relevant details. They can also explore the Top MBA Colleges in India Accepting CAT Scores 2026 to understand their available admission options.
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In addition to his edtech experience, he worked for two years as a Public Speaking and Creative Writing Expert, helping learners enhance their communication and writing skills. He has also been associated with Testbook and Adda Education as a Content Writer, where he created high-quality content for K–12 education, Management Entrance Examinations, UPSC, Law, and State Defence examinations. His strong understanding of educational content and exam preparation enables him to simplify complex topics and deliver valuable learning resources to students.