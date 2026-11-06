UP Special TET Answer Key 2026 OUT: Download Paper 1 & 2 Response Sheet PDF at upessc.up.gov.in
UP Special TET Answer Key 2026: UP Special TET Answer Key 2026 has been released on November 5, 2026, on its official website, upessc.up.gov.in. Candidates who appeared for Paper 1 and Paper 2 can now check their master answer set given in this article.
Key Points
- UP Special TET 2026 provisional answer key released by UPESSC on Nov 5, 2026.
- Candidates can raise objections online until November 12, 2026, 11:59 PM.
- The UP Special TET 2026 exam was conducted on November 3, 2026, in two shifts.
UP Special TET Answer Key 2026 OUT: The Uttar Pradesh Education Service Selection Commission (UPESSC) has released the provisional answer key for the UP Special TET 2026. The Special Teacher Eligibility Test (Advertisement No. 03/2026) was held on 3 November 2026 in two shifts. The master set answer key was uploaded on 5 November 2026 on the official website, upessc.up.gov.in. Candidates who appeared in the exam can now check their answers and compare them with the key. If anyone finds a mistake, they can raise an objection online till 12 November 2026, 11:59 PM, by paying Rs 100 per objection. Check this article for the link and objection steps.
UP Special TET Answer Key 2026 Download Link
UPESSC has released the provisional answer key of UP Special TET 2026 master question set on its official website. Candidates can now open the link below to check the answer key and compare it with their own answers. The answer key is provisional, so it can change after objections are reviewed.
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UP Special TET Answer Key 2026
UP Special TET Answer Key 2026: Highlights
The UP Special TET provisional answer key is now available on the official website. The table below gives the key details of the exam, the answer key and the objection process in one place.
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Particulars
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Details
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Conducting Body
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Uttar Pradesh Education Service Selection Commission (UPESSC), Prayagraj
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Exam Name
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UP Special Teacher Eligibility Test (Special TET) 2026
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Advertisement Number
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03/2026
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Exam Date
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3 November 2026 (two shifts)
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Candidates Appeared
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93,681 (both papers combined)
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Answer Key Status
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Provisional (Master Set)
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Answer Key Release Date
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5 November 2026
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Objection Mode
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Online only
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Objection Fee
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₹100 per objection
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Last Date to Raise Objection
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12 November 2026, 11:59 PM
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Login Details Needed
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Roll Number and Date of Birth (DDMMYYYY)
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Official Website
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[suspicious link removed]
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Objection Portal
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upessc.net/nov2026specialtetqc/Login.aspx
Also Check: UP Special TET Question Paper 2026: Download Paper 1 and Paper 2 PDF Here
How to Check UP Special TET Answer Key 2026
The steps below will help candidates view the UP Special TET Answer Key 2026 and compare their marks without any confusion. Candidates should keep their question paper and answer sheet details ready before starting.
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Visit the official website, upessc.up.gov.in.
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Open the link for the Special TET (Advertisement No. 03/2026) provisional answer key.
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View or download the master set answer key PDF.
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Match your answers with the key to estimate your score.
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If any answer looks wrong, log in to the objection portal with your Roll Number and Date of Birth (DDMMYYYY).
Objections can be submitted only through this online link, and the last date is 12 November 2026, 11:59 PM.
UP Special TET Answer Key 2026 Objection Link
UPESSC has activated an online objection window for candidates who find any mistake in the provisional answer key. The facility is available only through the official portal, so candidates should not send objections by post or application. Objections must be submitted before the deadline, as the window closes automatically after the last date.
Objection Link: UP Special TET Answer Key 2026 Objection Link
Executive - Editorial
Bebo Rani is a journalist and education-focused media professional specialising in recruitment examinations, government jobs, career guidance, and current affairs. With a talent for transforming complex information into clear, engaging, and impactful stories, she creates insightful, research-driven content that empowers students and job aspirants. She has experience in digital journalism, news writing, multimedia storytelling, and social media content creation across English and Hindi platforms. Currently, she contributes to the Government Jobs section at Jagran Josh, covering recruitment notifications, exam updates, eligibility criteria, and career opportunities for aspirants across India. Bebo holds a Master's degree in Journalism from the Delhi School of Journalism, University of Delhi, and is committed to delivering accurate, accessible, and audience-focused content that helps readers stay informed and achieve their goals. Previously, she worked with Dainik Jagran and Doordarshan, where she gained valuable experience in journalism, content development, and media production. She can be reached at bebo.rani@jagrannewmedia.com