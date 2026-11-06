UP Special TET Answer Key 2026 OUT: Download Paper 1 & 2 Response Sheet PDF at upessc.up.gov.in

UP Special TET Answer Key 2026 OUT: The Uttar Pradesh Education Service Selection Commission (UPESSC) has released the provisional answer key for the UP Special TET 2026. The Special Teacher Eligibility Test (Advertisement No. 03/2026) was held on 3 November 2026 in two shifts. The master set answer key was uploaded on 5 November 2026 on the official website, upessc.up.gov.in. Candidates who appeared in the exam can now check their answers and compare them with the key. If anyone finds a mistake, they can raise an objection online till 12 November 2026, 11:59 PM, by paying Rs 100 per objection. Check this article for the link and objection steps.

UP Special TET Answer Key 2026 Download Link

UPESSC has released the provisional answer key of UP Special TET 2026 master question set on its official website. Candidates can now open the link below to check the answer key and compare it with their own answers. The answer key is provisional, so it can change after objections are reviewed.