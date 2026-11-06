CA Foundation Result Statistics 2026: Check Pass Percentage, Number of Toppers, Performance of Candidates in September Session

The much-awaited CA Foundation September 2026 session result is now available on the official website. Candidates have also been provided with statistics on the performance of candidates in the September 2026 examination.

Candidates who have appeared for the ICAI CA Foundation September 2026 examinations can visit the official website or the official result portal to check the result and download the scorecard. To download the scorecard, students are required to visit the official website icai.org or caresults.icai.org to download scorecards.

To download the scorecard, students can log in with their Roll number and Registration number. It must be noted that no physical copies of the ICAI CA Foundation September 2026 result will be sent to candidates separately. The scorecards available online can be used for all further requirements.