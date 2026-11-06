CA Foundation Result Statistics 2026: Check Pass Percentage, Number of Toppers, Performance of Candidates in September Session
ICAI has released the statistics of the performance of candidates in the CA Foundation September 2026 session exams. Check details here.
The much-awaited CA Foundation September 2026 session result is now available on the official website. Candidates have also been provided with statistics on the performance of candidates in the September 2026 examination.
Candidates who have appeared for the ICAI CA Foundation September 2026 examinations can visit the official website or the official result portal to check the result and download the scorecard. To download the scorecard, students are required to visit the official website icai.org or caresults.icai.org to download scorecards.
To download the scorecard, students can log in with their Roll number and Registration number. It must be noted that no physical copies of the ICAI CA Foundation September 2026 result will be sent to candidates separately. The scorecards available online can be used for all further requirements.
Also Read: CA Foundation Result 2026 Released LIVE: [Link Active] Download ICAI September Session Scorecard at icai.org, Check Toppers Name, Cutoff, Latest Updates
ICAI CA Foundation Result 2026: Statistics and Pass Percentage
Check the statistics of the performance of candidates in the CA Foundation September 2026 session exam
|
Particulars
|
Details
|
Total Candidates Appeared
|
1,04,240
|
Total Candidates Passed
|
19,736
|
Overall Pass Percentage
|
18.93%
|
Male Pass Percentage
|
20.47%
|
Female Pass Percentage
|
17.32%
|
Total Examination Centres
|
580
|
Highest Marks
|
361
|
Highest Percentage
|
90.25%
|
Number of All India Rank 1 Holders
|
2
|
Number of All India Rank 2 Holders
|
2
|
Number of All India Rank 3 Holders
|
1
ICAI CA Foundation 2026: September Session Toppers List
Two students have secured AIR 1. Out of six toppers, three are female, two of whom are AIR 1. Check the complete toppers list below
|Candidate Name
|AIR
|Marks
|Percentage
|Kansika Hisar
|1
|361
|90.25
|Mahek Gupta
|1
|361
|90.25
|Sparsh Khandelwal
|2
|359
|89.75
|J Jayanth
|2
|359
|89.75
|Vaibhavi Singhal
|3
|358
|89.50
Also Read: ICAI CA Foundation Result 2026 Released: Check Scorecards Online at icai.org; Direct Link here
Also Read: CA Foundation September 2026 Toppers List OUT – Check AIR 1 Topper Name & Rank
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Sherin is an education journalist with over 7 years of experience. Over her tenure of working with top media houses like Careers 360 and then Jagran Josh, Sherin has covered various entrance examinations liek JEE Main, NEET, CUET, GATE, etc. as well as various state board and CBSE results. Her understanding of the education ecosystem coupled with her own experience of teaching as an Assistant Professor of nearly 2 years helps her provide a comprehensive perspective to students. She has a Masters Degree in Communication from Madras Christian College. Apart from covering education news, Sherin also enjoys reading and cooking.