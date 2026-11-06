CBSE Board Exam 2027: Practical Exam Dates Announced for Winter Bound Schools
CBSE has released the schedule for class 10 and class 12 practical exams for winter bound schools. Exams will be conducted at schools starting on November 9, 2026. Practical exams for regular schools will commence on January 1, 2027
CBSE Practical Exam 2027: The Central Board of Secondary Education has announced the practical examination dates for Winter Bound Schools. According to the official notification released, the Practical Examinations/Project/Internal Assessment for the session 2026-27 for both classes X and XII for winter-bound schools will be conducted from November 9 2026 (Monday) to December 19, 2026 (Saturday). The notification further states that as per the provisions of the Examination Bye-Laws/Scheme of Studies of the Board, the Practical Examinations/Project/Internal Assessment for the session 2026-27 are scheduled from January 1, 2027, for all affiliated schools in India and abroad.
Students from winter bound schools scheduled to take the CBSE 10th and 12th practical exams for the 2027 board examination can visit the official website of the board to check the schedule. School authorities have been asked to follow all the instructions and guidelines for conducting the practical exams.
CBSE Practical Exam 2027 Guidelines for Winter Bound Schools
All the schools following the winter bound sessions are required to ensure the timely completion of practical examinations in respect of their schools. The guidelines are given below
(1) Prepare the final list of candidates and ensure that no student of the school whose name has not been submitted in the online LOC to the Board is allowed to appear for these practical examinations/project/Internal Assessment.
(2) For Class X, Internal Assessment will only be conducted once; hence, all schools should fill the IA marks for all candidates during the schedule fixed and communicated.
(3) Contact the Regional Office for appointment of external examiners and observers, if not received.
(4) Ensure timely completion of Practical Examination/Project work/ Internal Assessment and dispatch Practical examination answer books of Class XII to the concerned regional offices.
(5) It is once again requested to plan conduct of Practical & Internal Assessment in such a way that Practical Exams/Project/Internal Assessment of both the classes is completed & marks are uploaded within prescribed schedule.
Official Notification - Click Here
CBSE Class 10, 12 Practical Exam 2027: General Instructions
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The marks in respect of all Practical Examinations/Project/Internal Assessments shall be uploaded simultaneously from the date of the start of the practical examinations. The uploading of marks shall be completed by the last date of practical examinations. No extension of the dates shall be considered by the Board.
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Practical Examinations/Project Assessments should invariably be conducted in two or three sessions in a day, depending on the laboratory infrastructure available in the school if the number of students is more than 30. In the case of Fine Arts, examination/assessment shall invariably be conducted in two sessions in respect of candidates appearing.
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While uploading marks, the School Principal, the Internal Examiner and the External Examiner (as the case may be) must ensure that correct marks are uploaded, as no correction in the marks will be allowed once marks are uploaded.
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Schools and Examiners, while awarding/uploading marks, must make note of the maximum marks allotted for Practical/Project/Internal Assessment in the subject as per guidelines issued by the CBSE.
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Students found guilty of communicating or attempting to communicate with Examiners to influence them in any way whatsoever will be deemed to have used/attempted unfair means. Examiners are required to report to the office of the Board about such cases along with complete facts/documents/witnesses.
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The school will be able to create batches of 30 students each in every subject. Accordingly, the schools shall conduct the practical/project assessment of 30 students in one batch together for better management of practical/project assessment and uploading of marks.
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The practical answer books supplied by the Regional Offices are used in the practical examination only. It is to be ensured that the examiner completes all entries in practical answer books carefully and correctly.
How to Download CBSE Practical Date Sheet 2026-27 PDF?
CBSE board 10th and 12th practical examination dates have been announced. The board will be conducting the practical exams for regular schools and winter-bound schools separately. The practical dates for the regular schools are different from those of winter-bound schools since the schools in winter regions will remain closed in January when the practical exams will be conducted for other schools. CBSE has not released a specific timetable for the 10th and 12th practical exams. The dates are common, and schools will be conducting the practical exams within the given dates and uploading the marks for the theory exams.
What Happens If a Student Misses the CBSE Practical Exam?
CBSE conducts the practical exams for the subjects which have both theory and practical application. The practicals usually sum up to 20 marks of the total 100 marks. The consequence of missing a practical exam depends on the reason. If the window for schools to conduct the practical exams and upload the marks is still open, students missing the practical exam on the specific date can contact their schools and reschedule the exam to a later date within the window with a valid reason.
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Assistant Manager - Editorial
Sherin is an education journalist with over 7 years of experience. Over her tenure of working with top media houses like Careers 360 and then Jagran Josh, Sherin has covered various entrance examinations liek JEE Main, NEET, CUET, GATE, etc. as well as various state board and CBSE results. Her understanding of the education ecosystem coupled with her own experience of teaching as an Assistant Professor of nearly 2 years helps her provide a comprehensive perspective to students. She has a Masters Degree in Communication from Madras Christian College. Apart from covering education news, Sherin also enjoys reading and cooking.