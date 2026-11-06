CBSE Board Exam 2027: Practical Exam Dates Announced for Winter Bound Schools

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CBSE Practical Exam 2027: The Central Board of Secondary Education has announced the practical examination dates for Winter Bound Schools. According to the official notification released, the Practical Examinations/Project/Internal Assessment for the session 2026-27 for both classes X and XII for winter-bound schools will be conducted from November 9 2026 (Monday) to December 19, 2026 (Saturday). The notification further states that as per the provisions of the Examination Bye-Laws/Scheme of Studies of the Board, the Practical Examinations/Project/Internal Assessment for the session 2026-27 are scheduled from January 1, 2027, for all affiliated schools in India and abroad. Students from winter bound schools scheduled to take the CBSE 10th and 12th practical exams for the 2027 board examination can visit the official website of the board to check the schedule. School authorities have been asked to follow all the instructions and guidelines for conducting the practical exams.

CBSE Practical Exam 2027 Guidelines for Winter Bound Schools All the schools following the winter bound sessions are required to ensure the timely completion of practical examinations in respect of their schools. The guidelines are given below (1) Prepare the final list of candidates and ensure that no student of the school whose name has not been submitted in the online LOC to the Board is allowed to appear for these practical examinations/project/Internal Assessment. (2) For Class X, Internal Assessment will only be conducted once; hence, all schools should fill the IA marks for all candidates during the schedule fixed and communicated. (3) Contact the Regional Office for appointment of external examiners and observers, if not received. (4) Ensure timely completion of Practical Examination/Project work/ Internal Assessment and dispatch Practical examination answer books of Class XII to the concerned regional offices.

(5) It is once again requested to plan conduct of Practical & Internal Assessment in such a way that Practical Exams/Project/Internal Assessment of both the classes is completed & marks are uploaded within prescribed schedule. Official Notification - Click Here CBSE Class 10, 12 Practical Exam 2027: General Instructions The marks in respect of all Practical Examinations/Project/Internal Assessments shall be uploaded simultaneously from the date of the start of the practical examinations. The uploading of marks shall be completed by the last date of practical examinations. No extension of the dates shall be considered by the Board.

Practical Examinations/Project Assessments should invariably be conducted in two or three sessions in a day, depending on the laboratory infrastructure available in the school if the number of students is more than 30. In the case of Fine Arts, examination/assessment shall invariably be conducted in two sessions in respect of candidates appearing.

While uploading marks, the School Principal, the Internal Examiner and the External Examiner (as the case may be) must ensure that correct marks are uploaded, as no correction in the marks will be allowed once marks are uploaded.

Schools and Examiners, while awarding/uploading marks, must make note of the maximum marks allotted for Practical/Project/Internal Assessment in the subject as per guidelines issued by the CBSE.

Students found guilty of communicating or attempting to communicate with Examiners to influence them in any way whatsoever will be deemed to have used/attempted unfair means. Examiners are required to report to the office of the Board about such cases along with complete facts/documents/witnesses.

The school will be able to create batches of 30 students each in every subject. Accordingly, the schools shall conduct the practical/project assessment of 30 students in one batch together for better management of practical/project assessment and uploading of marks.

The practical answer books supplied by the Regional Offices are used in the practical examination only. It is to be ensured that the examiner completes all entries in practical answer books carefully and correctly.