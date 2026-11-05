UP Board to Introduce New Secure Answer Sheets for 2027 Exams: Check Key Security Features
The UP Board will roll out secure, colour-coded, and QR-coded answer sheets for the 2027 High School and Intermediate Board exams to stop copy replacement and cheating in the exams.
The Uttar Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (UPMSP) has decided to introduce a completely redesigned, highly secure format of answer sheets for the upcoming 2027 High School (Class 10) and Intermediate (Class 12) examinations. The reform aims to strengthen exam integrity, maintain absolute transparency, and eliminate tampering or swapping of answer books by organised cheating networks. Under the upgraded security layout, all answer sheets will feature distinct colour patterns, QR codes, and page numbering, while their storage and distribution will be kept under round-the-clock CCTV surveillance across all exam centres in the state.
Colour-Coded Answer Sheets to Prevent Swapping
To make the unauthorised substitution or smuggling of answer copies immediately noticeable to invigilators and evaluation teams, the board has classified A and B answer books with distinct colour identifiers.
For High School (Class 10) of UP Board 2027
- ‘A’ answer sheet will be in deep orange colour
- ‘B’ answer sheet will be in deep ocean blue colour
For Intermediate (Class 12) of UP Board 2027
- ‘A’ answer sheets will be royal purple colour
- ‘B’ answer sheets will be in forest green colour.
Both main covers and inner pages will feature official council logos alongside dedicated QR codes on the first and last leaves to prevent page extraction or reproduction.
Strict Surveillance and District-Wise Distribution
To prevent answer papers from leaking before or during exam hours, UPMSP has enforced strict administrative protocols:-
- Storage rooms housing answer book bundles must remain under uninterrupted 24-hour CCTV surveillance.
- Centre superintendents must distribute answer sheets in exact serial numerical order. A new bundle can only be opened after the previous bundle has been entirely used.
- District Inspectors of Schools (DIOS) must maintain serial registries and upload distribution records directly to the board's web portal to make sure of full traceability from printing press to evaluation centre.
Also check, UP Board Exam Centre List 2027: Etah Gets 85 Centres, Check School-Wise Details
How Will Tamper-Proof Answer Sheets Change Board Exam Logistics?
Given below are the reasons why tamper-proof answer sheets will change the board exam logistics:-
- Historically, exam malpractices relied on obtaining blank previous-year answer sheets, writing answers outside the hall, and replacing them inside exam centres.
- Colour coding and serialised QR codes render outside substitution impossible, as missing or mismatched serial numbers trigger instant digital red flags.
- With more than 52 lakh students registering annually, securing the supply chain across thousands of rural and semi-urban centres ensures fair evaluation for genuine, hard-working students.
Also check, UP Board Exam 2027 Window for Correction of Student Particulars Open Until Nov 12
Executive - Editorial
Pratyasha is a Communications Professional with over 2.2 years of experience in the education sector. Having worked with top names like Arihant Publications and Jagran Josh, she specializes in board exam results, education news, and government job updates. She also brings a unique perspective as a former Subject Matter Expert for nearly a year. Currently, she is a key part of the Exam Prep and Sarkari Naukri team at Jagran Josh. Pratyasha holds an Honours degree in Ancient Indian History, Culture, and Archaeology, and loves reading and traveling in her free time.