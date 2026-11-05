UP Board to Introduce New Secure Answer Sheets for 2027 Exams: Check Key Security Features

The Uttar Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (UPMSP) has decided to introduce a completely redesigned, highly secure format of answer sheets for the upcoming 2027 High School (Class 10) and Intermediate (Class 12) examinations. The reform aims to strengthen exam integrity, maintain absolute transparency, and eliminate tampering or swapping of answer books by organised cheating networks. Under the upgraded security layout, all answer sheets will feature distinct colour patterns, QR codes, and page numbering, while their storage and distribution will be kept under round-the-clock CCTV surveillance across all exam centres in the state.

Colour-Coded Answer Sheets to Prevent Swapping

To make the unauthorised substitution or smuggling of answer copies immediately noticeable to invigilators and evaluation teams, the board has classified A and B answer books with distinct colour identifiers.