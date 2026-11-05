CBSE Class 12 Geography Exam Pattern 2027: Marks Distribution, Blueprint & Marking Scheme

CBSE Class 12 Geography Exam Pattern and Marking Scheme 2026-27: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will conduct the Class 12 Geography examination in 2027 on the basis of a definite pattern, which includes not only theoretical but also practical aspects of the subject. The marks for the whole subject are shared into 70 marks for the theory paper and 30 marks for Practical Assessment.

Out of the 70 marks of theory paper, 35 marks are assigned to the section called “Fundamentals of Human Geography”, while 35 marks are assigned to the section “India: People and Economy”. The paper contains questions of different types, including MCQ, Source Based Question, Short Answer, Long Answer, and Map Based Questions. Students should be well aware of unit wise marking scheme to achieve better marks in the final examination.