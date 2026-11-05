CBSE Class 12 Geography Exam Pattern 2027: Marks Distribution, Blueprint & Marking Scheme
Check CBSE Class 12 Geography Exam Pattern 2027: The CBSE Class 12 Geography exam comprises a 70-mark theory paper and a 30-mark practical assessment. The 3-hour theory component is split equally (35 marks each) between Fundamentals of Human Geography and India: People and Economy, incorporating 50% competency-based questions, 20% MCQs, 30% descriptive questions, and 10 marks for map work.
CBSE Class 12 Geography Exam Pattern and Marking Scheme 2026-27: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will conduct the Class 12 Geography examination in 2027 on the basis of a definite pattern, which includes not only theoretical but also practical aspects of the subject. The marks for the whole subject are shared into 70 marks for the theory paper and 30 marks for Practical Assessment.
Out of the 70 marks of theory paper, 35 marks are assigned to the section called “Fundamentals of Human Geography”, while 35 marks are assigned to the section “India: People and Economy”. The paper contains questions of different types, including MCQ, Source Based Question, Short Answer, Long Answer, and Map Based Questions. Students should be well aware of unit wise marking scheme to achieve better marks in the final examination.
Also Read: CBSE Class 12 Syllabus 2026-27: All Subjects, Download PDF
CBSE Class 12 Exam Pattern 2027: Key Highlights
The following table shows the important points of CBSE class 12 exam pattern:
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Board
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Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE)
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Class
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12
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Streams
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Science, Commerce, Arts/Humanities
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Question Paper Pattern
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Duration
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3 hours
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Mode of Exam
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Offline, Pen and Paper
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Number of subjects
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5 or 6 (as elected by the student)
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Maximum Marks
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100 (theory + practical)
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Each Subject Passing Marks
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33%
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Passing marks for the overall exam
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Aggregate 33%
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Official Website
Also Read:
CBSE Class 12 Geography: Chapter-Wise Exam Pattern & Marking Scheme
The Question Paper includes 5 sections; these include 17 one-mark MCQs (Section A), 2 three-mark source-based questions (Section B), 4 three-mark short answers (Section C), 5 five-mark long answers (Section D), and 2 five-mark map work questions (Section E).
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Section
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Question Number
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Type of Question
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Marks per Question
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Section A
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1-17
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Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs)
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1 mark
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Section B
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18-19
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Source-based Questions
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3 marks
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Section C
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20-23
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Short Answer Type Questions
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3 marks
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Section D
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24-28
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Long Answer Type Questions
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5 marks
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Section E
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29-30
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Map-based Questions
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5 marks
CBSE Class 12 Geography Exam Pattern 2027: Unit-wise Marks distribution
The weightage distribution under various themes in the CBSE class 12 Geography syllabus is provided in the below-mentioned table:
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Units
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Weightage
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Book 1- Fundamentals of Human Geography
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Human Geography
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3
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The World Population Density Distribution and Growth and Human Development
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8
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Primary Activities, Secondary Activities, Tertiary and Quaternary Activities, Transport, Communication and Trade, International Trade
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19
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Map work
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5
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Book 2 -India People and Economy
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Population Distribution Density Growth and Composition
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5
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Human Settlements
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3
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Land Resources and Agriculture, Water Resources, Mineral And Energy Resources, Planning and Sustainable Development in Indian Context
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10
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Transport and Communication, International Trade
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7
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Geographical Perspective on selected issues and problems
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5
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Map Work (Based on Marking and labelling on a political Map of India
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5
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Grand Total
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70
CBSE Class 12 Geography Weightage Distribution for Practical
The Geography Practical Assessment, worth 30 marks, has 18 marks allocated to Data Source, Processing, and Graphical Presentation (Chapters 1-3). Spatial Information Technology (Chapter 4) is worth 7 marks, and the rest of the 5 marks are for the Practical Record Book and Viva Voce.
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Chapter No.
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Chapter Name
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Weightage
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1
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Data-its source and Compilation
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18
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2
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Data Processing
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3
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Graphical Representation of Data
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4
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Spatial Information Technology
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7
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Practical Record Book and Viva Voce
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5
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Total
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30
How To Prepare For The CBSE Class 12 Geography Exam 2026-27
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Master NCERT Concepts: Go through all chapters carefully, marking definitions, human geography concepts, census facts, and important figures from both books.
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Enhance Map Work: Find and name important ports, airports, waterways, and industries on the India map and world outline maps.
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Familiarize Yourself With Data Analysis: Practice model source-based, diagram and graph questions to perform well in data-based short-answer questions.
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Prepare Model Answers: Practice long answer type five marks questions through headings and subheadings with introductory lines, bulleted points and flowcharts.
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Keep Practical Work Ready: Finish your practical book earlier and learn about data collection, processing and map projections to score full marks in the viva.
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Work On Past Papers: Solve complete three-hour past papers in the same amount of time to improve your speed and presentation skills.
A thorough understanding of the CBSE Class 12 Geography Exam Pattern and the precise unit-wise weightage for 2026 is the foundation of a winning study strategy. By focusing preparation time on the high-weightage units, practice to the increased percentage of Competency-Based Questions, students can ensure they cover the syllabus effectively and are well-prepared for the final board examination.
Also Read: CBSE Class 12 Geography Syllabus 2026-27
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