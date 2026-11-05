CBSE Class 10 Science Marks Distribution 2026-27: Unit-Wise Weightage, Theory and Internal Assessment

The CBSE Class 10 Science Marks Distribution 2026-27 is an important reference for students preparing for the CBSE Board Examinations 2027. Understanding the unit-wise weightage, theory paper marks, internal assessment and question paper design can help students plan their revision and focus on the topics prescribed for the current academic session.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the Class 10 Science curriculum for 2026-27. As per the official syllabus, the Science subject carries 100 marks, comprising an 80-mark annual theory examination and 20 marks for internal assessment. The theory paper is conducted for three hours.

The syllabus divides the theory examination into five units, with Chemical Substances – Nature and Behaviour and World of Living carrying the highest weightage of 25 marks each. Students should check the latest unit-wise marks distribution and syllabus carefully instead of relying on chapter-wise weightage estimates or previous-year patterns.