AP DSC Vacancy 2026 (OUT): District-Wise 2,721, Teacher Posts Vacancies Details

AP DSC Vacancy 2026: The School Education Department, Government of Andhra Pradesh, has formally commenced the hiring process for 2,721 posts of teachers through the District Selection Committee (AP DSC/APTRT 2026). This recruitment program seeks to tackle the crucial manpower shortage in Government, ZP, MPP, and Municipal schools besides widening the coverage of state-run residential welfare societies like APSWREIS, APTWREIS, and APREIS. The vacancies announced include 2,111 for general schools (School Assistants and Secondary Grade Teachers), 350 for specialists in the Special Education wing, and 260 faculty jobs for Principals, PGTs, TGTs, and Physical Directors in state residential societies.

In order to maintain strict academic standards and ensure fairness in the selection process, the selection procedure follows a two-tier weighted assessment process. According to this, 80 percent weight is given to the candidates' performance in the objective Computer Based Test (CBT) in pedagogy, core subject, and general knowledge. The remaining 20 percent weight comes directly from the marks scored by candidates in the AP TET/CTET.