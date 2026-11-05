AP DSC Vacancy 2026 (OUT): District-Wise 2,721, Teacher Posts Vacancies Details
AP DSC Vacancy 2026: The Andhra Pradesh School Education Department has released the recruitment notification for 2,721 teacher vacancies under AP DSC (APTRT 2026). The drive covers 2,111 General School teachers, 350 Special Education posts, and 260 Society/Residential school posts across 26 districts. Online applications open on November 11, 2026, with the computer-based test scheduled from December 20, 2026.
AP DSC Vacancy 2026: The School Education Department, Government of Andhra Pradesh, has formally commenced the hiring process for 2,721 posts of teachers through the District Selection Committee (AP DSC/APTRT 2026). This recruitment program seeks to tackle the crucial manpower shortage in Government, ZP, MPP, and Municipal schools besides widening the coverage of state-run residential welfare societies like APSWREIS, APTWREIS, and APREIS. The vacancies announced include 2,111 for general schools (School Assistants and Secondary Grade Teachers), 350 for specialists in the Special Education wing, and 260 faculty jobs for Principals, PGTs, TGTs, and Physical Directors in state residential societies.
In order to maintain strict academic standards and ensure fairness in the selection process, the selection procedure follows a two-tier weighted assessment process. According to this, 80 percent weight is given to the candidates' performance in the objective Computer Based Test (CBT) in pedagogy, core subject, and general knowledge. The remaining 20 percent weight comes directly from the marks scored by candidates in the AP TET/CTET.
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Official Websites
AP DSC Vacancy 2026: Key Highlights
There are 2,721 vacancies of teachers in Andhra Pradesh declared through AP DSC 2026. Applications will be accepted online from 11 November to 30 November 2026. Exams through CBT will commence from 20 December.
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Particulars
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Details
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Recruitment Authority
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School Education Department, Government of Andhra Pradesh
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Exam / Drive Name
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AP DSC (District Selection Committee) / APTRT 2026
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Total Vacancies
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2,721 Posts (Tentative)
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Category-Wise Vacancy Split
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• General Schools: 2,111 posts (School Assistant: 906, SGT: 1,205)
• Special Education: 350 posts (SA Special Ed: 150, SGT Special Ed: 200)
• Residential Societies & Managements: 260 posts (TGT, PGT, Principal, PET, PD)
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Notification Release Date
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• Short Notification: October 13, 2026
• Detailed Notification: November 5, 2026
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Application Window
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November 11, 2026 to November 30, 2026
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Application Mode
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Online
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Application Fee
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₹1,000 per post
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Examination Mode
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Computer-Based Test (CBT - Objective Type)
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Exam Commencement Date
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From December 20, 2026
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Selection Architecture
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80% CBT Written Examination + 20% AP TET / CTET Weightage
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Age Limit
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18 to 44 years (Upper age relaxation: 5 years for SC/ST/BC/EWS; 10 years for PwD)
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Official Portals
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tet2dsc.apcfss.in / cse.ap.gov.in
AP DSC Vacancy 2026: District-Wise Vacancy Breakdown (General Schools: 2,111 Posts)
Andhra Pradesh lone 26 jillalu kapi mottham 2,111 general school teachers postlu undaari. Indu lone 906 School Assistant (SA) mariya 1,205 SGT postlu undaari; Kurnool lone sarvadhikam 389 postlu undaa, Vizianagaram lone atyanta thakkuvam 4 postlu undaari. AP DSC 26 jillalu vacancy vivaralu mariya syllabus gurinche poorthi vishayalu telusukovaadani kadava Ap Dsc 26 District Vacancies List 2026 video chaadavachunu. Ee video lone Andhra Pradesh lone anni jillalu postlu vibhajana mariya notification mukhyaanshayalu spastamga vivarimchabadanivi.
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Sl. No.
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District Name
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School Assistant (SA)
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Secondary Grade Teacher (SGT)
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Total Vacancies
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1
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Srikakulam
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16
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4
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20
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2
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Vizianagaram
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0
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4
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4
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3
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Parvathipuram Manyam
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6
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2
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8
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4
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Alluri Sitharama Raju
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6
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153
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159
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5
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Visakhapatnam
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20
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9
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29
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6
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Anakapalli
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19
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1
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20
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7
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Kakinada
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51
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1
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52
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8
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Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Konaseema
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42
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1
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43
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9
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East Godavari
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9
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2
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11
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10
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West Godavari
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10
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0
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10
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11
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Eluru
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7
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1
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8
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12
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NTR
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19
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3
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22
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13
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Krishna
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15
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1
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16
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14
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Guntur
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24
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1
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25
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15
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Palnadu
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14
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0
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14
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16
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Bapatla
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17
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0
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17
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17
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Prakasam
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96
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170
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266
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18
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SPSR Nellore
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65
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100
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165
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19
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Tirupati
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22
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77
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99
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20
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Chittoor
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30
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100
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130
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21
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Annamayya
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46
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61
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107
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22
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YSR Kadapa
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48
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158
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206
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23
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Kurnool
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176
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213
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389
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24
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Nandyal
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40
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117
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157
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25
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Anantapuramu
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66
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26
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92
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26
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Sri Satya Sai
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42
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0
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42
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Total
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All 26 Districts
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906
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1,205
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2,111
AP DSC Vacancy 2026: Eligibility & Age Standards
Candidates aged 18-44 qualify (relaxations up to 49 for reserved categories, 54 for PwBD). SGT requires 10+2 with D.El.Ed and TET Paper I; School Assistant requires a relevant degree with B.Ed and TET Paper II.
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Criteria
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Prescribed Requirement
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Age Limit
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18 to 44 years (as of July 1, 2026)
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Age Relaxation
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• SC / ST / BC / EWS: Up to 49 years (+5 years)
• Differently Abled (PwBD): Up to 54 years (+10 years)
• Ex-Servicemen: Length of service + 3 years
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SGT Qualification
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Intermediate (10+2) with D.El.Ed / D.Ed + Qualified in AP TET / CTET Paper I
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School Assistant Qualification
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Bachelor's Degree in concerned subject + B.Ed + Qualified in AP TET / CTET Paper II
AP DSC Application Fee
The process of registration takes place officially through the internet using government websites.
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Application Fees: ₹750 for all applicants.
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Modes of Payment: Net Banking, Debit Card, Credit Card, and UPI through the official website.
AP DSC Vacancy 2026 Recruitment is one of the most important vacancies, in which there is an offer of 2,721 vacancies of teachers in Government Schools in the state of Andhra Pradesh. Since the syllabus is already available online at tet2dsc.apcfss.in, candidates can start their preparation. It is advisable for candidates to follow the complete notification till 3rd November 2026.
Also Read: AP DSC Notification 2026 Released for 2,721 Teacher Posts; Check Official Notice PDF, Vacancy Details and More
Executive - Editorial
Siddhi Sharma is an education journalist at Jagran Josh. A Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from IP University, she brings sharp newsroom instincts developed during her previous stint at Zee News. At Jagran Josh, Siddhi specializes in decoding the educational updates. Her coverage is highly exam-centric, ranging from curated news blogs for competitive exams to crucial school board and university news. Combining her strong media foundations with a research-driven approach, she creates reliable, high-utility content that helps students and aspirants stay ahead of the curve. Her writing is factual, engaging, and tailored to meet the fast-paced needs of modern learners and exam aspirants.