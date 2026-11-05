KEA Women Supervisor Recruitment 2026: Apply Online for 141 Posts; Check Eligibility & Other Details Here
KEA Women Supervisor Recruitment 2026: The Karnataka Examinations Authority has invited online applications for 141 Female Supervisor posts. Women candidates with a bachelor's degree in Home Science, Social Work, or Sociology, aged 18 to 40 years, can apply. Check this article to know about eligibility and more.
Key Points
- Applications for 141 KEA Female Supervisor posts opened on November 3, 2026.
- Eligible women candidates must submit applications online by November 28, 2026.
- Applicants require a bachelor's degree in specific fields and must be women.
KEA Women Supervisor Recruitment 2026: The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has started online applications for the KEA Female Supervisor Recruitment 2026 on November 3, 2026. A total of 141 vacancies are available for this post. This is a good chance for women candidates who want a stable government job in Karnataka. Interested and eligible candidates can submit their application through the official KEA website. Before applying, candidates should read the notification carefully and check the eligibility criteria, such as age limit and educational qualification. In this article, we have shared all the important details, including vacancy, eligibility, salary, application process, and selection process, in simple words.
KEA Female Supervisor Recruitment 2026 Highlights
The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has released this recruitment for women candidates. The table below gives the key details at a glance.
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Particulars
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Details
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Recruitment Body
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Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA)
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Post Name
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Female Supervisor (Anganwadi Supervisor)
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Total Vacancies
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141
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Job Location
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Karnataka
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Application Mode
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Online
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Official Website
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Notification Release Date
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2 November 2026
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Application Start Date
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3 November 2026
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Last Date to Apply
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28 November 2026
KEA Female Supervisor Notification PDF 2026
The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has released the official notification on November 3, 2026 for the Female Supervisor posts. This notification PDF has all the important details about the recruitment, such as vacancies, eligibility, selection process, salary, and the application steps. Candidates must download and read it fully before filling out the online form.
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KEA Female Supervisor Notification 2026
KEA Female Supervisor Recruitment 2026 Eligibility Criteria
Candidates must meet the eligibility conditions given in the official notification before applying. These cover educational qualification, age limit, age relaxation, and a few other conditions. Candidates who do not meet them will not be considered, so read each point carefully.
Educational Qualification
Candidates need a bachelor's degree in one of the following subjects from a recognised university.
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Home Science
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Social Work
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Sociology
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B.Sc. (Home Science / Community Science)
Age Limit
The age limit is counted as on the last date fixed for submitting applications.
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The Minimum age is 18 years
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The Maximum age is 40 years
Age Relaxation
Some categories get extra age relaxation over the upper limit, as given below.
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Category 2A, 2B, 3A and 3B: up to 43 years
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SC/ST/Category-1: up to 45 years
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Karnataka Government, local authority or corporation employees: years of service or 10 years, whichever is less
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Ex-servicemen: period of service plus 3 years
Other Conditions
Along with qualification and age, candidates must also meet these conditions.
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Only women candidates can apply.
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Candidates must be citizens of India.
An in-service quota of 7 posts is reserved only for women employees of the Women and Child Development (WCD) Department who are in a lower pay scale than the Female Supervisor post.
KEA Female Supervisor Recruitment 2026 Apply Online Link
The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has activated the online application link for the Female Supervisor posts. Eligible women candidates can apply through the link given below. Candidates should read the notification and check their eligibility before filling out the form.
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KEA Women Supervisor Recruitment 2026
Steps to Apply for KEA Women Supervisor Recruitment 2026
Eligible women candidates can apply for the Female Supervisor posts only online by following the steps given below:
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Visit the official KEA recruitment portal. Other KEA 2026 recruitments have used cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea, but please confirm the link in the notification.
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Click on the link for the Female Supervisor Recruitment 2026.
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Read the notification and instructions carefully.
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Register yourself with your name, mobile number and email ID.
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Log in with the credentials you receive.
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Fill in your personal, educational and category details correctly.
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Upload the scanned photograph, signature and other required documents in the given size and format.
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Pay the application fee online, if applicable to your category.
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Check all the details once and submit the form.
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Download the confirmation page and keep a printout for future use.
Executive - Editorial
Bebo Rani is a journalist and education-focused media professional specialising in recruitment examinations, government jobs, career guidance, and current affairs. With a talent for transforming complex information into clear, engaging, and impactful stories, she creates insightful, research-driven content that empowers students and job aspirants. She has experience in digital journalism, news writing, multimedia storytelling, and social media content creation across English and Hindi platforms. Currently, she contributes to the Government Jobs section at Jagran Josh, covering recruitment notifications, exam updates, eligibility criteria, and career opportunities for aspirants across India. Bebo holds a Master's degree in Journalism from the Delhi School of Journalism, University of Delhi, and is committed to delivering accurate, accessible, and audience-focused content that helps readers stay informed and achieve their goals. Previously, she worked with Dainik Jagran and Doordarshan, where she gained valuable experience in journalism, content development, and media production. She can be reached at bebo.rani@jagrannewmedia.com