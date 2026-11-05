KEA Women Supervisor Recruitment 2026: Apply Online for 141 Posts; Check Eligibility & Other Details Here

Key Points Applications for 141 KEA Female Supervisor posts opened on November 3, 2026.

Eligible women candidates must submit applications online by November 28, 2026.

Applicants require a bachelor's degree in specific fields and must be women.

KEA Women Supervisor Recruitment 2026: The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has started online applications for the KEA Female Supervisor Recruitment 2026 on November 3, 2026. A total of 141 vacancies are available for this post. This is a good chance for women candidates who want a stable government job in Karnataka. Interested and eligible candidates can submit their application through the official KEA website. Before applying, candidates should read the notification carefully and check the eligibility criteria, such as age limit and educational qualification. In this article, we have shared all the important details, including vacancy, eligibility, salary, application process, and selection process, in simple words. KEA Female Supervisor Recruitment 2026 Highlights The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has released this recruitment for women candidates. The table below gives the key details at a glance.

Particulars Details Recruitment Body Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) Post Name Female Supervisor (Anganwadi Supervisor) Total Vacancies 141 Job Location Karnataka Application Mode Online Official Website cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea Notification Release Date 2 November 2026 Application Start Date 3 November 2026 Last Date to Apply 28 November 2026 KEA Female Supervisor Notification PDF 2026 The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has released the official notification on November 3, 2026 for the Female Supervisor posts. This notification PDF has all the important details about the recruitment, such as vacancies, eligibility, selection process, salary, and the application steps. Candidates must download and read it fully before filling out the online form.

KEA Female Supervisor Notification 2026 Check Here KEA Female Supervisor Recruitment 2026 Eligibility Criteria Candidates must meet the eligibility conditions given in the official notification before applying. These cover educational qualification, age limit, age relaxation, and a few other conditions. Candidates who do not meet them will not be considered, so read each point carefully. Educational Qualification Candidates need a bachelor's degree in one of the following subjects from a recognised university. Home Science

Social Work

Sociology

B.Sc. (Home Science / Community Science) Age Limit The age limit is counted as on the last date fixed for submitting applications. The Minimum age is 18 years

The Maximum age is 40 years Age Relaxation Some categories get extra age relaxation over the upper limit, as given below.

Category 2A, 2B, 3A and 3B: up to 43 years

SC/ST/Category-1: up to 45 years

Karnataka Government, local authority or corporation employees: years of service or 10 years, whichever is less

Ex-servicemen: period of service plus 3 years Other Conditions Along with qualification and age, candidates must also meet these conditions. Only women candidates can apply.

Candidates must be citizens of India. An in-service quota of 7 posts is reserved only for women employees of the Women and Child Development (WCD) Department who are in a lower pay scale than the Female Supervisor post. KEA Female Supervisor Recruitment 2026 Apply Online Link The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has activated the online application link for the Female Supervisor posts. Eligible women candidates can apply through the link given below. Candidates should read the notification and check their eligibility before filling out the form.