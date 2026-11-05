Indian Bank Apprentice Recruitment 2026: Apply Online Begins for 1500 Posts, Check Eligibility & More Details Here
The Indian Bank has started the online application process for Apprentice Recruitment 2026. There are a total of 1,500 vacancies across states and Union Territories. Candidates can check this article for educational qualification, age limit, application fee and other eligibility details before submitting their forms.
Key Points
- Online applications for Indian Bank Apprentice Recruitment 2026 commenced on Nov 5, 2026.
- A total of 1,500 apprentice vacancies are available; apply by November 25, 2026.
- Graduates aged 20-28 (as of Nov 1, 2026) are eligible, with a stipend of Rs 12,300-15,000.
Indian Bank Apprentice Recruitment 2026: Indian Bank, a leading PSU has started the online application process for Apprentice Recruitment 2026. The registration process commenced from today November 5, 2026. There are a total of 1,500 apprentice vacancies that would be filled across various states and Union Territories. The recruitment is conducted under the Apprentices Act, 1961 for the financial year 2026-27. Eligible candidates who have done graduation can submit their applications through the official website till November 25, 2026. Selected candidates will receive a stipend ranging from Rs 12,300 to Rs 15,000.
Check this article for the eligibility criteria, age limit, application fee and other important details before completing the registration process.
Indian Bank Apprentice Recruitment 2026 Apply Link
The online application process for Indian Bank Apprentice Recruitment 2026 has started. Interested candidates can apply online through the bank’s official website or the NATS 2.0 portal.
The last date to submit the application form and pay the required fee is November 25, 2026. Check the direct link to apply online and official notification in the table below.
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Indian Bank Apprentice Recruitment 2026 Link
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Indian Bank Apprentice Recruitment 2026 Official Notice
Indian Bank Apprentice Notification 2026 Highlights
Candidates can check the important details related to the recruitment drive in the table below.
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Particulars
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Details
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Conducting Authority
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Indian Bank
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Recruitment Name
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Indian Bank Apprentice Recruitment 2026
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Advertisement
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FY 2026-27
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Total Vacancies
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1,500
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Application Mode
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Online
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Registration Dates
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November 5 to 25, 2026
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Educational Qualification
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Graduate
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Age Limit
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20 to 28 years
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Training Duration
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12 months
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Selection Process
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Online Test, Local Language Proficiency Test
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Official Website
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indianbank.bank.in
Indian Bank Apprentice Recruitment 2026 Eligibility Criteria
Before applying, candidates must ensure they fulfill all the relevant eligibility conditions for the apprenticeship programme. Check details below.
1. Educational Qualification-
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Candidates must have done graduation in any discipline from a recognised university.
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The graduation must have been done between April 1, 2022 and November 1, 2026 with the final result declared on or before November 1, 2026.
2. Age Limit (As of November 1, 2026)
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The minimum age to apply is 20 years.
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The maximum age to apply is 28 years. November 1, 2026.
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Candidates' age must be between November 2, 1998, and November 1, 2006.
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Age relaxation would be provided as per the applicable government rules and regulations.
Steps to Apply for Indian Bank Apprentice Recruitment 2026
Candidates can follow the steps below to complete the online application process-
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Visit the official Indian Bank website at indianbank.bank.in.
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Now open the Careers section and select the Apprentice Recruitment 2026 link.
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Now register yourself at the NATS 2.0 portal and complete the profile.
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Click on new registration and enter the personal and contact details.
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Fill the application form with personal and educational details.
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Upload the photograph, signature and required documents.
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Pay the application fees online.
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Check details once and then submit the application form.
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Download and print the application form for future reference.
Executive - Editorial
Deepanshu Upadhayaya is an education journalist with expertise in covering recruitment examinations, government job notifications, and UPSC success stories. Over the course of his career, he has worked with leading media organizations such as Times Network Digital and is currently associated with Jagran New Media, where he covers competitive examinations, recruitment drives, admit cards, results, and exam preparation-related content. A graduate of Motilal Nehru College, University of Delhi, Deepanshu brings a strong understanding of the education sector, through his accurate, timely, and reader-friendly approach. He also holds Master's degrees in Economics and Mass Communication. Apart from covering education news, Deepanshu enjoys singing, playing cricket, and reading books. He can be reached at deepanshu.upadhayaya@jagrannewmedia.com.