Indian Bank Apprentice Recruitment 2026: Apply Online Begins for 1500 Posts, Check Eligibility & More Details Here

Indian Bank Apprentice Recruitment 2026: Indian Bank, a leading PSU has started the online application process for Apprentice Recruitment 2026. The registration process commenced from today November 5, 2026. There are a total of 1,500 apprentice vacancies that would be filled across various states and Union Territories. The recruitment is conducted under the Apprentices Act, 1961 for the financial year 2026-27. Eligible candidates who have done graduation can submit their applications through the official website till November 25, 2026. Selected candidates will receive a stipend ranging from Rs 12,300 to Rs 15,000.

Check this article for the eligibility criteria, age limit, application fee and other important details before completing the registration process.