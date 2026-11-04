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[Link Active] RSSB Basic Computer Instructor Result 2026 OUT: Download Rajasthan BCI and SCI Merit List PDF at rssb.rajasthan.gov.in

By Sunil Sharma
Nov 5, 2026, 14:46 IST

RSSB BCI and SCI Result 2026: The RSSB has approved the RSSB Basic Computer Instructor 2026 result on November 04 for the offline exams held on August 22 and 23 on its official website- rssb.rajasthan.gov.in. Candidates are advised to keep checking this live blog for real-time and latest updates on RSSB BCI and SCI result.

RSSB Basic Computer Instructor Results
RSSB Basic Computer Instructor Results

HIGHLIGHTS

  • RSSB Basic Computer Instructor Result 2026 has been approved on November 4 on the RSSB Official Website.
  • The RSSB Basic Computer Instructor written exam was conducted on August 22 and 23, 2026, for 3951 vacancies.
  • Candidates can download the RSSB results using their login details from the official website once released.

RSSB BCI and SCI Result 2026: The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSSB) has approved the RSSB Basic Computer Instructor result on November 04. The result has been released for the exam conducted on August 22 and 23, 2026. The RSSB Chairman, Alok Raj, confirmed via X (formerly Twitter) that the highly anticipated BCI and SCI exam results has approved today, November 4, 2026. The RSSB Basic Computer Instructor results link will be activated shortly on the official website i.e., rssb.rajasthan.gov.in. Through this exam, the Rajasthan Staff Selection Board will fill approximately 3,629 vacancies of Basic Computer Instructor and 322 vacancies of Senior Computer Instructor. Keep checking this live blog for the latest updates about the RSSB Basic Computer Instructor 2026 Result and its release date.

RSSB Basic Computer Instructor Result Link

RSSB has released the RSSB Basic Computer Instructor 2026 result today. Candidates who appeared for the offline exams held on August 22 and 23 can check and download the merit list PDF on the official website of RSSB: rssb.rajasthan.gov.in. Here we are also providing the direct link to download the result PDF, through this link the result PDF can be downloaded directly once it is active.

RSSB Basic Computer Instructor Result 2026

Click here

How to Check RSSB Basic Computer Instructor Results?

The candidates need to follow the below mentioned steps to check and download the RSSB BCI and SCI result PDF.

Step 1: Visit the official website of the RSSB- rssb.rajasthan.gov.in

Step 2: Scroll down and check the ‘Latest News’ section given on the right side of screen.

Step 3: Click on the ‘RSSB Basic Computer Instructor Result 2026’ link given there.

Step 4: A new page will open; fill in all the required information and click on ‘Submit’.

Step 5: The RSSB Basic Computer Instructor result PDF will appear;check the results and download it.

Step 6: Take the printout for future reference.

LIVE UPDATES
Check Latest Updates Refresh
  • Nov 5, 2026, 14:46 IST

    RSSB Basic Computer Instructor Result 2026 Live: Documnet require in DV round

    The shortlisted candidates need to report for the document verification round, where they will be required to carry the following documents in original (as applicable) and two sets of self-attested photocopies for submission:

    • Educational Degrees
    • ID Proof(Aadhaar Card)
    • Category Certificates
    • Domicile Certificates
    • Recent Photographs
  • Nov 5, 2026, 13:58 IST

    RSSB Basic Computer Instructor Result 2026 LIVE: Document Verification After Result

    Candidates who have passed the written exam are not required to submit their original certificate of age and educational qualification to the RSSB. The same should be provided during the Document Verification (DV) round. The originals will be returned after verification.

  • Nov 5, 2026, 13:12 IST

    RSSB Basic Computer Instructor Result 2026 Live: Selection Process

    The RSSB Basic Computer Instructor selection process helps the candidates to understand the exact exam requirements and plan their strategy accordingly. It mainly comprises four stages, which are given below

    • Written Examination
    • Document Verification (DV)
    • Final Merit List
  • Nov 4, 2026, 21:04 IST

    RSSB Basic Computer Instructor Result 2026 Live: RSSB has also released the Computer Instructor Cut Off

    RSSB has released the Computer Instructor result 2026 for 3,951 posts, along with cut off marks. Candidates who score equal to or above their category cut off will move to document verification.

    Click Here: RSSB Computer Instructor Cut Off 2026

  • Nov 4, 2026, 20:25 IST

    RSSB Basic Computer Instructor Result 2026 Live: Result Link Active

    Candidates who appeared for the senior computer instructor and basic computer instructor examination 2026 can now check their merit list PDF from the link given below:

    Click Here: RSSB Computer Instructor Result 2026

  • Nov 4, 2026, 17:46 IST

    RSSB Basic Computer Instructor Result​ 2026 Live: Department-wise Vacancy Details

    The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSSB) has released a total of 3951 posts of Senior Computer Instructor and Basic Computer Instructor in the Secondary Education Department and the Sanskrit Education Department. Check the department-wise breakdown below:

    S.No. Department Name Recruitment Service Rules / Sub-rules under which posts are to be recruited Post Name Non-Scheduled Area Scheduled Area Total Posts
    1
    Secondary Education Department
    Rajasthan Education (State and Subordinate) Service Rules–2021 as amended
    		 Senior Computer Instructor 268 32 300
    Basic Computer Instructor 2736 679 3415
    2
    Sanskrit Education Department
    Rajasthan Sanskrit Education State and Subordinate Service (School Branch) Rules–2015 as amended
    		 Senior Computer Instructor 20 2 22
    Basic Computer Instructor 200 14 214
          Total Posts 3224 727 3951
  • Nov 4, 2026, 17:34 IST

    RSSB Basic Computer Instructor Result 2026 Live: Vacancies will remain vacant in BCI

    In his social media post RSSB Chairman shri Alok Raj mentioned that in Basic Computer Instructor many seats will remain vacant because of shortage of candidates meeting the minimum cutoff marks. A total of 3,629 vacancies of Basic Computer Instructor was announced in the notification.

  • Nov 4, 2026, 17:25 IST

    RSSB Basic Computer Instructor Result 2026 LIVE: Documents Required in DV Round

    Candidates who have qualified the written exam should keep their documents ready for the document verification round. The list of some important documents is provided below:

    • Educational certificates
    • Identity proof
    • Category certificate (if applicable)
    • Passport-size photographs
  • Nov 4, 2026, 17:17 IST

    RSSB Basic Computer Instructor Result 2026 LIVE: What next after result?

    Shortlisted candidates move to the document verification round and then the final merit will be prepared. The RSSB will release a new notification regarding document verification dates. Candidates should keep checking the official website regularly.

  • Nov 4, 2026, 17:14 IST

    RSSB Basic Computer Instructor Result 2026 LIVE: Steps to check result

    • Go to the official website of the RSSB- rssb.rajasthan.gov.in
    • Click on ‘RSSB Basic Computer Instructor Result 2026 Download Link’
    • Fill in all the details and click on ‘Login’.
    • The result PDF will appear on the screen.
    • Download and print the admit card PDF.
  • Nov 4, 2026, 17:06 IST

    RSSB Basic Computer Instructor Result 2026 LIVE: Objection Window Closed on September 24

    The RSSB closed the RSSB Basic Computer Instructor answer key objection window on September 24, 2026. Candidates who appeared for the RSSB BCI and SCI exam are now waiting for their CDS result and final answer key. The RSSB said the BCI and SCI result would be based on the final answer keys prepared after reviewing challenges.

  • Nov 4, 2026, 17:00 IST

    RSSB Basic Computer Instructor Result 2026 LIVE: Result Approved

    The Chairman of RSSB, Alok Raj, confirmed via X that the board has approved the BCI and SCI exam results on November 4, 2026. He congratulate all the successful candidates. He also mentioned in his post that due to an insufficient number of candidates scoring the minimum required marks in BCI, a significant number of seats will remain vacant.

  • Nov 4, 2026, 15:43 IST

    RSSB Basic Computer Instructor Result 2026 Live: Provisional Answer Key Released on September 18

    The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSSB) released the RSSB BCI and SCI provisional answer key on September 18. The answer key helps candidates compare their answers with the official responses and calculate their expected scores. It also gives an idea about their chances of qualifying for the next stage of the recruitment process, which is Document Verification (DV). The candidates could download the answer key after logging in through their login ID and password.

  • Nov 4, 2026, 13:22 IST

    RSSB Basic Computer Instructor Result 2026 LIVE: Exam Conducted in August

    The RSSB Basic Computer Instructor and Senior Computer Instructor examination 2026 was conducted successfully on August 22 and 23, 2026. The offline exam was conducted in two shifts:

    • Paper-I (10:00 AM to 12:00 PM)
    • Paper-II (3:00 PM to 5:00 PM)

    The RSSB Basic Computer Instructor exam was conducted for 3,629 vacancies of Basic Computer Instructor and 322 vacancies of Senior Computer Instructor for around 144,621 registered candidates at various designated centers across the state.

  • Nov 4, 2026, 13:16 IST

    RSSB Basic Computer Instructor Result 2026 LIVE: Result Can Be Released Today

    The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSSB) can release the RSSB Basic Computer Instructor (BCI) and Senior Computer Instructor (SCI) Result 2026 today on the official website of RSSB, as confirmed by RSSB chairman Alok Raj on X. Candidates who appeared in the offline exams, can check their RSSB Basic Computer Instructor results online once the link is activated. Keep checking this live blog for real-time updates on RSSB BCI and SCI results.

Sunil Sharma
Sunil Sharma

Manager - Editorial

Sunil Sharma is an education consultant with over 14 years of experience. He holds an MSc in Mathematics. He has worked as an Subject Matter Expert (SME) at Vriti Infocom Private Limited and Aakash Edutech Private Limited. At Jagran Josh, writes for the Govt exam vertical. He possesses a strong analytical approach that enables him to effectively decode examination patterns, trends, and requirements, helping aspirants access clear and insightful exam-related content.
Sunil has expertise in Quantitative Aptitude, Logical Reasoning, and English, making him a versatile professional in the education and test preparation sector. He has created content for various management exams CAT, XAT and also for exams such as CUET etc

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