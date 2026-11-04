[Link Active] RSSB Basic Computer Instructor Result 2026 OUT: Download Rajasthan BCI and SCI Merit List PDF at rssb.rajasthan.gov.in

RSSB BCI and SCI Result 2026: The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSSB) has approved the RSSB Basic Computer Instructor result on November 04. The result has been released for the exam conducted on August 22 and 23, 2026. The RSSB Chairman, Alok Raj, confirmed via X (formerly Twitter) that the highly anticipated BCI and SCI exam results has approved today, November 4, 2026. The RSSB Basic Computer Instructor results link will be activated shortly on the official website i.e., rssb.rajasthan.gov.in. Through this exam, the Rajasthan Staff Selection Board will fill approximately 3,629 vacancies of Basic Computer Instructor and 322 vacancies of Senior Computer Instructor. Keep checking this live blog for the latest updates about the RSSB Basic Computer Instructor 2026 Result and its release date.

RSSB Basic Computer Instructor Result Link

RSSB has released the RSSB Basic Computer Instructor 2026 result today. Candidates who appeared for the offline exams held on August 22 and 23 can check and download the merit list PDF on the official website of RSSB: rssb.rajasthan.gov.in. Here we are also providing the direct link to download the result PDF, through this link the result PDF can be downloaded directly once it is active.

RSSB Basic Computer Instructor Result 2026 Click here

How to Check RSSB Basic Computer Instructor Results?

The candidates need to follow the below mentioned steps to check and download the RSSB BCI and SCI result PDF.

Step 1: Visit the official website of the RSSB- rssb.rajasthan.gov.in

Step 2: Scroll down and check the ‘Latest News’ section given on the right side of screen.

Step 3: Click on the ‘RSSB Basic Computer Instructor Result 2026’ link given there.

Step 4: A new page will open; fill in all the required information and click on ‘Submit’.

Step 5: The RSSB Basic Computer Instructor result PDF will appear;check the results and download it.

Step 6: Take the printout for future reference.