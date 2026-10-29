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RSSB Basic Computer Instructors Result Date 2026 OUT: Download Merit List PDF Soon at rssb.rajasthan.gov.in

By Sunil Sharma
Last Updated: Oct 29, 2026, 15:21 IST

RSSB Basic Computer Instructors 2026 Result Released: The RSSB will tentatively announce the RSSB Basic Computer Instructors result 2026 on November 04. Chairman Alok Raj confirms on X. The result will be released online on the official website of RSSB, rssb.rajasthan.gov.in. Candidates can get the direct link provided here and the steps to check the RSSB Basic Computer Instructors result.

RSSB Basic Computer Instructors 2026 Result
RSSB Basic Computer Instructors 2026 Result

Key Points

  • RSSB Basic & Senior Computer Instructors results expected on November 04, 2026.
  • RSSB Chairman Alok Raj confirmed the Nov 04, 2026 release date via X.
  • Results are for 3,951 BCI & SCI vacancies; check on rssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

RSSB Basic Computer Instructors Result 2026 Released: Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSSB) will tentatively declare the RSSB Basic Computer Instructors result 2026 on November 04, 2026, as confirmed by RSSB chairman Alok Raj on X. The RSSB Basic Computer Instructors 2026 result link will be activated on the official website: rssb.rajasthan.gov.in. The RSSB BCI and SCI results will be released for 3,629 vacancies of Basic Computer Instructors and 322 vacancies of Senior Computer Instructors. The board conducted an offline exam on August 22 and 23, 2026, released the answer key on September 18, 2026, and candidates can raise online objections by September 21, 2026. Now the board will release the result after thoroughly reviewing the objections. Candidates can check and download their Rajasthan LDC final results using their roll number.

RSSB Basic Computer Instructors Result 2026 Release Date

Replying to an X user, the RSSB chairman, Alok Raj, confirmed that the most awaited Rajasthan BCI and SCI results can be released on November 04, 2026. Check the official tweet below:

How to Check RSSB Basic Computer Instructors Results?

The RSSB Basic Computer Instructors 2026 result can be checked online at the official website. The candidates need to follow the steps below to access and download the RSSB Basic Computer Instructors 2026 result PDF.

Step 1: Visit the official website rssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on the “Recruitment” section on the homepage.

Step 3: Select the link for RSSB Basic Computer Instructors Results.

Step 4: Click on the Final PDF Link.

Step 5: Your result will appear on the screen.

Step 6: Download the scorecard and take a printout for future reference.

Details Mentioned on RSSB Basic Computer Instructors Result PDF

RSSB has released the RSSB Basic Computer Instructors result 2026 on its official website. The RSSB Basic Computer Instructors result PDF will contain the following information.

  • Student Name

  • Register Number

  • Roll Number

  • Qualifying status

RSSB Basic Computer Instructors 2026: Overview

RSSB Basic Computer Instructors Result 2026 is out for 3951 vacancies for Basic Computer Instructors and Senior Computer Instructors in the Rajasthan government. An overview of the recruitment process is provided below for the candidates.

Particulars

Details

Organization

Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSSB)

Post Name

  • Basic Computer Instructors

  • Senior Computer Instructors

Exam Name

RSSB Basic Computer Instructors Exam 2025

Vacancies

3951

Result Status

To be released

Result Mode

PDF

Details in the Result PDF

Roll Numbers, Names of Qualified Candidates

Official Website

www.rssb.rajasthan.gov.in

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Sunil Sharma
Sunil Sharma

Manager - Editorial

Sunil Sharma is an education consultant with over 14 years of experience. He holds an MSc in Mathematics. He has worked as an Subject Matter Expert (SME) at Vriti Infocom Private Limited and Aakash Edutech Private Limited. At Jagran Josh, writes for the Govt exam vertical. He possesses a strong analytical approach that enables him to effectively decode examination patterns, trends, and requirements, helping aspirants access clear and insightful exam-related content.
Sunil has expertise in Quantitative Aptitude, Logical Reasoning, and English, making him a versatile professional in the education and test preparation sector. He has created content for various management exams CAT, XAT and also for exams such as CUET etc

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First Published: Oct 29, 2026, 15:21 IST
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FAQs

  • What details are mentioned in the RSSB Basic Computer Instructors Result 2026?
    +
    The RSSB Basic Computer Instructors result generally includes the student's name, registration number, roll number, and qualifying status. Students should carefully verify all the details mentioned in the result.
  • How can I check the Rajasthan BCI and SCI results 2026?
    +
    Candidates can check their Rajasthan BCI and SCI results by visiting the official website of RSSB and entering their registration number or other required login details. The result will be available online in PDF format.
  • When will the RSSB Basic Computer Instructors Result 2026 be released?
    +
    The RSSB Basic Computer Instructors Result 2026 will be released on November 04 on the official website. Chairman Alok Raj confirms on X. Candidates can download the result PDF from the official website of RSSB.

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