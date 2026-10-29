RSSB Basic Computer Instructors Result Date 2026 OUT: Download Merit List PDF Soon at rssb.rajasthan.gov.in
RSSB Basic Computer Instructors 2026 Result Released: The RSSB will tentatively announce the RSSB Basic Computer Instructors result 2026 on November 04. Chairman Alok Raj confirms on X. The result will be released online on the official website of RSSB, rssb.rajasthan.gov.in. Candidates can get the direct link provided here and the steps to check the RSSB Basic Computer Instructors result.
Key Points
- RSSB Basic & Senior Computer Instructors results expected on November 04, 2026.
- RSSB Chairman Alok Raj confirmed the Nov 04, 2026 release date via X.
- Results are for 3,951 BCI & SCI vacancies; check on rssb.rajasthan.gov.in.
RSSB Basic Computer Instructors Result 2026 Released: Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSSB) will tentatively declare the RSSB Basic Computer Instructors result 2026 on November 04, 2026, as confirmed by RSSB chairman Alok Raj on X. The RSSB Basic Computer Instructors 2026 result link will be activated on the official website: rssb.rajasthan.gov.in. The RSSB BCI and SCI results will be released for 3,629 vacancies of Basic Computer Instructors and 322 vacancies of Senior Computer Instructors. The board conducted an offline exam on August 22 and 23, 2026, released the answer key on September 18, 2026, and candidates can raise online objections by September 21, 2026. Now the board will release the result after thoroughly reviewing the objections. Candidates can check and download their Rajasthan LDC final results using their roll number.
RSSB Basic Computer Instructors Result 2026 Release Date
Replying to an X user, the RSSB chairman, Alok Raj, confirmed that the most awaited Rajasthan BCI and SCI results can be released on November 04, 2026. Check the official tweet below:
BCI, SCI Women Supervisor इन सबका results का 4th November का प्लान, प्रयास है but no रघुकुल रीत and all!— Alok Raj (@alokrajRSSB) October 29, 2026
How to Check RSSB Basic Computer Instructors Results?
The RSSB Basic Computer Instructors 2026 result can be checked online at the official website. The candidates need to follow the steps below to access and download the RSSB Basic Computer Instructors 2026 result PDF.
Step 1: Visit the official website rssb.rajasthan.gov.in.
Step 2: Click on the “Recruitment” section on the homepage.
Step 3: Select the link for RSSB Basic Computer Instructors Results.
Step 4: Click on the Final PDF Link.
Step 5: Your result will appear on the screen.
Step 6: Download the scorecard and take a printout for future reference.
Details Mentioned on RSSB Basic Computer Instructors Result PDF
RSSB has released the RSSB Basic Computer Instructors result 2026 on its official website. The RSSB Basic Computer Instructors result PDF will contain the following information.
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Student Name
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Register Number
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Roll Number
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Qualifying status
RSSB Basic Computer Instructors 2026: Overview
RSSB Basic Computer Instructors Result 2026 is out for 3951 vacancies for Basic Computer Instructors and Senior Computer Instructors in the Rajasthan government. An overview of the recruitment process is provided below for the candidates.
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Particulars
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Details
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Organization
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Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSSB)
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Post Name
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Exam Name
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RSSB Basic Computer Instructors Exam 2025
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Vacancies
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3951
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Result Status
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To be released
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Result Mode
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Details in the Result PDF
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Roll Numbers, Names of Qualified Candidates
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Official Website
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www.rssb.rajasthan.gov.in
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