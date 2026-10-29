RSSB Basic Computer Instructors Result Date 2026 OUT: Download Merit List PDF Soon at rssb.rajasthan.gov.in

RSSB Basic Computer Instructors Result 2026 Released: Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSSB) will tentatively declare the RSSB Basic Computer Instructors result 2026 on November 04, 2026, as confirmed by RSSB chairman Alok Raj on X. The RSSB Basic Computer Instructors 2026 result link will be activated on the official website: rssb.rajasthan.gov.in. The RSSB BCI and SCI results will be released for 3,629 vacancies of Basic Computer Instructors and 322 vacancies of Senior Computer Instructors. The board conducted an offline exam on August 22 and 23, 2026, released the answer key on September 18, 2026, and candidates can raise online objections by September 21, 2026. Now the board will release the result after thoroughly reviewing the objections. Candidates can check and download their Rajasthan LDC final results using their roll number.

RSSB Basic Computer Instructors Result 2026 Release Date

Replying to an X user, the RSSB chairman, Alok Raj, confirmed that the most awaited Rajasthan BCI and SCI results can be released on November 04, 2026. Check the official tweet below:

BCI, SCI Women Supervisor इन सबका results का 4th November का प्लान, प्रयास है but no रघुकुल रीत and all! — Alok Raj (@alokrajRSSB) October 29, 2026

How to Check RSSB Basic Computer Instructors Results?

The RSSB Basic Computer Instructors 2026 result can be checked online at the official website. The candidates need to follow the steps below to access and download the RSSB Basic Computer Instructors 2026 result PDF.

Step 1: Visit the official website rssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on the “Recruitment” section on the homepage.

Step 3: Select the link for RSSB Basic Computer Instructors Results.