UPPSC LT Grade Teacher Mains Result 2026 (OUT) at uppsc.up.nic.in: Direct Link to Download Math Merit List PDF Here
UPPSC LT Grade Teacher Mains Result 2026 has been released by the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) for the Assistant Teacher, Trained Graduate Grade (LT Grade) Recruitment drive for Mathematics posts. Check the result download link and more details here.
UPPSC LT Grade Teacher Mains Result 2026: The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has released the Mains Result 2026 for the Assistant Teacher, Trained Graduate Grade (LT Grade) Recruitment against Advt. No. A-5/E-1/2025. The Commission had conducted the written exam on May 17, 2026, for the subject of Mathematics across 4 advertised groups. All those candidates who appeared in the Assistant Teacher, Trained Graduate Grade (LT Grade) for Mathematics posts can download the result PDF through the official website of UPPSC-https://uppsc.up.nic.in.
As per the selection process, all those candidates who have been shortlisted in the mains exam round are able to appear for next document verification. Check this article for the result details, how to check it, and next steps in this article.
UPPSC LT Grade Teacher Math Result 2026 PDF Download
UPPSC LT Grade Teacher Mains Result 2026 for the Mathematics subject is now available to download on the official website, uppsc.up.nic.in. Candidates who appeared for the mains examination can now download the result pdf directly through the link and can check their name and roll number in the merit list PDF-
|UPPSC LT Grade Teacher Mains Result 2026
|Click Here
UPPSC LT Grade Mathematics: Know the Detailed Statistics
As per the detailed notice released, the UPPSC had conducted the Preliminary Examination for Mathematics on December 6, 2025. A total of 99,055 candidates appeared in the exam, out of which a total of 2,260 candidates qualified for the Main exam. The Mains exam for the Mathematics subject was held on February 5, 2026.
Preliminary Examination
|Held on
|December 6, 2025
|Candidates appeared
|99,055
|Qualified for Mains
|2,260
Steps to Check UPPSC LT Grade Teacher Mathematics Result 2026
The UPPSC LT Grade Teacher Mathematics Result 2026 has been released in PDF format containing the name and roll number of the candidates. The result is released as a subject-wise PDF merit list, so you only need your roll number to find your name. You can check the UPPSC LT Grade Mains Result online in a few simple steps.
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Visit the official UPPSC website, uppsc.up.nic.in.
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On the home page, open the "Results" section.
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Click the link for the Assistant Teacher, Trained Graduate Grade (Male/Female Branch) Mains Examination 2025 result (Advt. No. A-5/E-1/2025) for Mathematics.
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Select the PDF displayed on the screen.
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Press Ctrl + F and search for your roll number in the list of qualified candidates.
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Download the PDF and take a printout for future reference, as it will be useful during document verification.
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