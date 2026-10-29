UPPSC LT Grade Teacher Mains Result 2026 (OUT) at uppsc.up.nic.in: Direct Link to Download Math Merit List PDF Here

UPPSC LT Grade Teacher Mains Result 2026: The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has released the Mains Result 2026 for the Assistant Teacher, Trained Graduate Grade (LT Grade) Recruitment against Advt. No. A-5/E-1/2025. The Commission had conducted the written exam on May 17, 2026, for the subject of Mathematics across 4 advertised groups. All those candidates who appeared in the Assistant Teacher, Trained Graduate Grade (LT Grade) for Mathematics posts can download the result PDF through the official website of UPPSC-https://uppsc.up.nic.in.

As per the selection process, all those candidates who have been shortlisted in the mains exam round are able to appear for next document verification. Check this article for the result details, how to check it, and next steps in this article.