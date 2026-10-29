Amazon Layoffs 2026: 250 Jobs Cut; Will Indian Employees Be Affected? Check Reasons and Affected Department
Amazon has announced fresh layoffs on Wednesday, October 28, 2026, affecting up to 250 jobs in its Devices and Services division. Know the reason behind the cuts and whether India's workforce is affected.
Amazon has continued its layoff spree, cutting up to 250 jobs in its Devices and Services division on Wednesday, October 28, 2026, an Amazon spokesperson confirmed the development to Reuters.
The latest round of job cuts mainly affected software development roles as the company is eyeing for more efficient operation management and aligning its workforce with its product roadmap.
The message was communicated to employees through text messages and emails sent early Wednesday morning.
Why Did Amazon Lay Off 250 Employees?
The recent layoffs were part of the company’s efforts to improve operational efficiency and align its workforce with its future plans. Amazon cut up to 250 jobs weeks after rolling out, in its Devices and Services division, primarily affecting software development roles.
“We've made the difficult decision to eliminate a small number of roles,” an Amazon spokesperson told Reuters. Below are the key details of the latest layoffs.
However, the detailed reason for job cuts have not been told about the company.
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Detail
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Information
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Company
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Amazon
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Latest Job Cuts
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Up to 250
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Department / Division
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Devices and Services
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Reported Date
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October 28, 2026
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Mainly Affected Roles
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Software development
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Company's Stated Aim
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Operational efficiency and alignment with product roadmap
List of Recent Layoffs by Amazon?
Amazon has been making job cuts over the past year or so. Earlier this month, the organisation cut around 1,000 jobs, primarily in its core retail division.
Before this, there had been thousands of layoffs related to the organisation's overall restructuring, with AI also playing a key role in it. Here are some of the recent layoffs by Amazon in recent times.
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Period
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Reported Job Cuts
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Details
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October 2025
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14,000
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Corporate workforce reductions announced by Amazon.
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January 2026
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16,000
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Another round of organisational changes across the company.
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October 2026 (earlier in month)
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Around 1,000
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Jobs cut in the core retail division.
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October 28, 2026
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Up to 250
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Jobs cut in the Devices and Services division, primarily in software development.
Will the Indian Amazon Workforce Be Affected?
The recent layoffs are primarily linked to the United States, with most of the affected roles reportedly related to software development. However, no clear breakdown has been provided. Meanwhile, the company hasn't provided any details on whether its Indian workforce will be affected, so the impact on employees in India remains unclear.
Amazon Layoff 2026: Will There Be Upcoming Layoffs in Future?
There is no confirmed information about whether there will be further layoffs. However, as companies continue to focus on improving organisational efficiency, there could be more job cuts in the future.
Also Read: Amazon Layoffs 2026: Why Amazon Is Cutting Corporate Jobs And Hiring AI Talent? Around 1,000 Jobs Cut Across India, US And UK
Netflix Layoffs 2026: Over 1,000 Jobs Under Threat; Will Indian Employees Be Affected? Check The Departments And Reasons Behind The Job Cut
Senior Executive - Editorial
Varun Verma is an education and sports journalist with over three years of experience in journalism, with a strong focus on cricket . He has previously worked with SportsYaari and CricketTimes.com, where he developed a strong news sense and a knack for storytelling while covering breaking news and major sporting events.
He holds a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), New Delhi. Beyond sports, his interests include geopolitics, Indian polity and government policies. Inspired by the grit and passion of Ben Stokes, he strives to bring the same depth in his life.
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