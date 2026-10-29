Amazon has continued its layoff spree, cutting up to 250 jobs in its Devices and Services division on Wednesday, October 28, 2026, an Amazon spokesperson confirmed the development to Reuters.

The latest round of job cuts mainly affected software development roles as the company is eyeing for more efficient operation management and aligning its workforce with its product roadmap.

The message was communicated to employees through text messages and emails sent early Wednesday morning.

Why Did Amazon Lay Off 250 Employees?

The recent layoffs were part of the company’s efforts to improve operational efficiency and align its workforce with its future plans. Amazon cut up to 250 jobs weeks after rolling out, in its Devices and Services division, primarily affecting software development roles.

“We've made the difficult decision to eliminate a small number of roles,” an Amazon spokesperson told Reuters. Below are the key details of the latest layoffs.