Bihar Government Offices to Remain Closed on These Days in November and December 2026
Check the remaining Bihar government office holidays in November and December 2026 in the article below. Any individual planning to visit a government office for any work should check this list before making any plans.
Bihar Government Holiday List 2026:- Government offices in Bihar follow the official holiday schedule issued by the state government. The list includes gazetted holidays and restricted holidays for the government employees and the individuals planning to make a visit to any government office. There are only two months left for the year 2026 to come to an end. There are only a limited number of official holidays that government employees will get apart from Saturdays and Sundays. It is to be noted that the list of holidays has been taken from the National Portal of India.
Bihar Government Office Holidays in November and December 2026
The Bihar government has issued its official holiday schedule for 2026. Employees can cross-verify the list with the National Portal of India and the official holiday list released by the Bihar Government. Given below is the holiday schedule for the November and December months of 2026:-
|
November 2026
|
December 2026
|
November 8, 2026 (Diwali) (G)
|
December 3, 2026 (Dr. Rajendra Prasad Jayanti) (R)
|
November 10, 2026 (Chitragupta Pooja / Bhai Dooj) (G)
|
December 24, 2026 (Christmas Eve) (R)
|
November 14, 2026 (Chhath Puja (Kharna)) (R)
|
December 25, 2026 (Christmas Day) (G)
|
November 15, 2026 (Chhath Puja)(G)
|
November 16, 2026 (Chhath Puja) (G)
R= Restricted Holiday, G= Gazetted Holiday
Will Bihar Government Office Remain Closed on All Listed Holidays?
A gazetted holiday is a holiday declared by the government, and all services are closed on these holidays. Restricted holidays work very differently. Only eligible employees can select the holidays from the approved list, subject to the applicable rules. Bihar's 2026 notification allows state government employees to avail themselves of up to three restricted holidays during the year. People should also remember that a government office holiday does not automatically mean every public service will be unavailable. Online services may continue to operate, while emergency services follow their own arrangements.
Where to Check the Official Bihar Holiday List 2026?
Individuals are also advised to check the Bihar government’s official notification for the complete list of the gazetted and restricted public holidays. The notification will also be available through the Bihar e-Gazette. Before visiting the government office, candidates are advised to check the applicable department’s notice, particularly if the visit concerns a deadline, certificate, registration, or other time-sensitive service.
Also check, UP Government Holiday List 2026
Executive - Editorial
Pratyasha is a Communications Professional with over 2.2 years of experience in the education sector. Having worked with top names like Arihant Publications and Jagran Josh, she specializes in board exam results, education news, and government job updates. She also brings a unique perspective as a former Subject Matter Expert for nearly a year. Currently, she is a key part of the Exam Prep and Sarkari Naukri team at Jagran Josh. Pratyasha holds an Honours degree in Ancient Indian History, Culture, and Archaeology, and loves reading and traveling in her free time.