Bihar Government Offices to Remain Closed on These Days in November and December 2026

Bihar Government Holiday List 2026:- Government offices in Bihar follow the official holiday schedule issued by the state government. The list includes gazetted holidays and restricted holidays for the government employees and the individuals planning to make a visit to any government office. There are only two months left for the year 2026 to come to an end. There are only a limited number of official holidays that government employees will get apart from Saturdays and Sundays. It is to be noted that the list of holidays has been taken from the National Portal of India.

Bihar Government Office Holidays in November and December 2026

The Bihar government has issued its official holiday schedule for 2026. Employees can cross-verify the list with the National Portal of India and the official holiday list released by the Bihar Government. Given below is the holiday schedule for the November and December months of 2026:-