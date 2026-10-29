CBSE Class 10 English Communicative Sample Paper 2027 with Solutions: Download Model Paper PDF FREE

1. Read the following passage carefully: 12 1. What does travel do to you? Do you come back home a different person? Travel could be far more than a change of scenery — it can become a spiritual experience that shakes off our usual certainties and connects us to a richer, vaster world. 2. As celebrated travel writer Pico Iyer reflects, “When you are in a foreign place, you can’t define yourself as you used to.” In unfamiliar surroundings, stripped of familiar routines and expectations, we are no longer the versions of ourselves that we know best. The landmarks that once anchored our identity fall away, and in their absence, a wider self begins to emerge. 3. This transformation is not just poetic — it’s practical. When we travel, we encounter different cultures, traditions, landscapes and belief systems. These interactions gently push us to question our assumptions and recalibrate our worldview. Such places possess a beauty and depth that move almost everyone who visits, regardless of their background or belief. 4. Indeed, many travellers discover that their journey becomes a mirror. The unfamiliar acts as a magnifying glass on the self: our prejudices, fears, joys and curiosities all come into sharper focus. Iyer suggests that in such moments, we return “a different person than the one who left home.” We become more curious, humble and open to the world’s complexity, rather than reinforcing old certainties. 5. Travel’s greatest gift may be humility. When we step out of our comfort zones, we face situations that challenge our assumptions — from language barriers to unfamiliar foods, social norms and customs. This daily negotiation with difference teaches us resilience and empathy. As travellers engage with peoples whose lives have unfolded on very different cultural trajectories, they begin to weave a broader understanding of humanity. 6. But not all travel has to be far-flung to be transformative. Even within one’s own country, journeys through varied landscapes — deserts, mountains, coastlines, forests — can stir a deeper appreciation for life’s diversity and the interconnectedness of all people. In a world where so many people live in digital proximity yet real-world distance, travel reminds us that human experience is far broader than our immediate neighbourhood. 7.Ultimately, travel is not merely about ticking destinations off a list; it’s about letting experiences shape a more expansive sense of self. Whether you walk ancient streets, witness natural wonders, share a meal with strangers, or simply watch a sunset in a place unknown, the journey invites reflection, challenges complacency, and inspires growth. Answer the following questions, based on the passage above. I Why does the writer describe travel as more than “a change of scenery”? a) it provides temporary enjoyment without lasting personal impact b) it provides a brief escape from everyday duties and routines c) it leads to transformation of one’s outlook and self d) it increases awareness of one’s regular habits and surroundings 1 II Complete the following with the correct option from those given in the brackets. In the line ‘a wider self begins to emerge’, the word ‘wider’ indicates ____ (a broader and more inclusive sense of identity / a physically expanded self / an unclear or confused identity). 1 III What does Pico Iyer mean by the phrase ‘you can’t define yourself as you used to’? It means that travel ____ Select the correct option to complete the answer. a) removes all memories of a person’s past life. b) compels individuals to abandon their cultural origins. c) questions fixed identities formed by habit and familiarity. d) eliminates the need for personal identity altogether. 1 IV Give two reasons why encountering unfamiliar cultures can transform a traveller’s worldview. (Answer in 30–40 words.) 2 V Complete the following with the appropriate option. The phrase ‘the journey becomes a mirror’ creates the imagery of a _____. a) reflection revealing one’s inner self b) window opening to the outer world c) shield protecting personal beliefs d) map guiding physical travel VI. What would be the most suitable title for Paragraph 4? a) Pleasure, Escape and Recreation in Travel b) Discomfort, Adjustment and Challenge in Travel c) Humility, Empathy, and Growth Through Travel d) Difference, Distance and Division in a Globalised Travel 1 VII. Fill in the blank by choosing the appropriate option from those given in the brackets. Paragraph 4 includes a _______ (observation / warning / reflection) about how travel challenges assumptions and builds empathy. 1 VIII Which phrase from Paragraph 5 shows that travel does not need to be international to be transformative? 1 IX Why does the writer describe travel as an experience that inspires growth? (Answer in 30–40 words.) 2 X Why does the author suggest that travel helps individuals develop empathy and resilience? 1