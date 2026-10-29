NEET UG 2026 Paper Leak Case: Court to Decide on Framing Charges on November 18

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A special fast-track court at Delhi’s Rouse Avenue Courts has reserved its order on framing charges against the accused in the NEET UG 2026 paper leak case. The court will pronounce its order on November 18, 2026. The case concerns the alleged leakage of confidential question papers before the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) 2026 examination. The exam was held on May 3 but was subsequently cancelled following the paper leak controversy. A re-examination was conducted on June 21 under enhanced security arrangements. Also read: CA Foundation September 2026 Result Date LIVE: ICAI CA Result Expected This Week at caresults.icai.org The special fast-track court, set up to deal with offences under the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, 2024, will announce its decision on framing charges on November 18.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) initially filed a chargesheet against 13 accused on July 28. It later filed a supplementary chargesheet against Sheshrao Bajrang Suryawanshi, taking the total number of accused named in the case to 14. It is important to note that the court has reserved its order on whether charges should be framed. This does not mean that the court has already delivered its decision on the charges. What Are the CBI's Allegations? According to the CBI, the alleged leak involved a network of people, including National Testing Agency (NTA) subject experts, intermediaries and coaching operators. The agency alleged that three NTA subject experts involved in translating and checking question papers took confidential examination questions out of the agency's office in Delhi by exploiting security gaps.