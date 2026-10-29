NEET UG 2026 Paper Leak Case: Court to Decide on Framing Charges on November 18
The Rouse Avenue Court will pronounce its order on framing charges in the NEET UG 2026 paper leak case on November 18. Check the latest case details.
A special fast-track court at Delhi’s Rouse Avenue Courts has reserved its order on framing charges against the accused in the NEET UG 2026 paper leak case. The court will pronounce its order on November 18, 2026.
The case concerns the alleged leakage of confidential question papers before the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) 2026 examination. The exam was held on May 3 but was subsequently cancelled following the paper leak controversy. A re-examination was conducted on June 21 under enhanced security arrangements.
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NEET UG 2026 Paper Leak Case: What Happened in Court?
The special fast-track court, set up to deal with offences under the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, 2024, will announce its decision on framing charges on November 18.
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) initially filed a chargesheet against 13 accused on July 28. It later filed a supplementary chargesheet against Sheshrao Bajrang Suryawanshi, taking the total number of accused named in the case to 14.
It is important to note that the court has reserved its order on whether charges should be framed. This does not mean that the court has already delivered its decision on the charges.
What Are the CBI's Allegations?
According to the CBI, the alleged leak involved a network of people, including National Testing Agency (NTA) subject experts, intermediaries and coaching operators.
The agency alleged that three NTA subject experts involved in translating and checking question papers took confidential examination questions out of the agency's office in Delhi by exploiting security gaps.
The CBI has also alleged that one of the accused, P.V. Kulkarni, wrote down all 135 Chemistry questions, along with their answer options, on small slips of paper and concealed them while leaving the confidential section.
The agency has cited 360 witnesses, 422 documents and 43 material objects in its chargesheet against the original 13 accused. These are allegations made by the investigating agency and will be examined through the legal process.
NEET UG 2026 Paper Leak Case: Important Dates
|Event
|Date
|Original NEET UG 2026 exam
|May 3, 2026
|CBI registered the case
|May 12, 2026
|Chargesheet against 13 accused filed
|July 28, 2026
|Re-examination conducted
|June 21, 2026
|Order on framing of charges
|November 18, 2026
The CBI registered the case following a complaint from the Department of Higher Education under the Union Ministry of Education over alleged irregularities and leakage of confidential question papers.
The court's November 18 order will be the next key development in the case.
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Executive
Anjali is an education journalist with over a year of experience in digital and business journalism. She has previously worked with BW Businessworld and ANI, where she gained experience in news writing, editing, research, and fact-checking. At Jagran Josh, she writes education news and covers competitive exams and current affairs, with a keen interest in delivering accurate, informative, and reader-focused content. She holds a BA from Miranda House, University of Delhi, and a postgraduate diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC). Anjali enjoys reading and exploring new ideas and perspectives through books.