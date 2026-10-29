HP High Court Answer Key 2026 (OUT): Download Final Response Sheet PDF- Direct Link Here

HP High Court Answer Key 2026: The High Court of Himachal Pradesh has officially released the final answer keys on October 28, 2026 for various posts such as Court Manager, Stenographer Grade-III and Driver. All the prospective candidates who have appeared for the screening test that was conducted on October 10, 2026 and October 11, 2026 can now download the final response sheet pdf from the official website of HP High Court at hphighcourt.gov.in. The final answer key helps to determine the final scores secured by the candidates in the screening exam.

Through this recruitment drive a total of 388 posts would be across various departments under the District Judiciary.

HP High Court Final Answer Key 2026 Download Link

The HP High Court Final Answer Key 2026 download link is now activated on the official website. Candidates can now check the screening test final answer key and response sheet for their respective posts. Check the direct link to download the answer key of the HP High Court below.