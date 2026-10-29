HP High Court Answer Key 2026 (OUT): Download Final Response Sheet PDF- Direct Link Here
The HP High Court has released the final answer keys for the screening test that was conducted from Oct 10 to Oct 11,2026. Candidates can check the final response sheet to calculate their marks. The recruitment aims to fill various posts such as Court Manager, Stenographer Grade-III and Driver. Check details here.
Key Points
- HP High Court released final answer keys on October 28, 2026.
- Keys are for Court Manager, Steno, Driver posts; exam held Oct 10-11, 2026.
- Candidates can download keys for 388 posts from hphighcourt.gov.in.
HP High Court Answer Key 2026: The High Court of Himachal Pradesh has officially released the final answer keys on October 28, 2026 for various posts such as Court Manager, Stenographer Grade-III and Driver. All the prospective candidates who have appeared for the screening test that was conducted on October 10, 2026 and October 11, 2026 can now download the final response sheet pdf from the official website of HP High Court at hphighcourt.gov.in. The final answer key helps to determine the final scores secured by the candidates in the screening exam.
Through this recruitment drive a total of 388 posts would be across various departments under the District Judiciary.
HP High Court Final Answer Key 2026 Download Link
The HP High Court Final Answer Key 2026 download link is now activated on the official website. Candidates can now check the screening test final answer key and response sheet for their respective posts. Check the direct link to download the answer key of the HP High Court below.
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For the Posts of Court Manager
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For the Posts of Stenographer Grade 3
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For the Posts of Driver
HP High Court Driver Answer Key 2026 Key Highlights
The selection process for the recruitment to the various posts comprises Screening Test, Written Test, Proficiency / Skill Test or Viva-Voce as applicable. Check the details related to the HP High Court Recruitment 2026 below.
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Particulars
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Details
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Conducting Body
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High Court of Himachal Pradesh
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Post Name
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Court Manager, Stenographer Grade-III and Drive
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No of Vacancies
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388
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Exam Stage
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Screening Test
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Exam Date
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October 10, 2026 and October 11, 2026
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Release Date
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October 28, 2026
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Selection Process
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Screening Test, Written Test, Proficiency / Skill Test or Viva-Voce
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Official Website
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hphighcourt.gov.in.
Steps to Download HP High Court Answer Key 2026
Candidates can follow the simple steps given below to download to the final response sheet pdf of the screening test
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Visit the official website of the High Court of Himachal Pradesh hphighcourt.gov.in.
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On the homepage under the latest section Click on the link titled ANSWER KEY (Final) of Screening Test for the post(s) of Court Manager, Stenographer GR.-III, Driver (District Judiciary) held on 10.10.2026 and 11.10.2026
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Now click on the relevant link and the response sheet pdf will open on your screen..
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Download the answer key PDF
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Save for future references.
Details Mentioned on HP High Court Final Answer Key 2026
After downloading the response sheet pdf candidates can check the following details mentioned in it-
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Conducting Authority Name
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Exam Date
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Type of Answer Key
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Number of Questions- 1 to 100 & 120
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Post Name
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Correct Answer for the respective question
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Important Instruction, if any.
For more details and official updates related to the recruitment process candidates must visit the official website regularly.
Executive - Editorial
Deepanshu Upadhayaya is an education journalist with expertise in covering recruitment examinations, government job notifications, and UPSC success stories. Over the course of his career, he has worked with leading media organizations such as Times Network Digital and is currently associated with Jagran New Media, where he covers competitive examinations, recruitment drives, admit cards, results, and exam preparation-related content. A graduate of Motilal Nehru College, University of Delhi, Deepanshu brings a strong understanding of the education sector, through his accurate, timely, and reader-friendly approach. He also holds Master's degrees in Economics and Mass Communication. Apart from covering education news, Deepanshu enjoys singing, playing cricket, and reading books. He can be reached at deepanshu.upadhayaya@jagrannewmedia.com.