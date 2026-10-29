SSC CPO Result 2026 (OUT): Check Direct Link to Download PET/PST Merit List PDF at ssc.gov.in
The SSC CPO PET/PST Result 2026 was declared on October 29 at ssc.gov.in. A total of 10,676 candidates have qualified for Paper II. Candidates can download the merit list PDFs and check their qualifying status and result information. Check all details here.
Key Points
- SSC CPO PET/PST Result 2026 declared on October 29, 2026, for the 2025 exam.
- The PET/PST was conducted from July 21, 2026, to July 30, 2026.
- 10,676 candidates qualified for Paper II, tentatively scheduled for Nov 28, 2026.
SSC CPO Result 2026: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has officially declared the PET/PST result for the Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police and CAPFs Examination 2025 on October 29, 2026. Candidates who have appeared for the Physical Endurance Test (PET) and Physical Standard Test (PST) that was conducted from July 21, 2026 to July 30, 2026 can check their qualifying status through the official result PDF available on the SSC website at ssc.gov.in. A total of 10,676 candidates have qualified for Paper II. The commission has also released the category wise details of qualified candidates.
Through this recruitment drive a total of 5,308 vacancies for the Sub-Inspector (Executive) in Delhi Police and Sub-Inspector (GD) in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) would be filled.
SSC CPO PET/PST Merit List PDF 2026 Direct Link
Candidates can check the SSC CPO PET/PST result through the official website. The result notice contains the qualifying details and lists of candidates eligible to appear for Paper II. Candidates must check their roll numbers in the relevant result list. Check the direct link to download the SSC CPO PET & PST Merit List from the table below
|
SSC CPO PET/PST Result 2026 Write UP
|
SSC CPO PET/PST Result 2026 (List 1) Female
|
SSC CPO PET/PST Result 2026 (List 2) Male
|
SSC CPO PET/PST Result 2026 (List 3) Withheld
SSC CPO PET/PST Result 2026: Overview
The SSC CPO PET/PST merit list provides crucial details related to the next stage of the Sub-Inspector recruitment process. Candidates can refer to the official notice for the result details and qualifying status. Check details below.
|
Particulars
|
Details
|
Exam Name
|
SSC CPO Examination 2025
|
Conducting Body
|
Staff Selection Commission (SSC)
|
Result Name
|
SSC CPO PET/PST Result 2026
|
Result Date
|
October 29, 2026
|
PET/PST Dates
|
July 21–30, 2026
|
Total Qualified Candidates
|
10,676
|
Next Stage
|
Paper II
|
Paper II Exam Date
|
November 28, 2026 (tentative)
|
Official Website
|
ssc.gov.in
Steps to Download SSC CPO Result 2026
Candidates can follow the steps given below to download and check the SSC CPO PET/PST Result 2026-
-
Go to the official SSC website at ssc.gov.in.
-
On the homepage you have to visit the 'Notice Board' section.
-
Click on the link that states SSC CPO SI PET/PST Result 2026
-
The result PDF and the shortlisting details will open on your screen.
-
Download and save the PDF for future references.
SSC CPO PET/PST Result 2026: Number of Qualified Candidates
As per the official notice the PET/PST results cover 48,387 candidates who had qualified in Paper I. Of these 10,676 candidates have qualified in the physical tests and are eligible for Paper II. Check the details below.
|
PET/PST Status
|
Number of Candidates
|
Qualified
|
10,676
|
Not Qualified
|
10,622
|
Absent
|
26,949
|
Temporary Unfit
|
4
|
Result Withheld
|
136
|
Total
|
48,387
The qualified candidates include 518 female candidates and 10,298 male candidates. The male category also includes 1,189 Ex-Servicemen (ESM) candidates.
What’s Next After SSC CPO PET/PST Result 2026?
Candidates who have qualified in the PET/PST will now appear for Paper II which is tentatively scheduled for November 28, 2026. The commission will issue admission certificates through its regional offices in due course. Candidates are advised to keep visiting the official website of SSC and their respective regional websites for any latest updates regarding the examination and admit card.
Executive - Editorial
Deepanshu Upadhayaya is an education journalist with expertise in covering recruitment examinations, government job notifications, and UPSC success stories. Over the course of his career, he has worked with leading media organizations such as Times Network Digital and is currently associated with Jagran New Media, where he covers competitive examinations, recruitment drives, admit cards, results, and exam preparation-related content. A graduate of Motilal Nehru College, University of Delhi, Deepanshu brings a strong understanding of the education sector, through his accurate, timely, and reader-friendly approach. He also holds Master's degrees in Economics and Mass Communication. Apart from covering education news, Deepanshu enjoys singing, playing cricket, and reading books. He can be reached at deepanshu.upadhayaya@jagrannewmedia.com.