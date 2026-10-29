Tamil Nadu NEET PG 2026 Rank List Released at tnmedicalselection.net; Direct PDF Link here

Tamil Nadu NEET PG rank list 2026: The Selection Committee, Directorate of Medical Education and Research (DMER), Tamil Nadu, has released the provisional ranking list for admissions to MD/MS and Diploma courses in the 2026-27 academic year. Candidates registered in the state-level medical counseling have access to download the detailed merit register in PDF format through the official website tnmedicalselection.net. The committee has announced two separate merit lists for Government Quota (GQ) seats and Management Quota (MQ) seats, including minority quota and NRI quota.

In GQ list, the total number of candidates is 7,952, whereas the total number of MQ candidates is 3,643. The individual state rankings include the NEET PG marks of the candidates on an all-India basis along with the weighted incentive marks earned by the in-service medical officers posted in remote, rural or hilly areas according to the guidelines of state health departments. The candidates need to check their state rankings, raw test marks, incentive percentage, and community ranking of BC, BCM, MBC/DNC, SC, SCA, and ST communities.