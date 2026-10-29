Tamil Nadu NEET PG 2026 Rank List Released at tnmedicalselection.net; Direct PDF Link here
Tamil Nadu NEET PG rank list 2026: The Selection Committee, Directorate of Medical Education and Research (DMER), Tamil Nadu, has officially released the provisional rank lists for Tamil Nadu NEET PG 2026 counselling on its official website, tnmedicalselection.net. A total of 7,952 candidates have been ranked for Government Quota (GQ) seats in MD, MS, and DNB programmes, alongside 3,643 candidates featured on the Management Quota (MQ) merit list. Candidates can now download the merit list PDFs and verify their overall state rank, community-wise standing, and incentive-adjusted marks.
Tamil Nadu NEET PG rank list 2026: The Selection Committee, Directorate of Medical Education and Research (DMER), Tamil Nadu, has released the provisional ranking list for admissions to MD/MS and Diploma courses in the 2026-27 academic year. Candidates registered in the state-level medical counseling have access to download the detailed merit register in PDF format through the official website tnmedicalselection.net. The committee has announced two separate merit lists for Government Quota (GQ) seats and Management Quota (MQ) seats, including minority quota and NRI quota.
In GQ list, the total number of candidates is 7,952, whereas the total number of MQ candidates is 3,643. The individual state rankings include the NEET PG marks of the candidates on an all-India basis along with the weighted incentive marks earned by the in-service medical officers posted in remote, rural or hilly areas according to the guidelines of state health departments. The candidates need to check their state rankings, raw test marks, incentive percentage, and community ranking of BC, BCM, MBC/DNC, SC, SCA, and ST communities.
Also Read: Tamil Nadu Government Declares November 9 Public Holiday for Schools, Colleges and Offices
Tamil Nadu NEET PG 2026 Rank List 2026: Who Secured Rank 1?
Provisional List indicates that the Rank 1 position was attained by Dr Rajesh Kumar V, who belongs to the MBC & DNC Category. He scored 705.64 marks, whereas the Rank 2 position was attained by Dr Akash S belonging to the MBC & DNC Category with 641.92 marks.
It should be noted that the option entry schedule would soon be issued by the authority. It is imperative on the part of students to be prepared with score cards, category documents, and medical registration form. This step needs to be taken by those who were listed in the rank list.
Tamil Nadu NEET PG 2026: Rank List Overview
Below are the key highlights related to the Tamil Nadu NEET PG 2026 Rank List 2026:
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Parameter
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Official Detail
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Counselling Authority
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Selection Committee, Directorate of Medical Education & Research (DMER), Tamil Nadu
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Official Portal
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Courses Offered
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MD, MS, Post-MBBS DNB, and Diploma Courses
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Total Ranked (Government Quota)
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7,952 Candidates
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Total Ranked (Management Quota)
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3,643 Candidates
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Top Rank Mark (with In-Service Incentive)
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705.64 Marks (Dr. Rajesh Kumar V)
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Next Stage
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Grievance submission, final merit list publication, and Phase 1 web choice filling
Steps to Download the TN NEET PG 2026 Rank List PDF
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Go to the Portal: Visit the official portal at tnmedicalselection.net.
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Go to PG Medical: Go to the “Post Graduate Degree / Diploma Courses” category from the home page.
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Click on the Allotment Quota: Follow the respective link from the list:
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Provisional Rank List for PG Degree/Diploma Courses (Government Quota) 2026-27
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Provisional Rank List for PG Degree/Diploma Courses (Management Quota) 2026-27
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Search Your Record: Download the document in PDF format and perform a search using Ctrl+F using Application No., NEET PG Roll No., or Name.
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Details: Review your NEET PG score, incentive %, total marks, community status, and community rank.
Executive - Editorial
Siddhi Sharma is an education journalist at Jagran Josh. A Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from IP University, she brings sharp newsroom instincts developed during her previous stint at Zee News. At Jagran Josh, Siddhi specializes in decoding the educational updates. Her coverage is highly exam-centric, ranging from curated news blogs for competitive exams to crucial school board and university news. Combining her strong media foundations with a research-driven approach, she creates reliable, high-utility content that helps students and aspirants stay ahead of the curve. Her writing is factual, engaging, and tailored to meet the fast-paced needs of modern learners and exam aspirants.