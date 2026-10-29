Tamil Nadu Government Declares November 9 Public Holiday for Schools, Colleges and Offices

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Tamil Nadu holiday: The Government of Tamil Nadu has made an official announcement making Monday, November 9, 2026, a public holiday within the state. As per the executive order, all government departments, PSUs, schools, colleges, and other higher institutions of learning will be closed on that day. The order comes in the wake of petitions jointly filed by various state government employees' associations, teachers' federations, parent-teacher committees, and student unions requesting leeway in travel in light of Deepavali festivities falling on Sunday, November 8. In view of the major festival happening during the weekend period, lakhs of government employees hailing from outside their hometowns and higher secondary and university students living away from their hometowns would have faced great difficulties in terms of transportation. The holiday will enable the citizens to have an extra day to celebrate with their loved ones without worrying about their Monday work commitments. As a precautionary measure to avoid any backlogs or loss of class hours, the state government has also made Friday, November 28, 2026, a full day working day for all concerned administrative offices and schools/academic colleges.

Why is there a holiday in Tamil Nadu? This announcement comes in view of representations made by students, parents, teachers, and government officials who would be required to go to their native places to celebrate Deepavali, which is scheduled for November 8. Hence, the additional day off has been granted for November 9. The closure will affect government offices, public sector organizations, and all educational institutions in Tamil Nadu. Holiday Schedule & Operational Details Below are the complete holiday schedule and details for the school holiday: Parameter Official Notification Detail Declared Holiday Monday, November 9, 2026 Occasion / Purpose Post-Diwali festive travel concession Institutions Covered Government offices, PSUs, schools, colleges, and higher educational institutes Compensatory Working Day Saturday, November 28, 2026 (4th Saturday) Banking Sector Status Regular operations continue (not notified under Negotiable Instruments Act) Essential Services District treasuries and sub-treasuries operate with skeleton staff