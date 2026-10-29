Tamil Nadu Government Declares November 9 Public Holiday for Schools, Colleges and Offices
Tamil Nadu holiday: The Tamil Nadu government has notified a public holiday on Monday, November 9, 2026, across state government offices, public sector undertakings, schools, and colleges. The announcement accommodates festive travel following Diwali, which falls on Sunday, November 8. To make up for the operational loss, the state has designated the fourth Saturday, November 28, 2026, as a compensatory working day.
Tamil Nadu holiday: The Government of Tamil Nadu has made an official announcement making Monday, November 9, 2026, a public holiday within the state. As per the executive order, all government departments, PSUs, schools, colleges, and other higher institutions of learning will be closed on that day. The order comes in the wake of petitions jointly filed by various state government employees' associations, teachers' federations, parent-teacher committees, and student unions requesting leeway in travel in light of Deepavali festivities falling on Sunday, November 8.
In view of the major festival happening during the weekend period, lakhs of government employees hailing from outside their hometowns and higher secondary and university students living away from their hometowns would have faced great difficulties in terms of transportation. The holiday will enable the citizens to have an extra day to celebrate with their loved ones without worrying about their Monday work commitments. As a precautionary measure to avoid any backlogs or loss of class hours, the state government has also made Friday, November 28, 2026, a full day working day for all concerned administrative offices and schools/academic colleges.
Why is there a holiday in Tamil Nadu?
This announcement comes in view of representations made by students, parents, teachers, and government officials who would be required to go to their native places to celebrate Deepavali, which is scheduled for November 8. Hence, the additional day off has been granted for November 9.
The closure will affect government offices, public sector organizations, and all educational institutions in Tamil Nadu.
Holiday Schedule & Operational Details
Below are the complete holiday schedule and details for the school holiday:
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Parameter
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Official Notification Detail
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Declared Holiday
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Monday, November 9, 2026
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Occasion / Purpose
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Post-Diwali festive travel concession
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Institutions Covered
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Government offices, PSUs, schools, colleges, and higher educational institutes
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Compensatory Working Day
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Saturday, November 28, 2026 (4th Saturday)
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Banking Sector Status
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Regular operations continue (not notified under Negotiable Instruments Act)
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Essential Services
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District treasuries and sub-treasuries operate with skeleton staff
Compensatory Working Day Mandate
In order to make sure that there is no disturbance in the administrative schedule and academic curriculum hours, the state circular states that all concerned offices and educational institutions will work normally on Saturday, November 28, 2026, which will be a complete compensatory day.
The district administrations have been asked to take necessary logistic arrangements, and the boards of schools and university administrations have sent out notifications regarding the same.
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Executive - Editorial
Siddhi Sharma is an education journalist at Jagran Josh. A Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from IP University, she brings sharp newsroom instincts developed during her previous stint at Zee News. At Jagran Josh, Siddhi specializes in decoding the educational updates. Her coverage is highly exam-centric, ranging from curated news blogs for competitive exams to crucial school board and university news. Combining her strong media foundations with a research-driven approach, she creates reliable, high-utility content that helps students and aspirants stay ahead of the curve. Her writing is factual, engaging, and tailored to meet the fast-paced needs of modern learners and exam aspirants.