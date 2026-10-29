UP NEET 2026 Round 3 Merit List Released at upneet.gov.in; Choice Filling Window Opens for MBBS & BDS Admissions
UP NEET 2026: The Directorate General of Medical Education and Training (DGME), Uttar Pradesh, has released the state merit list for UP NEET UG 2026 Round 3 on its official website, upneet.gov.in. With the merit list declared, eligible candidates can complete the choice filling and locking process for vacant MBBS and BDS seats in government and private medical/dental colleges until October 31, 2026.
UP NEET 2026: The Directorate General of Medical Education and Training (DGME) of the state of Uttar Pradesh, India, has issued the official state merit list for the third round of UP NEET UG 2026 Counselling for admission of students in the state quota seats for MBBS and BDS courses in government and private institutions. The aspirants who successfully registered online and verified their documents will be able to check their eligible category-wise rank on the official website of upneet.gov.in.
After announcing the state merit rank list, the authorities opened the official web choice filling and locking portal for all eligible students. The aspirants are expected to analyze the vacancy seat matrix and choose the college and courses of their priority in a particular order. In addition, aspirants aspiring for the state government medical colleges are supposed to pay the security amount of Rs. 30,000 while the aspirants for the private MBBS and BDS courses are expected to pay security amount of Rs. 2,00,000 and Rs. 1,00,000, respectively.
UP NEET UG 2026 Round 3: Key Schedule
Below are the key schedules related to the UP NEET UG 2026 round 3:
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Event
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Official Date & Timing
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Declaration of Round 3 Merit List
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Released (Available Online)
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Online Choice Filling Window
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October 28 to October 31, 2026 (till 5:00 PM)
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Round 3 Seat Allotment Result
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November 2, 2026
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Allotment Letter Download & College Reporting
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November 3 to November 7, 2026
How to Download UP NEET Round 3 Merit List 2026?
The aspirants can download PDF of UP MBBS/BDS state merit list 2026 from these below listed steps:
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Visit official site of upneet.gov.in
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Find “Notifications” or “Important links” tab
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Open “State merit list NEET UG-2026”
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Download and open UPNEET merit list
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Hit Ctrl + F to find roll number
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Save it for future use
How to Fill Choices for UP NEET UG Round 3 Counselling 2026?
Candidates should be able to do the following in order to complete their choices:
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Login to the official UP NEET UG Counselling Website at upneet.gov.in
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Provide your registration number, password, and security code
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Go to the ‘UP NEET UG Choice Filling’ section
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Choose preferred colleges and courses
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Rank the colleges and courses accordingly and save them
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Enter OTP for verifying the choices
Also Read: CBSE Datesheet 2027 To Release On This Date: Class 10 and 12 Timetable at cbse.gov.in
Executive - Editorial
Siddhi Sharma is an education journalist at Jagran Josh. A Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from IP University, she brings sharp newsroom instincts developed during her previous stint at Zee News. At Jagran Josh, Siddhi specializes in decoding the educational updates. Her coverage is highly exam-centric, ranging from curated news blogs for competitive exams to crucial school board and university news. Combining her strong media foundations with a research-driven approach, she creates reliable, high-utility content that helps students and aspirants stay ahead of the curve. Her writing is factual, engaging, and tailored to meet the fast-paced needs of modern learners and exam aspirants.