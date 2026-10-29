UP NEET 2026 Round 3 Merit List Released at upneet.gov.in; Choice Filling Window Opens for MBBS & BDS Admissions

UP NEET 2026: The Directorate General of Medical Education and Training (DGME) of the state of Uttar Pradesh, India, has issued the official state merit list for the third round of UP NEET UG 2026 Counselling for admission of students in the state quota seats for MBBS and BDS courses in government and private institutions. The aspirants who successfully registered online and verified their documents will be able to check their eligible category-wise rank on the official website of upneet.gov.in.

After announcing the state merit rank list, the authorities opened the official web choice filling and locking portal for all eligible students. The aspirants are expected to analyze the vacancy seat matrix and choose the college and courses of their priority in a particular order. In addition, aspirants aspiring for the state government medical colleges are supposed to pay the security amount of Rs. 30,000 while the aspirants for the private MBBS and BDS courses are expected to pay security amount of Rs. 2,00,000 and Rs. 1,00,000, respectively.