Telangana ASO Recruitment 2026 OUT: Check Eligibility Criteria, Registration Dates- Download PDF here

The Telangana Public Service Commission (TGPSC or TSPSC) has released the detailed notification for the posts of Assistant Statistical Officer (ASO) and Mandal Planning and Statistical Officer (MPSO) under advertisement number 07/G/ES/2026. Interested candidates who want to apply for the ASO posts in Telangana can submit their online application forms on the official website at tgpsc.gov.in. The online application submission process will start from October 30, 2026, and will be open until November 27, 2026. Thus, candidates are advised to check the complete detailed notification before they submit their application forms. Telangana ASO Recruitment Notification 2026 OUT Interested candidates who want to apply for the Assistant Statistical Officer position (ASO) and the Mandal Planning and Statistical Officer position (MPSO) should read the detailed notification before the online application submission process starts. The notification includes details like the eligibility criteria, age limit, pay scale, vacancy breakup, etc. Candidates can check the detailed notification from the official link given below:-

Telangana ASO Recruitment Notification 2026 Download PDF Telangana ASO Recruitment 2026 Key Highlights Given below are some of the key highlights of the Telangana ASO recruitment process 2026. The online submission of the application forms will start in two days. Particulars Details Recruitment Body Telangana Public Service Commission (TGPSC/TSPSC) Advertisement Number 07/G/ES/2026 Post Names Assistant Statistical Officer (ASO)

Mandal Planning and Statistical Officer (MPSO) Total Number of Vacancies 102 posts Pay Scale Rs. 36,750 to Rs.1,06,990 Registration Dates October 30, 2026 to November 27, 2026 Exam Date January 2027 (Tentative) Eligibility Criteria for Telangana ASO Recruitment 2026 Before applying for the post of Telangana ASO and MPSO 2026, candidates should make sure that they qualify for the eligibility criteria as prescribed by the Telangana Public Service Commission. The age limit as prescribed in the advertisement as on July 1, 2026 is from 18 to 44 years of age.

Age Limit for Telangana ASO Recruitment 2026 The age limit of the candidate as on July 1, 2026, as mentioned in the detailed notification for the Telangana ASO and MPSO posts, is as follows:- Minimum Age:- 18 years

Maximum Age:- 44 years Age relaxation will be applied as per the government rules. Educational Qualification for Telangana ASO Recruitment 2026 The educational qualifications required to be eligible to appear for the Telangana ASO/ MPSO recruitment exam 2026 are as follows:- Candidates must have a Bachelor’s degree with statistics as one of the main subjects. Or Candidates should have a Bachelor’s Degree with Mathematics (with Statistics as a paper in one year or two years, or all three years) as one of the main subjects. Or Candidates must have a Bachelor’s Degree in Economics (with Statistics as a paper in one year or two years, or all three years) as one of the main subjects.