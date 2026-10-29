Telangana ASO Recruitment 2026 OUT: Check Eligibility Criteria, Registration Dates- Download PDF here
TGPSC has released the Telangana ASO and MPSO recruitment notification 2026 for 102 vacancies. Check the eligibility criteria, pay scale, registration dates, and other important details.
The Telangana Public Service Commission (TGPSC or TSPSC) has released the detailed notification for the posts of Assistant Statistical Officer (ASO) and Mandal Planning and Statistical Officer (MPSO) under advertisement number 07/G/ES/2026. Interested candidates who want to apply for the ASO posts in Telangana can submit their online application forms on the official website at tgpsc.gov.in. The online application submission process will start from October 30, 2026, and will be open until November 27, 2026. Thus, candidates are advised to check the complete detailed notification before they submit their application forms.
Telangana ASO Recruitment Notification 2026 OUT
Interested candidates who want to apply for the Assistant Statistical Officer position (ASO) and the Mandal Planning and Statistical Officer position (MPSO) should read the detailed notification before the online application submission process starts. The notification includes details like the eligibility criteria, age limit, pay scale, vacancy breakup, etc. Candidates can check the detailed notification from the official link given below:-
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Telangana ASO Recruitment Notification 2026
Telangana ASO Recruitment 2026 Key Highlights
Given below are some of the key highlights of the Telangana ASO recruitment process 2026. The online submission of the application forms will start in two days.
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Particulars
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Details
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Recruitment Body
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Telangana Public Service Commission (TGPSC/TSPSC)
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Advertisement Number
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07/G/ES/2026
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Post Names
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Total Number of Vacancies
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102 posts
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Pay Scale
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Rs. 36,750 to Rs.1,06,990
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Registration Dates
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October 30, 2026 to November 27, 2026
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Exam Date
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January 2027 (Tentative)
Eligibility Criteria for Telangana ASO Recruitment 2026
Before applying for the post of Telangana ASO and MPSO 2026, candidates should make sure that they qualify for the eligibility criteria as prescribed by the Telangana Public Service Commission. The age limit as prescribed in the advertisement as on July 1, 2026 is from 18 to 44 years of age.
Age Limit for Telangana ASO Recruitment 2026
The age limit of the candidate as on July 1, 2026, as mentioned in the detailed notification for the Telangana ASO and MPSO posts, is as follows:-
- Minimum Age:- 18 years
- Maximum Age:- 44 years
Age relaxation will be applied as per the government rules.
Educational Qualification for Telangana ASO Recruitment 2026
The educational qualifications required to be eligible to appear for the Telangana ASO/ MPSO recruitment exam 2026 are as follows:-
- Candidates must have a Bachelor’s degree with statistics as one of the main subjects.
- Candidates should have a Bachelor’s Degree with Mathematics (with Statistics as a paper in one year or two years, or all three years) as one of the main subjects.
- Candidates must have a Bachelor’s Degree in Economics (with Statistics as a paper in one year or two years, or all three years) as one of the main subjects.
- Candidates must have a Bachelor’s degree in Commerce (with Statistics as a paper in one year or two years, or all three years) as one of the main subjects.
- Candidates must have a Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science (with Statistics as a paper in one year or two years) as one of the main subjects.
Candidates are advised to check the detailed notification before the application window starts on October 30, 2026.
Also check, Anganwadi Selection Process 2026
Executive - Editorial
Pratyasha is a Communications Professional with over 2.2 years of experience in the education sector. Having worked with top names like Arihant Publications and Jagran Josh, she specializes in board exam results, education news, and government job updates. She also brings a unique perspective as a former Subject Matter Expert for nearly a year. Currently, she is a key part of the Exam Prep and Sarkari Naukri team at Jagran Josh. Pratyasha holds an Honours degree in Ancient Indian History, Culture, and Archaeology, and loves reading and traveling in her free time.