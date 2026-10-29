Student Teachers To Earn Academic Credits For Teaching 5-8 Adult Learners Under ULLAS

Student teachers enrolled in recognised teacher education programmes will be required to help five to eight non-literate learners achieve literacy and certification under new guidelines released by the Centre. The initiative links their community-based teaching work to academic credits, making adult literacy a part of teacher education.

Union Minister of State for Education Jayant Chaudhary launched the Guidelines for Teacher Education Institutions (TEIs) under ULLAS – Nav Bharat Saaksharta Karyakram at an event in New Delhi on October 28.

The guidelines aim to strengthen the participation of future teachers in adult education and support the government’s goal of expanding literacy and lifelong learning across the country.

Which Student Teachers Will Be Covered?

The guidelines cover student teachers enrolled in programmes recognised by the National Council for Teacher Education (NCTE). These include Bachelor of Education (BEd), Bachelor of Physical Education (BPEd), Master of Education (MEd), Master of Physical Education (MPEd) and other recognised programmes.