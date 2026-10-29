Student Teachers To Earn Academic Credits For Teaching 5-8 Adult Learners Under ULLAS
Union Minister of State for Education Jayant Chaudhary has launched new ULLAS guidelines requiring student teachers to help five to eight non-literate learners achieve literacy and certification, with academic credits linked to their success.
Student teachers enrolled in recognised teacher education programmes will be required to help five to eight non-literate learners achieve literacy and certification under new guidelines released by the Centre. The initiative links their community-based teaching work to academic credits, making adult literacy a part of teacher education.
Union Minister of State for Education Jayant Chaudhary launched the Guidelines for Teacher Education Institutions (TEIs) under ULLAS – Nav Bharat Saaksharta Karyakram at an event in New Delhi on October 28.
The guidelines aim to strengthen the participation of future teachers in adult education and support the government’s goal of expanding literacy and lifelong learning across the country.
Which Student Teachers Will Be Covered?
The guidelines cover student teachers enrolled in programmes recognised by the National Council for Teacher Education (NCTE). These include Bachelor of Education (BEd), Bachelor of Physical Education (BPEd), Master of Education (MEd), Master of Physical Education (MPEd) and other recognised programmes.
Under the framework, each student teacher will be required to facilitate literacy and certification for five to eight non-literate learners. Academic credits will be linked to the successful certification of these learners.
The Department of School Education and Literacy developed the guidelines after consultations with stakeholders. They also outline the responsibilities of various educational bodies and authorities to support implementation.
What Is the ULLAS Programme?
ULLAS, or Understanding of Lifelong Learning for All in Society, operates under the New India Literacy Programme. It targets people aged 15 years and above who missed out on formal schooling.
The programme follows both online and offline learning modes and relies on volunteers to support adult learners. Volunteers can include students, teachers, university participants, community members, homemakers, Anganwadi workers and Accredited Social Health Activists (ASHAs), among others.
Union Minister of State for Education Shri @jayantrld launches Guidelines for Teacher Education Institutions for Implementation of ULLAS – Nav Bharat Saaksharta Karyakram The Guidelines aim to strengthen the role of teacher education institutions in advancing adult literacy and lifelong learning, contributing to the vision of a fully literate and empowered Bharat. #ULLAS #NavBharatSaakshartaKaryakram #LiteracyForAll #DoSEL— Ministry of Education (@EduMinOfIndia) October 28, 2026
What Will the New Guidelines Change?
The guidelines strengthen the role of teacher education institutions in coordinating adult literacy activities. They define responsibilities for bodies including NCTE, the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT), State Councils of Educational Research and Training (SCERTs), District Institutes of Education and Training (DIETs), and State Literacy Mission Authorities.
By linking student teachers’ literacy work with academic credits, the framework seeks to encourage their participation in community education while helping adults gain essential literacy skills.
The initiative is aligned with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 and the broader objective of making India a fully literate society.
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Sahil Behl is an education journalist at Jagran with over a year of experience in journalism. Prior to joining Jagran, he worked as a Sub-Editor in NDTV’s Education department, where he was responsible for writing and editing education-related content as well as managing the department’s social media presence. At Jagran, he covers a wide range of education topics, including board examinations, school updates, admissions, and job notifications, while leveraging his editorial expertise and strong understanding of digital content strategy. Sahil holds a Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration and has also completed an eight-month certification program in Data Science. Passionate about emerging technologies, particularly artificial intelligence, he closely tracks their growing role in journalism and explores how they are transforming shaping the future of the media industry.