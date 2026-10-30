Delhi Traffic Advisory October 30: Check Roads to Avoid, Traffic Diversions and Metro Routes

Delhi Traffic Police has issued a traffic advisory ahead of singer Diljit Dosanjh’s concert at Jawaharlal Nehru (JLN) Stadium on October 30, 2026. Traffic restrictions and diversions may remain in place around the venue from 1 PM to midnight to manage congestion and the expected crowd. The concert is part of Dosanjh’s Aura India Tour 2026. Commuters travelling through south Delhi have been advised to plan their journeys in advance, avoid affected roads and use public transport particularly the Delhi Metro. Keep reading to know in detail. Diljit Dosanjh Delhi Concert 2026 Detail Information Singer Diljit Dosanjh Event Aura India Tour 2026 Date Friday, October 30, 2026 Venue Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Delhi Traffic restriction timings 1 PM to midnight Affected area JLN Stadium and surrounding parts of south Delhi Recommended transport Delhi Metro Traffic helpline 1095

Which Roads Will Be Affected by Diljit Dosanjh’s Delhi Concert? According to the traffic advisory, several roads and stretches around JLN Stadium may experience restrictions, diversions and congestion during the concert. According to the advisory, the traffic will be affected near Bhishm Pitamah Marg, Lodhi Road, Lala Lajpat Rai Marg between Defence Colony Flyover and Lodhi Colony Flyover, Arch Bishop Marg, 4th Avenue Road, 5th Avenue Road, Internal roads of CGO Complex and around JLN Stadium. Traffic may also be disrupted on Barapullah Flyover between INA to Jangpura Metro Station Gate No.2, Dayal Singh College Road and internal roads of Lodhi Colony. S. No. Road or stretch Expected impact 1 Bhishm Pitamah Marg Restrictions near the stadium and adjoining junctions 2 Lodhi Road Traffic diversions near Dayal Singh College Road 3 Lala Lajpat Rai Marg Restrictions between Defence Colony Flyover and Lodhi Colony Flyover 4 JLN Stadium Marg Vehicle entry restrictions 5 Arch Bishop Marg Traffic management and designated cab drop-off arrangements 6 Fourth Avenue Road Diversions near Kushak Nallah Bus Depot 7 Fifth Avenue Road Restrictions near the Lodhi Colony and Mehar Chand Market junction 8 Dayal Singh College Road Vehicle entry restrictions 9 Barapullah Flyover Possible disruption on the INA-to-Jangpura Metro Station Gate No. 2 stretch 10 Internal roads of Lodhi Colony Traffic diversions and congestion 11 Internal roads of CGO Complex Possible traffic disruption 12 Roads surrounding JLN Stadium Restrictions to manage vehicle and pedestrian movement

Diljit Dosanjh Concert: Check Traffic Diversion Points Delhi Traffic Police has identified several junctions where vehicles may be diverted away from the stadium. Diversion point Traffic arrangement Lodhi Road-Dayal Singh College Road T-point Vehicles will not be allowed to enter Dayal Singh College Road. Lala Lajpat Rai Marg-JLN Stadium Marg junction Vehicles approaching the stadium road will be diverted towards Lodhi Flyover. Lala Lajpat Rai Marg slip road towards Soochna Bhawan Restrictions may apply to vehicles entering the affected stretch. JLN Stadium traffic signal on Bhishm Pitamah Marg Vehicles will face restrictions towards Stadium Gate No. 1 and Kotla Mubarakpur Flyover. Kushak Nallah Bus Depot traffic signal Vehicles will not be allowed towards Stadium Gates 3, 4, 5, 6 and 7. Diversions will guide traffic towards Fourth Avenue Road or INA. Lodhi Colony Road-Fifth Avenue Road T-point near Mehar Chand Market Traffic will be diverted towards Lodhi Road, Fourth Avenue Road and Jor Bagh Road.

Which Metro Stations Should Concertgoers Use? Delhi Traffic Police has recommended the Metro to help concertgoers avoid road congestion around the stadium. Metro line Suggested station Travel guidance Violet Line JLN Stadium Convenient for reaching the stadium area Violet Line Jangpura Another option for approaching the venue Yellow Line INA Commuters may take a connecting road journey towards the designated drop-off area Yellow Line Jor Bagh An alternative Metro station for reaching the designated drop-off area Where Are the Cab Pick-Up and Drop-Off Points? People travelling by taxis, auto-rickshaws and app-based cabs should use the designated pick-up and drop-off locations. Vehicles will not be permitted to stop or park freely along roads near the venue. Designated location Stadium gates served Arch Bishop Marg Gates 13, 14 and 17 Lal Masjid, Pragati Vihar Gates 13, 14 and 17 Kushak Nallah Bus Depot red light Gates 3, 6 and 8