WPL 2027 Auction List: Check Most Expensive Players, Unsold List and Complete Squads
Sophie Molineux fetched the most expensive deal as the WPL 2027 auction concluded in Kochi. Check out the top buys, famous unsold players and complete team-wise squads after the auction.
The Women's Premier League (WPL) 2027 auction concluded in Kochi on Wednesday, October 28. Like every year, this year too, we have seen a few players grabbing handsome amounts, while some prominent names missed out on the list.
From Sophie Molineux grabbing the highest amount to England's Sophia Dunkley going unsold, there have been a few surprises at this year's auction. Check out the 10 most expensive players, the unsold list and the complete squads after the WPL 2027 auction.
The Women's Premier League (WPL) is an Indian franchise based T20 cricket tournament held annually, usually in the early months of the year. It features some of India's finest cricketing talents alongside women's cricketers from around the world.
List of Most Expensive Buys of WPL Auction 2027
UP Warriorz grabbed the most expensive deal at the WPL 2027 auction with Sophie Molineux for INR 1.1 crore. She is an Australian women's team captain and an all rounder.
The second expensive buy was Kiran Navgire, who was bought by Delhi Capitals for INR 75 lakh. Here is the list of the top buys at the WPL auction alongside their other details.
THE AUCTION'S BIGGEST MOVES 📊 Which player are you most excited to watch in #TATAWPL 2027? 👇 #TATAWPLAuction https://t.co/N5IovdhzPF— Women's Premier League (WPL) (@wplt20) October 28, 2026
|
Player
|
Price
|
Team
|
Country
|
Role
|
Sophie Molineux
|
₹1.1 Crore
|
UP Warriorz
|
Australia
|
All-rounder
|
Kiran Navgire
|
₹75 Lakh
|
Delhi Capitals
|
India
|
Batter
|
Jess Jonassen
|
₹40 Lakh
|
Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB)
|
Australia
|
All-rounder
|
G. Kamalini
|
₹40 Lakh
|
Gujarat Giants
|
India
|
Wicketkeeper-batter
Famous Unsold Players in WPL Auction 2027
There were a couple of international as well as local stars who failed to attract any buyers at this year's auction.
|
Player
|
Country
|
Base Price
|
Role
|
Chamari Athapaththu
|
Sri Lanka
|
₹30 Lakh
|
All-rounder
|
Sophia Dunkley
|
England
|
₹50 Lakh
|
Batter
|
Titas Sadhu
|
India
|
₹30 Lakh
|
Bowler
|
Tayla Vlaeminck
|
Australia
|
₹30 Lakh
|
Bowler
|
Nonkululeko Mlaba
|
South Africa
|
₹30 Lakh
|
Bowler
|
Taniya Bhatia
|
India
|
₹30 Lakh
|
Batter
|
Uma Chetry
|
India
|
₹30 Lakh
|
Batter
|
Rosemary Mair
|
New Zealand
|
₹30 Lakh
|
Bowler
|
Saima Thakor
|
India
|
₹30 Lakh
|
Bowler
Complete List of Sold and Unsold Players
|
Player
|
Role
|
Base Price (₹ Cr)
|
Selling Price (₹ Cr)
|
Team
|
Tara Norris
|
All-rounder
|
0.10
|
0.10
|
Mumbai Indians (MI)
|
Tejal Hasabnis
|
Batter
|
0.30
|
0.30
|
Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB)
|
Gunalan Kamalini
|
Batter
|
0.40
|
0.40
|
Gujarat Giants (GG)
|
Kiran Navgire
|
Batter
|
0.40
|
0.75
|
Delhi Capitals (DC)
|
Grace Harris
|
All-rounder
|
0.30
|
0.30
|
UP Warriorz (UPW)
|
Sophie Molineux
|
All-rounder
|
0.50
|
1.10
|
UP Warriorz (UPW)
|
Orla Prendergast
|
All-rounder
|
0.30
|
0.30
|
Gujarat Giants (GG)
|
Sneh Rana
|
All-rounder
|
0.30
|
0.30
|
UP Warriorz (UPW)
|
Sushma Verma
|
Batter
|
0.30
|
0.30
|
UP Warriorz (UPW)
|
Asha Sobhana
|
Bowler
|
0.30
|
0.30
|
UP Warriorz (UPW)
|
Dinesh Vrinda
|
Batter
|
0.10
|
0.10
|
Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB)
|
Disha Kasat
|
Batter
|
0.10
|
0.10
|
Mumbai Indians (MI)
|
Shweta Sehrawat
|
Batter
|
0.10
|
0.20
|
Mumbai Indians (MI)
|
Latika Inamdar
|
Batter
|
0.10
|
0.10
|
Mumbai Indians (MI)
|
Bharti Rawal
|
Bowler
|
0.10
|
0.10
|
Mumbai Indians (MI)
|
Jess Jonassen
|
All-rounder
|
0.40
|
0.40
|
Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB)
|
Chloe Tryon
|
All-rounder
|
0.30
|
0.30
|
Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB)
|
Sanika Chalke
|
Batter
|
0.10
|
0.10
|
Mumbai Indians (MI)
|
Kathryn Bryce
|
All-rounder
|
0.10
|
0.10
|
UP Warriorz (UPW)
|
Uma Kashvi
|
All-rounder
|
0.10
|
0.10
|
Delhi Capitals (DC)
|
Kirstie Gordon
|
Bowler
|
0.10
|
0.10
|
Delhi Capitals (DC)
|
Nazma Khan
|
All-rounder
|
0.10
|
0.10
|
Delhi Capitals (DC)
|
Akshita Bhagat
|
All-rounder
|
0.10
|
0.10
|
Mumbai Indians (MI)
|
Manali Dakshini
|
All-rounder
|
0.10
|
0.10
|
UP Warriorz (UPW)
|
Sahana Pawar
|
All-rounder
|
0.10
|
0.10
|
UP Warriorz (UPW)
|
Samaira Raghav
|
All-rounder
|
0.10
|
0.10
|
Gujarat Giants (GG)
Unsold Players
|
Player
|
Role
|
Base Price (₹ Cr)
|
Status
|
Raghvi Bist
|
Batter
|
0.30
|
Unsold
|
Sophia Dunkley
|
Batter
|
0.50
|
Unsold
|
Ayushi Soni
|
Batter
|
0.30
|
Unsold
|
Chamari Athapaththu
|
All-rounder
|
0.30
|
Unsold
|
Taniya Bhatia
|
Batter
|
0.30
|
Unsold
|
Uma Chetry
|
Batter
|
0.30
|
Unsold
|
Nuzhat Parween
|
Batter
|
0.30
|
Unsold
|
Mithali Ayodhya
|
Bowler
|
0.30
|
Unsold
|
Rosemary Mair
|
Bowler
|
0.30
|
Unsold
|
Titas Sadhu
|
Bowler
|
0.30
|
Unsold
|
Saima Thakor
|
Bowler
|
0.30
|
Unsold
|
Tayla Vlaeminck
|
Bowler
|
0.30
|
Unsold
|
Saika Ishaque
|
Bowler
|
0.30
|
Unsold
|
Priya Mishra
|
Bowler
|
0.30
|
Unsold
|
Nonkululeko Mlaba
|
Bowler
|
0.30
|
Unsold
|
Humaira Kazi
|
Batter
|
0.10
|
Unsold
|
Gautami Naik
|
Batter
|
0.10
|
Unsold
|
Purvaja Verlekar
|
Batter
|
0.10
|
Unsold
|
Sujata Dey
|
All-rounder
|
0.10
|
Unsold
|
Tess Flintoff
|
All-rounder
|
0.10
|
Unsold
|
Poonam Khemnar
|
All-rounder
|
0.10
|
Unsold
|
Anandita Kishor
|
All-rounder
|
0.10
|
Unsold
|
Charli Knott
|
All-rounder
|
0.10
|
Unsold
|
Pragati Singh
|
All-rounder
|
0.10
|
Unsold
|
Bhavika Ahire
|
Batter
|
0.10
|
Unsold
|
Sarah Bryce
|
Batter
|
0.10
|
Unsold
|
Shivani Singh
|
Batter
|
0.10
|
Unsold
|
Rima Ekka
|
Bowler
|
0.10
|
Unsold
|
Shradda Pokharkar
|
Bowler
|
0.10
|
Unsold
|
Soppadhandi Yashasri
|
Bowler
|
0.20
|
Unsold
|
Shabnam Shakil
|
Bowler
|
0.10
|
Unsold
|
Eddla Srujana
|
Bowler
|
0.10
|
Unsold
|
Samantha Bates
|
Bowler
|
0.10
|
Unsold
|
Shanu Sen
|
Bowler
|
0.10
|
Unsold
|
Parunika Sisodia
|
Bowler
|
0.10
|
Unsold
|
Sonam Yadav
|
Bowler
|
0.10
|
Unsold
|
Devika Vaidya
|
Bowler
|
0.30
|
Unsold
|
Manmeet Kaur
|
Batter
|
0.10
|
Unsold
|
Ira Jadhav
|
Batter
|
0.10
|
Unsold
|
Tanisha Ohlan
|
Batter
|
0.20
|
Unsold
|
Amandeep Kaur
|
All-rounder
|
0.10
|
Unsold
|
Khushi Bhatia
|
Batter
|
0.10
|
Unsold
|
Esha Oza
|
All-rounder
|
0.10
|
Unsold
|
Triveni Vasistha
|
All-rounder
|
0.20
|
Unsold
|
Milly Illingworth
|
All-rounder
|
0.10
|
Unsold
|
Palak Singh
|
All-rounder
|
0.10
|
Unsold
|
Bree Illing
|
Bowler
|
0.30
|
Unsold
WPL 2027 Auction: Complete Team-Wise Squads
1. Mumbai Indians (MI) Squad
Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Shweta Sehrawat, Amelia Kerr, Amanjot Kaur, Disha Kasat, Hayley Matthews, Sanskriti Gupta, Natalie Sciver-Brunt, Bharti Rawal, Shabnim Ismail, Rahila Firdous, Nicola Carey, Vaishnavi Sharma, Sanika Chalke, Sajeevan Sajana, Latika Inamdar, Akshita Bhagat.
2. Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) Squad
Smriti Mandhana (c), Chloe Tryon, Richa Ghosh, Lauren Bell, Tejal Hasabnis, Ellyse Perry, Radha Yadav, Jess Jonassen, Arundhati Reddy, Georgia Voll, Shreyanka Patil, Prema Rawat, Nadine de Klerk, Pooja Vastrakar, Vrinda Dinesh, Prathyoosha Kumar, Sayali Satghare.
3. Delhi Capitals (DC) Squad
Jemimah Rodrigues (c), Kiran Navgire, Shafali Verma, Annabel Sutherland, Niki Prasad, Laura Wolvaardt, Minnu Mani, Chinelle Henry, Kirstie Gordon, Deeya Yadav, Marizanne Kapp, Nandni Sharma, Uma Kashvi, Lucy Hamilton, N Sree Charani, Mamatha Madiwala, Nazma Khan.
4. Gujarat Giants (GG) Squad
Ashleigh Gardner (c), Yastika Bhatia, Orla Prendergast, Beth Mooney, Kanika Ahuja, Georgia Wareham, Samaira Raghav, Sophie Devine, Kashvee Gautam, Anushka Sharma, Kim Garth, G Kamalini, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Happy Kumari, Renuka Singh Thakur, Bharti Fulmali, Jintimani Kalita, Tanuja Kanwer.
5. UP Warriorz (UPW) Squad
Meg Lanning (c), Sophie Molineux, Deepti Sharma, Grace Harris, Harleen Deol, Sneh Rana, Sophie Ecclestone, Pratika Rawal, Asha Sobhana, Phoebe Litchfield, Shikha Pandey, Sushma Verma, Kranti Gaud, Kathryn Bryce, Simran Shaikh, Shipra Giri, Manali Dakshini, Tara Norris, Sahana Pawar.
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