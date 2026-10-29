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WPL 2027 Auction List: Check Most Expensive Players, Unsold List and Complete Squads

By Varun Verma
Last Updated: Oct 29, 2026, 11:47 IST

Sophie Molineux fetched the most expensive deal as the WPL 2027 auction concluded in Kochi. Check out the top buys, famous unsold players and complete team-wise squads after the auction.

WPL 2027 Auction (Image Source: X.com)
WPL 2027 Auction (Image Source: X.com)

The Women's Premier League (WPL) 2027 auction concluded in Kochi on Wednesday, October 28. Like every year, this year too, we have seen a few players grabbing handsome amounts, while some prominent names missed out on the list.

From Sophie Molineux grabbing the highest amount to England's Sophia Dunkley going unsold, there have been a few surprises at this year's auction. Check out the 10 most expensive players, the unsold list and the complete squads after the WPL 2027 auction.

The Women's Premier League (WPL) is an Indian franchise based T20 cricket tournament held annually, usually in the early months of the year. It features some of India's finest cricketing talents alongside women's cricketers from around the world.

List of Most Expensive Buys of WPL Auction 2027

UP Warriorz grabbed the most expensive deal at the WPL 2027 auction with Sophie Molineux for INR 1.1 crore. She is an Australian women's team captain and an all rounder. 

The second expensive buy was Kiran Navgire, who was bought by Delhi Capitals for INR 75 lakh. Here is the list of the top buys at the WPL auction alongside their other details.

Player

Price

Team

Country

Role

Sophie Molineux

₹1.1 Crore

UP Warriorz

Australia

All-rounder 

Kiran Navgire

₹75 Lakh

Delhi Capitals

India

Batter 

Jess Jonassen

₹40 Lakh

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB)

Australia

All-rounder 

G. Kamalini

₹40 Lakh

Gujarat Giants

India

Wicketkeeper-batter 

Famous Unsold Players in WPL Auction 2027

There were a couple of international as well as local stars who failed to attract any buyers at this year's auction.

Player

Country

Base Price

Role

Chamari Athapaththu

Sri Lanka

₹30 Lakh

All-rounder

Sophia Dunkley

England

₹50 Lakh

Batter

Titas Sadhu

India

₹30 Lakh

Bowler

Tayla Vlaeminck

Australia

₹30 Lakh

Bowler

Nonkululeko Mlaba

South Africa

₹30 Lakh

Bowler

Taniya Bhatia

India

₹30 Lakh

Batter

Uma Chetry

India

₹30 Lakh

Batter

Rosemary Mair

New Zealand

₹30 Lakh

Bowler

Saima Thakor

India

₹30 Lakh

Bowler

Complete List of Sold and Unsold Players 

Player

Role

Base Price (₹ Cr)

Selling Price (₹ Cr)

Team

Tara Norris

All-rounder

0.10

0.10

Mumbai Indians (MI)

Tejal Hasabnis

Batter

0.30

0.30

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB)

Gunalan Kamalini

Batter

0.40

0.40

Gujarat Giants (GG)

Kiran Navgire

Batter

0.40

0.75

Delhi Capitals (DC)

Grace Harris

All-rounder

0.30

0.30

UP Warriorz (UPW)

Sophie Molineux

All-rounder

0.50

1.10

UP Warriorz (UPW)

Orla Prendergast

All-rounder

0.30

0.30

Gujarat Giants (GG)

Sneh Rana

All-rounder

0.30

0.30

UP Warriorz (UPW)

Sushma Verma

Batter

0.30

0.30

UP Warriorz (UPW)

Asha Sobhana

Bowler

0.30

0.30

UP Warriorz (UPW)

Dinesh Vrinda

Batter

0.10

0.10

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB)

Disha Kasat

Batter

0.10

0.10

Mumbai Indians (MI)

Shweta Sehrawat

Batter

0.10

0.20

Mumbai Indians (MI)

Latika Inamdar

Batter

0.10

0.10

Mumbai Indians (MI)

Bharti Rawal

Bowler

0.10

0.10

Mumbai Indians (MI)

Jess Jonassen

All-rounder

0.40

0.40

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB)

Chloe Tryon

All-rounder

0.30

0.30

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB)

Sanika Chalke

Batter

0.10

0.10

Mumbai Indians (MI)

Kathryn Bryce

All-rounder

0.10

0.10

UP Warriorz (UPW)

Uma Kashvi

All-rounder

0.10

0.10

Delhi Capitals (DC)

Kirstie Gordon

Bowler

0.10

0.10

Delhi Capitals (DC)

Nazma Khan

All-rounder

0.10

0.10

Delhi Capitals (DC)

Akshita Bhagat

All-rounder

0.10

0.10

Mumbai Indians (MI)

Manali Dakshini

All-rounder

0.10

0.10

UP Warriorz (UPW)

Sahana Pawar

All-rounder

0.10

0.10

UP Warriorz (UPW)

Samaira Raghav

All-rounder

0.10

0.10

Gujarat Giants (GG)

Unsold Players 

Player

Role

Base Price (₹ Cr)

Status

Raghvi Bist

Batter

0.30

Unsold

Sophia Dunkley

Batter

0.50

Unsold

Ayushi Soni

Batter

0.30

Unsold

Chamari Athapaththu

All-rounder

0.30

Unsold

Taniya Bhatia

Batter

0.30

Unsold

Uma Chetry

Batter

0.30

Unsold

Nuzhat Parween

Batter

0.30

Unsold

Mithali Ayodhya

Bowler

0.30

Unsold

Rosemary Mair

Bowler

0.30

Unsold

Titas Sadhu

Bowler

0.30

Unsold

Saima Thakor

Bowler

0.30

Unsold

Tayla Vlaeminck

Bowler

0.30

Unsold

Saika Ishaque

Bowler

0.30

Unsold

Priya Mishra

Bowler

0.30

Unsold

Nonkululeko Mlaba

Bowler

0.30

Unsold

Humaira Kazi

Batter

0.10

Unsold

Gautami Naik

Batter

0.10

Unsold

Purvaja Verlekar

Batter

0.10

Unsold

Sujata Dey

All-rounder

0.10

Unsold

Tess Flintoff

All-rounder

0.10

Unsold

Poonam Khemnar

All-rounder

0.10

Unsold

Anandita Kishor

All-rounder

0.10

Unsold

Charli Knott

All-rounder

0.10

Unsold

Pragati Singh

All-rounder

0.10

Unsold

Bhavika Ahire

Batter

0.10

Unsold

Sarah Bryce

Batter

0.10

Unsold

Shivani Singh

Batter

0.10

Unsold

Rima Ekka

Bowler

0.10

Unsold

Shradda Pokharkar

Bowler

0.10

Unsold

Soppadhandi Yashasri

Bowler

0.20

Unsold

Shabnam Shakil

Bowler

0.10

Unsold

Eddla Srujana

Bowler

0.10

Unsold

Samantha Bates

Bowler

0.10

Unsold

Shanu Sen

Bowler

0.10

Unsold

Parunika Sisodia

Bowler

0.10

Unsold

Sonam Yadav

Bowler

0.10

Unsold

Devika Vaidya

Bowler

0.30

Unsold

Manmeet Kaur

Batter

0.10

Unsold

Ira Jadhav

Batter

0.10

Unsold

Tanisha Ohlan

Batter

0.20

Unsold

Amandeep Kaur

All-rounder

0.10

Unsold

Khushi Bhatia

Batter

0.10

Unsold

Esha Oza

All-rounder

0.10

Unsold

Triveni Vasistha

All-rounder

0.20

Unsold

Milly Illingworth

All-rounder

0.10

Unsold

Palak Singh

All-rounder

0.10

Unsold

Bree Illing

Bowler

0.30

Unsold

WPL 2027 Auction: Complete Team-Wise Squads 

1. Mumbai Indians (MI) Squad

Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Shweta Sehrawat, Amelia Kerr, Amanjot Kaur, Disha Kasat, Hayley Matthews, Sanskriti Gupta, Natalie Sciver-Brunt, Bharti Rawal, Shabnim Ismail, Rahila Firdous, Nicola Carey, Vaishnavi Sharma, Sanika Chalke, Sajeevan Sajana, Latika Inamdar, Akshita Bhagat.

2. Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) Squad

Smriti Mandhana (c), Chloe Tryon, Richa Ghosh, Lauren Bell, Tejal Hasabnis, Ellyse Perry, Radha Yadav, Jess Jonassen, Arundhati Reddy, Georgia Voll, Shreyanka Patil, Prema Rawat, Nadine de Klerk, Pooja Vastrakar, Vrinda Dinesh, Prathyoosha Kumar, Sayali Satghare.

3. Delhi Capitals (DC) Squad

Jemimah Rodrigues (c), Kiran Navgire, Shafali Verma, Annabel Sutherland, Niki Prasad, Laura Wolvaardt, Minnu Mani, Chinelle Henry, Kirstie Gordon, Deeya Yadav, Marizanne Kapp, Nandni Sharma, Uma Kashvi, Lucy Hamilton, N Sree Charani, Mamatha Madiwala, Nazma Khan.

4. Gujarat Giants (GG) Squad

Ashleigh Gardner (c), Yastika Bhatia, Orla Prendergast, Beth Mooney, Kanika Ahuja, Georgia Wareham, Samaira Raghav, Sophie Devine, Kashvee Gautam, Anushka Sharma, Kim Garth, G Kamalini, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Happy Kumari, Renuka Singh Thakur, Bharti Fulmali, Jintimani Kalita, Tanuja Kanwer.

5. UP Warriorz (UPW) Squad

Meg Lanning (c), Sophie Molineux, Deepti Sharma, Grace Harris, Harleen Deol, Sneh Rana, Sophie Ecclestone, Pratika Rawal, Asha Sobhana, Phoebe Litchfield, Shikha Pandey, Sushma Verma, Kranti Gaud, Kathryn Bryce, Simran Shaikh, Shipra Giri, Manali Dakshini, Tara Norris, Sahana Pawar.

Varun Verma
Varun Verma

Senior Executive - Editorial

Varun Verma is an education and sports journalist with over three years of experience in journalism, with a strong focus on cricket . He has previously worked with SportsYaari and CricketTimes.com, where he developed a strong news sense and a knack for storytelling while covering breaking news and major sporting events.

He holds a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), New Delhi. Beyond sports, his interests include geopolitics, Indian polity and government policies. Inspired by the grit and passion of Ben Stokes, he strives to bring the same depth in his life.

For inquiries or professional insights, you can reach him directly at varun.verma@jagrannewmedia.com

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First Published: Oct 29, 2026, 11:47 IST
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