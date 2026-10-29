WPL 2027 Auction List: Check Most Expensive Players, Unsold List and Complete Squads

The Women's Premier League (WPL) 2027 auction concluded in Kochi on Wednesday, October 28. Like every year, this year too, we have seen a few players grabbing handsome amounts, while some prominent names missed out on the list.

From Sophie Molineux grabbing the highest amount to England's Sophia Dunkley going unsold, there have been a few surprises at this year's auction. Check out the 10 most expensive players, the unsold list and the complete squads after the WPL 2027 auction.

The Women's Premier League (WPL) is an Indian franchise based T20 cricket tournament held annually, usually in the early months of the year. It features some of India's finest cricketing talents alongside women's cricketers from around the world.

List of Most Expensive Buys of WPL Auction 2027

UP Warriorz grabbed the most expensive deal at the WPL 2027 auction with Sophie Molineux for INR 1.1 crore. She is an Australian women's team captain and an all rounder.