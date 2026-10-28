The Uttar Pradesh MLC elections 2026 have turned into a political tug-of-war between the ruling BJP and Akhilesh Yadav’s Samajwadi Party (SP). The MLC elections for 11 seats, including five Graduates’ and six Teachers’ constituencies, were held on 27 October 2026. The voting was done through the traditional method, using ballot papers. The counting started yesterday, and it took them over 24 hours to bring out the results. Counting for one of the most highlighted seats was done late at night, the Gorakhpur-Faizabad seat. As Gorakhpur is a CM city, all eyes were on the results. BJP secured its seat in with a thin margin. These MLC elections are an important part of political analysis. These results will help give an overview, prediction, and point of view of the public. They will also help the parties understand where the public is leaning ahead of the upcoming high-stakes 2027 Assembly elections.

The Uttar Pradesh election recorded a voter turnout of 55.24%. The BJP has won five seats, while the SP has secured three, giving both parties reasons to celebrate. Also Read: Maharashtra MLC Election Results 2026: Check Complete Winner List Constituency-Wise And Candidate Profiles Read More: Uttar Pradesh MLC Election Results 2026: BJP Leading The Biggest Constituency, Wins Capital City Lucknow; Check Live Trends, Updates and Positions UP MLC Election Results 2026: All 11 UP MLC Seats Constituency Seat Type Winning Candidate Political Party Status Meerut Graduates' Dinesh Kumar Goyal BJP Retained Agra Graduates' Manvendra Pratap Singh BJP Retained Meerut Teachers' Shrichand Sharma BJP Retained Lucknow Teachers' Umesh Dwivedi BJP Retained Bareilly-Moradabad Teachers' Dr. Hari Singh Dhillon BJP Retained Gorakhpur-Faizabad Teachers' Dhruv Kumar Tripathi BJP Retained Varanasi Teachers' Lal Bihari Yadav SP Retained Agra Teachers' Dr. Akash Agarwal SP Wrested from BJP Lucknow Graduates' Kanti Singh Patel SP Wrested from BJP Allahabad-Jhansi Graduates' Dr. Man Singh Yadav SP Wrested from BJP Varanasi Graduates' Ashutosh Sinha SP Wrested from BJP

Note: The final results for the remaining constituencies are subject to official confirmation. UP MLC Election Results 2026: Important Trends Constituency Seat Type Candidate / Party Final Result / Margin Gorakhpur-Faizabad Teachers' Dhruv Kumar Tripathi (BJP) Won by 307 votes against Independent candidate Rajiv Yadav after second-preference counting. Varanasi Graduates' Ashutosh Sinha (SP) Won with a lead of 7,195 preferential votes over BJP's Kedar Nath Singh. Also Read - MLC Election Results 2026: Who Won in UP, Bihar, Karnataka, and Maharashtra as BJP-Led NDA Takes 16 Seats; Full Winner List Revealed UP MLC Election Results 2026: Know the Winning Candidates Dinesh Kumar Goyal (Meerut Graduates' Constituency) Dinesh Kumar Goyal is a BJP politician and industrialist who chairs the RKG Group. A B.Sc. graduate, he has also served as the National President of the Indian Industries Association.

His professional background combines business leadership with political experience. His victory from the Meerut Graduates' constituency strengthens the BJP's representation in the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council. Dr. Manvendra Pratap Singh (Agra Graduates' Constituency) Dr. Manvendra Pratap Singh is a BJP leader who has been associated with the party since 1995. He previously has served as an Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) leader. He also holds a Ph.D. in History. A teacher by profession, he has also been associated with the National Monitoring Committee for Minorities Education. Now His victory in Agra marks an important achievement for the BJP in the Graduates' constituency. Shrichand Sharma (Meerut Teachers' Constituency) Shrichand Sharma is a BJP leader associated with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and the party's teachers' wing in Uttar Pradesh. He was born in 1966 and has worked to strengthen the BJP's support among educators.

Now his victory in the Meerut Teachers' constituency is notable because he defeated an experienced opponent. His political work has always been focused on teachers' concerns, educational issues and regional development. Umesh Dwivedi (Lucknow Teachers' Constituency) Umesh Dwivedi is a locally known BJP politician and educationist. He previously won the Lucknow Teachers' constituency as an independent candidate in 2014. Later, he joined the BJP in 2019, holding an M.A. and B.Ed. degree, he is good at what is best. He also founded Saraswati Vidya Mandir Inter College, a renowned institution in Uttar Pradesh. His background in education and grassroots politics has helped him build support among teachers across the constituency. Dr. Hari Singh Dhillon (Bareilly-Moradabad Teachers' Constituency) Dr. Hari Singh Dhillon is a BJP leader and educationist representing the Bareilly-Moradabad Teachers' constituency. He has experience in legislative affairs and has also served on the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council's State Public Accounts Committee.

His political work includes raising issues related to educators and their welfare. His victory gives the BJP another seat in the Teachers' category in the state Legislative Council. Lal Bihari Yadav (Varanasi Teachers' Constituency) Lal Bihari Yadav is a senior Samajwadi Party leader who has served as the Leader of the Opposition in the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council. He holds a B.A. and B.Ed. and has been associated with teachers' issues, particularly the concerns of educators working in non-government-aided institutions. Dr. Akash Agarwal (Agra Teachers' Constituency) Dr. Akash Agarwal is a Samajwadi Party candidate, winning the Agra Teachers' constituency against the BJP candidate is impressive. His victory adds to the SP's representation in the Legislative Council. It also reflects the party's performance among voters in the Teachers' category.