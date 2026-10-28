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India Invites Pakistan for 1st Time since Operation Sindoor, along with 10 SCO Members: All about First Civilisational Dialogue Forum Schedule in New Delhi

By Harshita Singh
Last Updated: Oct 28, 2026, 16:52 IST

India has officially invited all 10 Shanghai Cooperation Organisation members, including Pakistan, to the inaugural Civilisational Dialogue Forum in New Delhi from November 20 to 22. The multilateral meeting marks the first high-level outreach to Islamabad since military friction erupted during Operation Sindoor in 2025.

India invites Pakistan for the first time since Operation Sindoor.
India invites Pakistan for the first time since Operation Sindoor.

India has issued formal invitations to all 10 full member states of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO. The invite includes Pakistan too, to attend the first SCO Civilisational Dialogue Forum in New Delhi. 

The Civilisational Dialogue Forum is scheduled for November 20 to 22. More importantly the event marks India's first high level outreach to Pakistan following military skirmishes during Operation Sindoor back in May 2025. 

Aurangzeb Khan Khichi who is the National Heritage and Culture Minister of Pakistan received an official invitation on October 28th 2026. 

The forum as a first of its kind will focuse on historical trade routes, ancient cultural links, and Eurasian connectivity. Read more about the date and time along with all the important SCO members participating in the event for general knowledge. 

When and Where is the First SCO Civilisational Dialogue Forum Held?

The inaugural forum will take place in New Delhi from November 20 to 22 2026. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh announced the event on October 20. He also outlined India’s goal to foster cross border cultural exchange.

The meeting convenes heritage heads and cultural ministers to discuss Buddhist heritage routes, archaeological preservation, and museum exchanges. Although Islamabad has not confirmed whether Khichi will travel to India or join via video link, diplomatic channels remain open.

Key Feature

Official Details 

Event Name

First SCO Civilisational Dialogue Forum

Dates

November 20 to 22, 2026

Host City and Country

New Delhi, India

Pakistani Invitee

Aurangzeb Khan Khichi 

(Minister for National Heritage and Culture)

Announced By

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh (October 20, 2026)

Complete SCO Civilisational Dialogue Forum Schedule

Date 

Session Time

Program Agenda

Nov 20, 2026

09:30 – 13:00 IST

Inaugural Plenary & Opening Remarks

Nov 20, 2026 

14:30 – 17:30 IST

Eurasian Trade Routes & Archaeological Links

Nov 21, 2026

10:00 – 13:00 IST

Ministerial Dialogue on Shared Civilisations

Nov 21, 2026 

14:30 – 17:00 IST

Cross-Border Museum Collaboration

Nov 22, 2026 

10:00 – 13:30 IST

Adoption of the New Delhi Declaration & Closing

Full List of 10 SCO Member Countries

The Shanghai Cooperation Organisation was founded in 2001 in Shanghai, China, by Russia, China, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan. India and Pakistan became full members together during the Astana Summit in 2017. Iran became the ninth full member in 2023. Then followed Belarus in 2024. 

For current affairs and aptitude tests, the complete 10-member roster includes:

  • Republic of Belarus

  • People's Republic of China

  • Republic of India

  • Islamic Republic of Iran

  • Republic of Kazakhstan

  • Kyrgyz Republic

  • Islamic Republic of Pakistan

  • Russian Federation

  • Republic of Tajikistan

  • Republic of Uzbekistan

The grouping also retains Afghanistan and Mongolia as observer nations, alongside 15 official dialogue partners.

Why India’s Invite to Pakistan Carries Diplomatic Weight After Operation Sindoor

Direct bilateral visits between New Delhi and Islamabad have remained suspended since border skirmishes during Operation Sindoor in mid 2025. By inviting Pakistan under the SCO charter, India fulfills its multilateral obligations without altering its firm bilateral security stance. The upcoming New Delhi forum serves as an important test of diplomatic engagement across South and Central Asia.

Did You Know - Which Country Held the SCO Summit 2026?

The SCO Heads of State Summit 2026 was held in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan. Kyrgyzstan held the rotating chair for the Council of Heads of State.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other Eurasian leaders attended the Bishkek summit to discuss regional connectivity, counter-terrorism, and local currency settlements.

Harshita Singh
Harshita Singh

Senior Executive - Editorial

Harshita Singh is an education and general knowledge journalist with over 5 years of experience in educational writing. Specializing in US affairs and GK, Harshita has a track record of breaking down intricate geopolitical and historical subjects into clear, digestible insights for learners. Her strong background in text analysis, coupled with a Bachelor of Arts (Hons) in English from the University of Delhi, helps her produce authoritative, thoroughly researched content that empowers readers to engage confidently with global current affairs. For inquiries or academic insights, you can reach out to her directly at harshita.singh@jagrannewmedia.com.

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First Published: Oct 28, 2026, 16:52 IST
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