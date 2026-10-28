India has issued formal invitations to all 10 full member states of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO. The invite includes Pakistan too, to attend the first SCO Civilisational Dialogue Forum in New Delhi.

The Civilisational Dialogue Forum is scheduled for November 20 to 22. More importantly the event marks India's first high level outreach to Pakistan following military skirmishes during Operation Sindoor back in May 2025.

Aurangzeb Khan Khichi who is the National Heritage and Culture Minister of Pakistan received an official invitation on October 28th 2026.

The forum as a first of its kind will focuse on historical trade routes, ancient cultural links, and Eurasian connectivity. Read more about the date and time along with all the important SCO members participating in the event for general knowledge.