PUMBA MBA Admissions via ATMA 2027: Cutoff Percentiles, Fees & Placements 

PUMBA MBA Admissions: The Department of Management Sciences at Savitribai Phule Pune University (PUMBA) is widely recognized as being amongst the earliest of university-based business schools in India, famous for its reputation of combining academic excellence with affordable admissions to the public sector. While admissions to its flagship general MBA program are carried out centrally via the common admissions process (CAP) rounds conducted primarily on the basis of MAH-CET and other national examinations, PUMBA maintains an alternative specialised admissions procedure for candidates taking the AIMS Test for Management Admissions (ATMA).

More precisely, the ATMA scores serve solely as a means of gaining admission into its specialized Master of Business Administration in Pharma-Biotechnology (MBA-PBT), which is entirely conducted via the institutional admissions portal of the university. Such a two-track admission system allows candidates with degrees in life sciences, pharmacy, and biotechnology disciplines to circumvent the conventional CAP quota system and gain specialised training in management suited to the needs of pharmaceutical and biotech enterprises. It is in light of this that the current analysis is needed to understand the nuances of historical percentile cut-offs, eligibility criteria, and curricular differences between general corporate management and healthcare management.