PUMBA MBA Admissions via ATMA 2027: Cutoff Percentiles, Fees & Placements
PUMBA MBA Admissions: PUMBA accepts ATMA scores exclusively for its 60-seat MBA in Pharma-Biotechnology via the SPPU portal, reserving General MBA seats for MAH-CET/CAT. The program requires science or pharmacy degrees, with cutoffs ranging from 50–60 percentile for SC/ST to 88 to 92 plus percentile for All-India candidates, delivering an exceptional return on investment.
PUMBA MBA Admissions: The Department of Management Sciences at Savitribai Phule Pune University (PUMBA) is widely recognized as being amongst the earliest of university-based business schools in India, famous for its reputation of combining academic excellence with affordable admissions to the public sector. While admissions to its flagship general MBA program are carried out centrally via the common admissions process (CAP) rounds conducted primarily on the basis of MAH-CET and other national examinations, PUMBA maintains an alternative specialised admissions procedure for candidates taking the AIMS Test for Management Admissions (ATMA).
More precisely, the ATMA scores serve solely as a means of gaining admission into its specialized Master of Business Administration in Pharma-Biotechnology (MBA-PBT), which is entirely conducted via the institutional admissions portal of the university. Such a two-track admission system allows candidates with degrees in life sciences, pharmacy, and biotechnology disciplines to circumvent the conventional CAP quota system and gain specialised training in management suited to the needs of pharmaceutical and biotech enterprises. It is in light of this that the current analysis is needed to understand the nuances of historical percentile cut-offs, eligibility criteria, and curricular differences between general corporate management and healthcare management.
Overview of PUMBA (Department of Management Sciences, SPPU)
PUMBA was founded in 1971 in the premises of SPPU. It has autonomous NAAC ‘A+’ programs in management that accept scores from MAH-CET, CAT, CMAT, and ATMA and provide exceptional ROI with fees below ₹2.5 Lakhs.
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Parameter
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Official Details
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Institute Name
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Department of Management Sciences, Savitribai Phule Pune University (PUMBA)
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Location / Campus
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Ganeshkhind, Pune, Maharashtra (411-acre SPPU university campus)
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Year Established
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1971 (One of the earliest university-affiliated management departments in India)
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Parent University
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Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU)
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Institutional Status
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Autonomous University Department (NAAC 'A+' Grade)
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Accepted Entrance Exams
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• MAH MBA CET / CAT / CMAT (Flagship MBA General via DTE/CET Cell CAP)
• ATMA (Exclusively for MBA Pharma-Biotechnology via SPPU Portal)
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Core Value Proposition
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Industry-leading Return on Investment (total tuition fees under INR 2.50 Lakhs against median salaries of INR 8.20–10.50 LPA)
Also Read: Top MBA Colleges in Noida 2026
Official ATMA Cutoff & Admission Criteria for PUMBA MBA (Pharma-Biotech)
The minimum qualifying percentiles for PUMBA MBA-PBT are SC/ST 50-60%, OBC/EWS 70-78%, MH Open 80-85%+, and All India 88-92%+ from their own respective ATMA tests in life sciences/pharmacy.
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Quota / Category
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Minimum Academic Criteria
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ATMA Call / Merit Cutoff Percentile
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Eligible Qualifying Degrees
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Selection & Verification Channel
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General / Open (Maharashtra State)
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Minimum 50% aggregate marks in Bachelor's or Master's degree
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80.0 – 85.0+ percentile
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B.Pharm, B.Tech/B.E. (Biotechnology), B.Sc. (Life Sciences, Microbiology, Biochemistry, Agriculture), MBBS, BDS, BAMS, BHMS
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ATMA Merit Rank → SPPU One Campus Portal Registration → Physical Document Verification at PUMBA
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Outside Maharashtra (OMS / All India)
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Minimum 50% aggregate marks in recognized degree
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88.0 – 92.0+ percentile
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Bachelor’s or Master’s in Pharmacy, Technology, or allied Life Sciences
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National ATMA Merit Score → SPPU University All-India Quota Allocation
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OBC / EWS (Maharashtra Domicile)
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Minimum 45% aggregate marks (45% for reserved classes in MH)
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70.0 – 78.0 percentile
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Science / Pharmacy / Biotech graduates with valid state credentials
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Category Merit List → Non-Creamy Layer (NCL) / EWS Validity Verification
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SC / ST (Maharashtra Domicile)
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Minimum 45% aggregate marks in qualifying degree
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50.0 – 60.0 percentile
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Science / Life Science / Pharmacy graduates
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State Reserved Quota → Caste Certificate & Mandatory Caste Validity Certificate
Also Read:Top 10 Private B.Tech Colleges in Uttar Pradesh
Program Comparison: Flagship MBA (General) vs. MBA Pharma-Biotechnology (PBT)
While the General MBA program at PUMBA, with 180 seats and an intake of all graduates through MAH-CET/CAT at the fee of ₹1.4L and average salary of ₹11.23 LPA, there is the MBA-PBT with 60 seats.
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Comparison Metric
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Flagship MBA (General)
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MBA in Pharma-Biotechnology (MBA-PBT)
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Primary Accepted Entrance Exams
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MAH MBA CET (Maharashtra State), CAT / CMAT (All India Seats)
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ATMA (AIMS Test for Management Admissions — May & July test cycles)
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Admission Channel
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Centralized Admission Process (CAP) via Maharashtra State CET Cell
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Independent University Portal (SPPU One Campus Portal)
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Approved Total Seat Intake
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180 Seats
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60 Seats (+ supernumerary quota)
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Eligible Academic Backgrounds
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Any recognized graduation stream (Commerce, Engineering, Arts, Science)
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Strictly Science/Healthcare: B.Pharm, Biotech, Life Sciences, Medical, Agriculture
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Total 2-Year Program Fee
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INR 1.30 – 1.50 Lakhs (Subsidized university structure)
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INR 2.15 – 2.40 Lakhs (Specialized self-financed structure)
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Specialisations Offered
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Marketing, Finance, Operations, Human Resources, Systems/IT
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Pharma Product Management, Clinical Research, Regulatory Affairs, Biotech Supply Chain
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Placement Benchmark (Average CTC)
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INR 11.23 LPA (Highest: INR 19.00 LPA)
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INR 9.40 LPA (Top 50%: INR 10.84 LPA; Highest: INR 16.22 LPA)
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Core Recruiting Sectors
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BFSI, IT Services, FMCG, Consulting, Automotive & Manufacturing
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Pharmaceutical MNCs, Clinical Research Organizations (CROs), Healthcare IT, Diagnostics
What the Data Shows
ATMA Admission into PUMBA General MBA Limited Only to Pharma-Biotech: It is one of the common misunderstandings held by the aspiring MBAs that the ATMA scores would serve admission into 180 seats of General MBA course offered by PUMBA. As per the facts of the institutions, admissions into PUMBA General MBA course is limited only to the Maharashtra CET Cell CAP admission through MAH CET, CAT, and CMAT. ATMA is being considered only as the exclusive entrance test for 60-seats of MBA in Pharma-Biotechnology.
Admissions to Premier University Program Through ATMA Score with Sub-90 Percentile: While admission to General MBA program of PUMBA through MAH CET demands rigorous preparation for 99.2+ percentile (Maharashtra Open) and 99.8+ percentile (All India), ATMA entrance admission for Pharma-Biotech MBA program allows competitive admissions calls with 80.0 to 85.0 percentile for domicile aspirants and 88.0 to 92.0 percentile for All India candidates.
Executive - Editorial
Siddhi Sharma is an education journalist at Jagran Josh. A Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from IP University, she brings sharp newsroom instincts developed during her previous stint at Zee News. At Jagran Josh, Siddhi specializes in decoding the educational updates. Her coverage is highly exam-centric, ranging from curated news blogs for competitive exams to crucial school board and university news. Combining her strong media foundations with a research-driven approach, she creates reliable, high-utility content that helps students and aspirants stay ahead of the curve. Her writing is factual, engaging, and tailored to meet the fast-paced needs of modern learners and exam aspirants.