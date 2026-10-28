Neeraj Yadav Biography: Age, Early Life, Career, Medals and Achievements
Read Neeraj Yadav’s biography, including his early life, disability, para-athletics career, Asian Para Games gold medals, records and career challenges.
Neeraj Yadav was an Indian para athlete from Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh who won three gold medals at the Asian Para Games. He competed in throwing events including javelin throw and discus throw in the F55 category. He died on October 28, 2026 at the age of 42 in Delhi. Keep reading to remember his achievements.
Neeraj Yadav Biography: Personal Details
|Detail
|Information
|Full name
|Neeraj Yadav
|Date of birth
|February 10, 1984
|Age at the time of reported death
|42 years
|Birthplace
|Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh, India
|Nationality
|Indian
|Profession
|Para-athlete
|Sports
|Para-athletics and wheelchair tennis
|Main athletics events
|Javelin throw, discus throw, and shot put
|Para-athletics classification
|F55
|Major international achievement
|Three Asian Para Games gold medals
|Wife
|Shobha Yadav
|Known for
|Achievements in para-athletics and international throwing events
Neeraj Yadav’s Early Life and Disability
|Topic
|Details
|Childhood health condition
|Diagnosed with polio at the age of seven
|Disability
|Post-polio residual paralysis
|Early sporting interest
|Wheelchair tennis
|Wheelchair tennis career
|Competed from 2005 to 2012
|Career interruption
|Financial difficulties affected his sporting journey
|Return to sport
|Later shifted his focus to para-athletics
Neeraj Yadav’s Sports Career Timeline
|Year
|Career Development
|2005–2012
|Competed in wheelchair tennis
|2015
|Won gold medals in shot put, javelin throw, and discus throw at the Delhi State Athletics Meet
|2016
|Won silver medals in shot put and discus throw at the Fazza Grand Prix
|2018
|Won gold in men’s javelin throw at the Asian Para Games in Jakarta
|2022
|Won gold at the Para Athletics Grand Prix in Marrakech, Morocco, according to published reports
|2023
|Won two gold medals at the Hangzhou Asian Para Games, held in October 2023
Neeraj Yadav’s Asian Para Games Medals
Yadav won three gold medals across the 2018 and 2022 Asian Para Games editions. The 2022 edition was held in Hangzhou in October 2023 because of its postponement.
|Year
|Host City
|Event
|Medal
|Key Detail
|2018
|Jakarta, Indonesia
|Men’s javelin throw, F55
|Gold
|Recorded an Asian record of 29.84 metres
|2022 edition, held in 2023
|Hangzhou, China
|Men’s discus throw
|Gold
|Added a second Asian Para Games gold
|2022 edition, held in 2023
|Hangzhou, China
|Men’s javelin throw, F55
|Gold
|Won his third Asian Para Games gold
Neeraj Yadav’s Records and Other Achievements
|Achievement
|Details
|Asian Para Games gold medals
|Three
|Asian record
|29.84 metres in men’s javelin throw at the 2018 Asian Para Games
|Domestic competition success
|Three gold medals at the 2015 Delhi State Athletics Meet
|Fazza Grand Prix, 2016
|Silver medals in shot put and discus throw
|Para Athletics Grand Prix, 2022
|Reported gold-medal performance in Marrakech
|Main competitive strengths
|Javelin throw and discus throw
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