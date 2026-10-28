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Neeraj Yadav Biography: Age, Early Life, Career, Medals and Achievements

By Jasreet Kaur
Last Updated: Oct 28, 2026, 17:22 IST

Read Neeraj Yadav’s biography, including his early life, disability, para-athletics career, Asian Para Games gold medals, records and career challenges.

Neeraj Yadav Biography: Age, Early Life, Career, Medals and Achievements
Neeraj Yadav Biography: Age, Early Life, Career, Medals and Achievements

Neeraj Yadav was an Indian para athlete from Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh who won three gold medals at the Asian Para Games. He competed in throwing events including javelin throw and discus throw in the F55 category. He died on October 28, 2026 at the age of 42 in Delhi. Keep reading to remember his achievements.

Neeraj Yadav Biography: Personal Details

Detail Information
Full name Neeraj Yadav
Date of birth February 10, 1984
Age at the time of reported death 42 years
Birthplace Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh, India
Nationality Indian
Profession Para-athlete
Sports Para-athletics and wheelchair tennis
Main athletics events Javelin throw, discus throw, and shot put
Para-athletics classification F55
Major international achievement Three Asian Para Games gold medals
Wife Shobha Yadav
Known for Achievements in para-athletics and international throwing events

Neeraj Yadav’s Early Life and Disability

Topic Details
Childhood health condition Diagnosed with polio at the age of seven
Disability Post-polio residual paralysis
Early sporting interest Wheelchair tennis
Wheelchair tennis career Competed from 2005 to 2012
Career interruption Financial difficulties affected his sporting journey
Return to sport Later shifted his focus to para-athletics

Neeraj Yadav’s Sports Career Timeline

Year Career Development
2005–2012 Competed in wheelchair tennis
2015 Won gold medals in shot put, javelin throw, and discus throw at the Delhi State Athletics Meet
2016 Won silver medals in shot put and discus throw at the Fazza Grand Prix
2018 Won gold in men’s javelin throw at the Asian Para Games in Jakarta
2022 Won gold at the Para Athletics Grand Prix in Marrakech, Morocco, according to published reports
2023 Won two gold medals at the Hangzhou Asian Para Games, held in October 2023

Neeraj Yadav’s Asian Para Games Medals

Yadav won three gold medals across the 2018 and 2022 Asian Para Games editions. The 2022 edition was held in Hangzhou in October 2023 because of its postponement.

Year Host City Event Medal Key Detail
2018 Jakarta, Indonesia Men’s javelin throw, F55 Gold Recorded an Asian record of 29.84 metres
2022 edition, held in 2023 Hangzhou, China Men’s discus throw Gold Added a second Asian Para Games gold
2022 edition, held in 2023 Hangzhou, China Men’s javelin throw, F55 Gold Won his third Asian Para Games gold

Neeraj Yadav’s Records and Other Achievements

Achievement Details
Asian Para Games gold medals Three
Asian record 29.84 metres in men’s javelin throw at the 2018 Asian Para Games
Domestic competition success Three gold medals at the 2015 Delhi State Athletics Meet
Fazza Grand Prix, 2016 Silver medals in shot put and discus throw
Para Athletics Grand Prix, 2022 Reported gold-medal performance in Marrakech
Main competitive strengths Javelin throw and discus throw

Jasreet Kaur
Jasreet Kaur

Executive - Editorial

Jasreet Kaur is a journalist with over 3 years of experience in digital media and news content creation. She specializes in covering Trending News, including major National and International developments, with a focus on delivering accurate, engaging, and reader-friendly stories. Prior to this, she worked with Zee News as a Content Writer, where she gained extensive experience in news reporting and content strategy. Driven by curiosity, credibility, and a passion for impactful journalism, Jasreet aims to contribute to informed public discourse while supporting positive growth in organizations, society, and the world.

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First Published: Oct 28, 2026, 17:22 IST
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