BEL Probationary Engineer Syllabus 2026: Check Exam Pattern & Branch-Wise Important Topics Here

Key Points The BEL Probationary Engineer 2026 syllabus is divided into technical and general aptitude parts.

The exam pattern for BEL Probationary Engineer 2026 includes 125 questions for 125 marks in 2 hours.

BEL Probationary Engineer Recruitment 2026 has announced 350 vacancies for candidates.

BEL Probationary Engineer Syllabus 2026: Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) is a Navratna PSU under the Ministry of Defence, and every year thousands of engineering graduates dream of joining it as a Probationary Engineer. If you are planning to apply for BEL Probationary Engineer 2026, knowing the syllabus is the first and most important step. The syllabus tells you which topics to study, how the exam is structured, and where to focus your time. In this article, we explain the BEL Probationary Engineer syllabus 2026 in simple words, including technical subjects, general aptitude topics, and exam pattern, so you can prepare in a smart and planned way. BEL Probationary Engineer Syllabus 2026 The BEL Probationary Engineer syllabus is divided into two parts. Part one covers the technical subject based on your engineering branch, such as Electronics, Mechanical, Computer Science or Electrical. It tests core concepts, formulas, and application-based questions from your degree. Part two covers general aptitude and general awareness, including reasoning, quantitative aptitude, English and current affairs. Candidates should first download the official notification, check the branch-wise topics, and then plan their study schedule. Regular mock tests improve speed and accuracy.

BEL Probationary Engineer Branch-Wise Technical Syllabus 2026 The technical section is the most important part of the exam because it carries the highest weightage. Questions are based on the core subjects of your B.E./B.Tech degree and are usually at the level of the GATE syllabus. Below are the main topics for the branches BEL commonly recruits for. Electronics and Communication Engineering Electronics is BEL's core discipline, so this branch usually has the most vacancies. Focus on these topics: Network theory, signals and systems

Analog and digital circuits

Electronic devices and VLSI basics

Communication systems (analog and digital)

Electromagnetic theory, antennas and microwave engineering

Radar and control systems

Microprocessors and microcontrollers Mechanical Engineering

This section tests your basics of design, thermal science, and manufacturing. Important topics are: Engineering mechanics and strength of materials

Theory of machines and machine design

Thermodynamics, heat transfer and fluid mechanics

Manufacturing processes and production engineering

Industrial engineering and material science Computer Science Engineering Questions here are concept-based and cover the core of the degree. Prepare these topics: Data structures and algorithms

Operating systems and computer organization

Database management systems

Computer networks

Programming languages and software engineering

Theory of computation and compiler design Electrical Engineering Electrical papers focus on machines, power and control. Key topics are: Electric circuits and electromagnetic fields

Electrical machines and transformers

Power systems and power electronics

Control systems

Measurements and instrumentation

BEL Probationary Engineer General Aptitude and General Awareness Syllabus 2026 Along with the technical section, BEL tests how well candidates can reason, calculate and stay aware of the world around them. This part is usually easier to score in, so it can improve your overall rank. The main topics are given below. General Aptitude This section checks your logical thinking and basic maths. Cover these topics: Quantitative Aptitude: Number system, percentage, profit and loss, ratio and proportion, time and work, time, speed and distance, average, simple and compound interest, algebra, and data interpretation

Logical Reasoning: Series, coding-decoding, blood relations, direction sense, syllogism, seating arrangement, and puzzles

English Language: Reading comprehension, grammar, vocabulary, synonyms and antonyms, sentence correction, and fill in the blanks