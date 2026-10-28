BEL Probationary Engineer Syllabus 2026: Check Exam Pattern & Branch-Wise Important Topics Here
BEL Probationary Engineer Syllabus 2026: BEL Probationary Engineer has released a recruitment notification 2026 on its official website. Candidates who want to apply must check the complete syllabus and exam pattern given in this article.
Key Points
- The BEL Probationary Engineer 2026 syllabus is divided into technical and general aptitude parts.
- The exam pattern for BEL Probationary Engineer 2026 includes 125 questions for 125 marks in 2 hours.
- BEL Probationary Engineer Recruitment 2026 has announced 350 vacancies for candidates.
BEL Probationary Engineer Syllabus 2026: Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) is a Navratna PSU under the Ministry of Defence, and every year thousands of engineering graduates dream of joining it as a Probationary Engineer. If you are planning to apply for BEL Probationary Engineer 2026, knowing the syllabus is the first and most important step. The syllabus tells you which topics to study, how the exam is structured, and where to focus your time. In this article, we explain the BEL Probationary Engineer syllabus 2026 in simple words, including technical subjects, general aptitude topics, and exam pattern, so you can prepare in a smart and planned way.
BEL Probationary Engineer Syllabus 2026
The BEL Probationary Engineer syllabus is divided into two parts. Part one covers the technical subject based on your engineering branch, such as Electronics, Mechanical, Computer Science or Electrical. It tests core concepts, formulas, and application-based questions from your degree. Part two covers general aptitude and general awareness, including reasoning, quantitative aptitude, English and current affairs. Candidates should first download the official notification, check the branch-wise topics, and then plan their study schedule. Regular mock tests improve speed and accuracy.
BEL Probationary Engineer Branch-Wise Technical Syllabus 2026
The technical section is the most important part of the exam because it carries the highest weightage. Questions are based on the core subjects of your B.E./B.Tech degree and are usually at the level of the GATE syllabus. Below are the main topics for the branches BEL commonly recruits for.
Electronics and Communication Engineering
Electronics is BEL's core discipline, so this branch usually has the most vacancies. Focus on these topics:
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Network theory, signals and systems
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Analog and digital circuits
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Electronic devices and VLSI basics
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Communication systems (analog and digital)
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Electromagnetic theory, antennas and microwave engineering
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Radar and control systems
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Microprocessors and microcontrollers
Mechanical Engineering
This section tests your basics of design, thermal science, and manufacturing. Important topics are:
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Engineering mechanics and strength of materials
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Theory of machines and machine design
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Thermodynamics, heat transfer and fluid mechanics
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Manufacturing processes and production engineering
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Industrial engineering and material science
Computer Science Engineering
Questions here are concept-based and cover the core of the degree. Prepare these topics:
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Data structures and algorithms
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Operating systems and computer organization
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Database management systems
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Computer networks
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Programming languages and software engineering
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Theory of computation and compiler design
Electrical Engineering
Electrical papers focus on machines, power and control. Key topics are:
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Electric circuits and electromagnetic fields
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Electrical machines and transformers
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Power systems and power electronics
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Control systems
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Measurements and instrumentation
BEL Probationary Engineer General Aptitude and General Awareness Syllabus 2026
Along with the technical section, BEL tests how well candidates can reason, calculate and stay aware of the world around them. This part is usually easier to score in, so it can improve your overall rank. The main topics are given below.
General Aptitude
This section checks your logical thinking and basic maths. Cover these topics:
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Quantitative Aptitude: Number system, percentage, profit and loss, ratio and proportion, time and work, time, speed and distance, average, simple and compound interest, algebra, and data interpretation
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Logical Reasoning: Series, coding-decoding, blood relations, direction sense, syllogism, seating arrangement, and puzzles
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English Language: Reading comprehension, grammar, vocabulary, synonyms and antonyms, sentence correction, and fill in the blanks
General Awareness
This section tests your knowledge of current events and basic general studies. Prepare these topics:
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Current affairs of national and international importance
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Indian polity and economy
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History and geography of India
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General science and technology
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Defence, space and electronics sector news, including BEL's own products and achievements.
BEL Probationary Engineer Exam Pattern & Marking Scheme 2026
Knowing the exam pattern is just as important as knowing the syllabus, because it tells you how much time and weightage each section gets. Check the complete exam pattern and marking scheme for BEL Probationary Engineer 2026.
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Part
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Section
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Number of Questions
|
Marks
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Duration
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Part I
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General Aptitude & Reasoning
|
25
|
25
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2 Hours (combined)
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Part II
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Concerned Discipline Subjects
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100
|
100
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Total
|
|
125
|
125
Executive - Editorial
Bebo Rani is a journalist and education-focused media professional specialising in recruitment examinations, government jobs, career guidance, and current affairs. With a talent for transforming complex information into clear, engaging, and impactful stories, she creates insightful, research-driven content that empowers students and job aspirants. She has experience in digital journalism, news writing, multimedia storytelling, and social media content creation across English and Hindi platforms. Currently, she contributes to the Government Jobs section at Jagran Josh, covering recruitment notifications, exam updates, eligibility criteria, and career opportunities for aspirants across India. Bebo holds a Master's degree in Journalism from the Delhi School of Journalism, University of Delhi, and is committed to delivering accurate, accessible, and audience-focused content that helps readers stay informed and achieve their goals. Previously, she worked with Dainik Jagran and Doordarshan, where she gained valuable experience in journalism, content development, and media production. She can be reached at bebo.rani@jagrannewmedia.com