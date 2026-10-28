UPSSSC Stenographer Result 2026 (OUT): Direct Link to Download Skill Test Merit List PDF at upsssc.gov.in

UPSSSC Stenographer Skill Test Result 2026: UPSSSC Stenographer Skill Test Result 2026 has been released by the Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission on 27 October 2026. The result is for the Hindi Shorthand and Hindi Typing Skill Test held from 5 to 16 September 2026 under the Stenographer Mains Exam. Out of 18,556 eligible candidates, 10,813 appeared in the test, and 1,329 have been declared successful. The recruitment aims to fill 1,224 vacant Stenographer posts in various departments. Candidates can check the roll number list PDF on the official website, upsssc.gov.in. Qualified candidates will be informed separately about document upload and verification

UPSSSC Stenographer Result 2026 Highlights

The UPSSSC has released the roll number list of qualified candidates. Here are the key details of the result in the table given below: