UPSSSC Stenographer Result 2026 (OUT): Direct Link to Download Skill Test Merit List PDF at upsssc.gov.in
UPSSSC Stenographer Result 2026: UPSSSC has released the Stenographer result on 27 October 2026. Candidates who appeared for the Hindi Shorthand and Typing Skill Test examination 2026 can now check their roll number PDF, which is available at upsssc.gov.in.
Key Points
- UPSSSC Stenographer Skill Test Result 2026 released on 27 October 2026.
- Skill Test for Hindi Shorthand/Typing held from 5 to 16 September 2026.
- 1,329 candidates qualified for 1,224 Stenographer posts.
UPSSSC Stenographer Skill Test Result 2026: UPSSSC Stenographer Skill Test Result 2026 has been released by the Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission on 27 October 2026. The result is for the Hindi Shorthand and Hindi Typing Skill Test held from 5 to 16 September 2026 under the Stenographer Mains Exam. Out of 18,556 eligible candidates, 10,813 appeared in the test, and 1,329 have been declared successful. The recruitment aims to fill 1,224 vacant Stenographer posts in various departments. Candidates can check the roll number list PDF on the official website, upsssc.gov.in. Qualified candidates will be informed separately about document upload and verification
UPSSSC Stenographer Result 2026 Highlights
The UPSSSC has released the roll number list of qualified candidates. Here are the key details of the result in the table given below:
|
Particulars
|
Details
|
Conducting Body
|
Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC)
|
Exam Name
|
Stenographer Mains Exam (Pra0A0Pa0-2023)/13
|
Advertisement Number
|
13-Pariksha/2024
|
Post Name
|
Stenographer (Aashulipik)
|
Total Vacancies
|
1,224
|
Mains Result Date
|
22 July 2026
|
Test Name
|
Hindi Shorthand and Hindi Typing Skill Test
|
Skill Test Dates
|
5 to 16 September 2026
|
Candidates Eligible for Skill Test
|
18,556
|
Candidates Appeared
|
10,813
|
Candidates Qualified
|
1,329
|
Result Notice Date
|
27 October 2026
|
Result Mode
|
PDF (5 pages, roll number-wise)
|
Official Website
|
upsssc.gov.in
|
Next Stage
|
Eligibility / Document Verification
UPSSSC Stenographer Skill Test Result 2026 PDF Download
The UPSSSC has released the Stenographer Skill Test result PDF on its official website, upsssc.gov.in. Candidates who appeared for the skill test can now use the link below to check their roll number is in the list.
|
UPSSSC Stenographer Result 2026
How to Download UPSSSC Stenographer Result 2026?
Candidates who appeared in the Hindi Shorthand and Hindi Typing Skill Test can check their result online. The commission has released the roll number list as a PDF on its official website, and the steps below make it easy to download.
-
Go to the official website of UPSSSC, upsssc.gov.in.
-
On the homepage, open the "What's New" or "Latest Updates" section.
-
Click on the notice titled "Hindi Shorthand and Hindi Typing Skill Test Result - Stenographer Mains Exam (Pra0A0Pa0-2023)/13".
-
The result PDF (5 pages) will open on your screen.
-
Search for your roll number using Ctrl+F on a computer, or "Find in page" on a mobile browser.
-
If your roll number is in the list, download the PDF and save it for future use.
Executive - Editorial
Bebo Rani is a journalist and education-focused media professional specialising in recruitment examinations, government jobs, career guidance, and current affairs. With a talent for transforming complex information into clear, engaging, and impactful stories, she creates insightful, research-driven content that empowers students and job aspirants. She has experience in digital journalism, news writing, multimedia storytelling, and social media content creation across English and Hindi platforms. Currently, she contributes to the Government Jobs section at Jagran Josh, covering recruitment notifications, exam updates, eligibility criteria, and career opportunities for aspirants across India. Bebo holds a Master's degree in Journalism from the Delhi School of Journalism, University of Delhi, and is committed to delivering accurate, accessible, and audience-focused content that helps readers stay informed and achieve their goals. Previously, she worked with Dainik Jagran and Doordarshan, where she gained valuable experience in journalism, content development, and media production. She can be reached at bebo.rani@jagrannewmedia.com