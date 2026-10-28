UPMSP Exam Centre List 2027: Objection Deadline Today at upmsp.edu.in; Details Here
The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) will close the objection window today for the UP Board Exam 2027 centre list. Students can raise objections through the official portal at upmsp.edu.in.
The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) has released the provisional UP Board Exam Centre List 2027 for Class 10 and Class 12 examinations. Students, parents and school authorities who have concerns about the proposed examination centre allocation can submit objections online through the official website, upmsp.edu.in. The last date to raise objections is today i.e October 28, 2026.
The board has clarified that representations received after the deadline will not be considered. Applicants must provide valid reasons and relevant supporting documents to explain their concerns. District authorities will review the submissions before forwarding the approved or recommended examination centre list to the board. Read the artcile to get more details.
UP Board Exam Centre List 2027: Important Dates
Candidates and school authorities should note the following dates related to the examination centre allotment process.
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Event
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Date
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Release of proposed examination centre list
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October 26, 2026
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Last date to submit objections
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October 28, 2026
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Deadline to forward the reviewed list to UPMSP
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November 6, 2026
How to Raise Objections Against UP Board Exam Centres 2027?
Students, parents, school principals and managers can raise concerns about the proposed examination centre allocation by following the procedure specified by UPMSP.
- Visit the official website at upmsp.edu.in.
- Open the notification or link related to the proposed examination centre list for 2027.
- Check the allotted examination centre details for the concerned school.
- Identify the issue and review the prescribed objection format and submission instructions.
- Explain the reason for the objection clearly and attach relevant supporting documents.
- Submit the representation online through the prescribed UPMSP process before October 28, 2026.
- Keep a copy of the submitted representation and any available acknowledgement for future reference.
Applicants should ensure that their objections contain accurate information and adequate supporting evidence. Those who are unsure about the submission procedure should contact their school authorities and follow the instructions issued by the board.
What Happens After UP Board Exam Centre Objections Are Submitted?
After the objection window closes, the District Inspector of Schools (DIOS) will examine the representations received and ensure that they are addressed within the prescribed period. The district-level examination centre determination committee will consider the objections as part of the review process.Following the review, the district authorities will forward the approved or recommended examination centre list, along with the committee's approval or recommendations and the relevant report, to UPMSP through the online system.
The deadline for forwarding the reviewed list is November 6, 2026. This date is for the district-level submission process and is not the deadline for students or parents to raise objections.Students appearing for the UP Board Class 10 and Class 12 examinations in 2027 should check their proposed centre allocation carefully. Anyone with a genuine concern should complete the prescribed objection process within the deadline, as the board has stated that late representations will not be accepted.
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Executive - Editorial
Faham is an education specialist and has over three years of experience in the education and edtech industry, specializing in digital and educational content creation. He holds an MBA in Marketing and Human Resources from Swami Vivekanand University. Throughout his career, Faham has developed expertise in creating engaging and informative content across diverse educational domains.
In addition to his edtech experience, he worked for two years as a Public Speaking and Creative Writing Expert, helping learners enhance their communication and writing skills. He has also been associated with Testbook and Adda Education as a Content Writer, where he created high-quality content for K–12 education, Management Entrance Examinations, UPSC, Law, and State Defence examinations. His strong understanding of educational content and exam preparation enables him to simplify complex topics and deliver valuable learning resources to students.