Assam NEET PG 2026 Round 1 Choice Filling Begins Today at dme.assam.gov.in; Check Revised Schedule & Locking Steps

Assam NEET PG 2026: The Directorate of Medical Education (DME), Assam, has started the process of choice filling round one of Assam NEET PG 2026 counselling from today, October 29, 2026. All those candidates who have already done their online registration and are listed in the provisional merit list of Assam can now log on to the official website of DME, which is dme.assam.gov.in, to fill and rearrange their choices of course and medical college.

The counselling process will provide admissions to the 50% state quota seats of Postgraduate Medical (MD/MS and Diploma) courses in all medical colleges run by the state government of Assam and Dr. B. Borooah Cancer Institute (BBCI), Guwahati.

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