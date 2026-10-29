Assam NEET PG 2026 Round 1 Choice Filling Begins Today at dme.assam.gov.in; Check Revised Schedule & Locking Steps
Assam NEET PG 2026: The Directorate of Medical Education (DME), Assam, has started the Round 1 web choice-filling window today, October 29, 2026, on its official portal, dme.assam.gov.in. Following the extension of online registration, candidates eligible for the 50% Assam state quota seats across Government Medical Colleges and Dr. B. Borooah Cancer Institute (BBCI), Guwahati, can enter and prioritize their specialisations until October 30. Choice locking will be held on October 30 from 4:00 PM to 11:55 PM, with seat allotment results scheduled for November 2, 2026.
Assam NEET PG 2026: The Directorate of Medical Education (DME), Assam, has started the process of choice filling round one of Assam NEET PG 2026 counselling from today, October 29, 2026. All those candidates who have already done their online registration and are listed in the provisional merit list of Assam can now log on to the official website of DME, which is dme.assam.gov.in, to fill and rearrange their choices of course and medical college.
The counselling process will provide admissions to the 50% state quota seats of Postgraduate Medical (MD/MS and Diploma) courses in all medical colleges run by the state government of Assam and Dr. B. Borooah Cancer Institute (BBCI), Guwahati.
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Assam NEET PG 2026: Round 1 Revised Schedule
Following the extension of online registration, DME Assam notified the revised schedule for Round 1:
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Counselling Activity
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Official Date & Timing
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Online Registration Window
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Concluded on October 28, 2026 (11:59 PM)
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Online Choice Filling
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October 29 to October 30, 2026 (up to 5:00 PM)
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Online Choice Locking
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October 30, 2026 (4:00 PM to 11:55 PM)
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Processing of Seat Allotment
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October 31 to November 1, 2026
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Round 1 Allotment Result Declaration
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November 2, 2026
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Physical Reporting & Admission at Colleges
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November 9 to November 10, 2026
Steps to Complete Assam NEET PG Choice Filling 2026
The steps that students need to follow to fill up and lock their choices through the Assam NEET PG 2026 choice filling process for MD/MS admissions are as follows:
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Visit the official website https://dme.assam.gov.in/pg_admission_portal.
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Choose the active link for “Assam state NEET PG 2026 Online Counselling”.
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Login using your registration details like application number and password.
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Proceed to the choice filling step and select the courses and medical colleges from the drop-down list.
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Arrange the choices in descending order of priority.
Executive - Editorial
Siddhi Sharma is an education journalist at Jagran Josh. A Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from IP University, she brings sharp newsroom instincts developed during her previous stint at Zee News. At Jagran Josh, Siddhi specializes in decoding the educational updates. Her coverage is highly exam-centric, ranging from curated news blogs for competitive exams to crucial school board and university news. Combining her strong media foundations with a research-driven approach, she creates reliable, high-utility content that helps students and aspirants stay ahead of the curve. Her writing is factual, engaging, and tailored to meet the fast-paced needs of modern learners and exam aspirants.