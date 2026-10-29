UP Government Jobs New Rules: FIR, Criminal Cases and New Character Verification Rules Explained
UP Government Jobs Rules 2026:- The Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government has revised the police character verification guidelines for government jobs, prohibiting candidates involved in any violent activities. Read the complete details in the article below.
Key Points
- Candidates involved in violent, seditious, or regime-change activities face disqualification.
- Peaceful political ideology or unproven FIRs are not grounds for job rejection.
- Police verification reports must be completed and submitted within 30 days.
The Uttar Pradesh government, led by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, has introduced some significant amendments to the character and previous verification rules, which are mandatory for appointment to the state government services. Under the revised guidelines, any candidate who is found participating in or advocating any kind of violent activities which are aimed at seditious acts or subversive movements, regime changes against the state will face outright disqualification from securing public employment. The policy simultaneously sets strict procedural safeguards, including a mandatory 30-day timeline for the police verification reports, and clarification that holding a political ideology or facing any minor unproven FIR alone cannot be grounds for rejecting an applicant. This new amendment has drawn sharp criticism from the opposition parties as well.
UP Government Jobs New Rules Key Highlights
Given below are some of the important highlights of the UP Government Jobs new rules which have been introduced:-
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Parameter
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Details
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Issuing Authority
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Government of Uttar Pradesh (Personnel and Home Departments)
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Applicability
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All direct recruitment posts across Group A, B,C and D state government cadres.
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Primary Disqualification
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Involvement in violent protests, anti-national activities, or violent actions aimed at regime change.
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Protection for candidates
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Peaceful political ideology or dissent cannot be treated as a disqualifying criteria.
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Status on FIRs
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The mere registrations of an FIR without chargesheet will not cause automatic cancellation.
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Police Verification Deadline
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District polic must complete and submit previous verification reports within 30 days.
What are New Guidelines for UP Government Jobs?
The updated character verification manual established a clear distinction between the lawful civil expression and violent state disruption.
- Candidates who have recorded evidence of the leading or engaing in volence to subvert the constitutional machinery, participating in illegal radical factions, or damaging public infrastructure with intent to destablise the administration are barred from government appointment.
- The order clearly states that subscribing to a political philopsphy, holding lawful membership in non-banned organisations, or peaceful participation in democratic protests protected under Article 19 cannot be cited by police authorities to deny character clearance.
- To prevent prolonged appointment delays where successfull candidates wait months for police clearance, district superintendents of police must make sure the character verification report is cleared and transmitted to the recruiting department within 30 days.
- In line with Supreme Court jurisprudence, the govern,emt clarified that the existence of an FIR alone especially stemming from the student protests or political rallies, does not warrant automatic rejection unless the candidate is convicted or chargesheeted fro grave offences involving violent subversion.
What this Means for UP Job Aspirants?
Given below are the impact of the new rules for the Uttar Pradesh government jobs for the future aspirants, who will be applying for the upcoming recruitment exam or selection process:-
- The enforcement of a strict 30 day police verification window addresses one of the most frustrating bottlenecks in state recruitments such as UP Police, UPSSSC PET-based selections, and UP Teacher recruitment, where candidates frequently faced post-result joining delays exceeding 4 to 6 months.
- Candidates must accurately report any past or pending legal proceedings during the attestation stage. Concealments of information remains the single most common ground fro summary termination under standard service jurisprudence, whereas minor cleared cases or revoked FIRs disclosed upfront rarely block appointment.
Also check, Anganwadi Selection Process 2026
Executive - Editorial
Pratyasha is a Communications Professional with over 2.2 years of experience in the education sector. Having worked with top names like Arihant Publications and Jagran Josh, she specializes in board exam results, education news, and government job updates. She also brings a unique perspective as a former Subject Matter Expert for nearly a year. Currently, she is a key part of the Exam Prep and Sarkari Naukri team at Jagran Josh. Pratyasha holds an Honours degree in Ancient Indian History, Culture, and Archaeology, and loves reading and traveling in her free time.