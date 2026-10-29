UP Government Jobs New Rules: FIR, Criminal Cases and New Character Verification Rules Explained

The Uttar Pradesh government, led by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, has introduced some significant amendments to the character and previous verification rules, which are mandatory for appointment to the state government services. Under the revised guidelines, any candidate who is found participating in or advocating any kind of violent activities which are aimed at seditious acts or subversive movements, regime changes against the state will face outright disqualification from securing public employment. The policy simultaneously sets strict procedural safeguards, including a mandatory 30-day timeline for the police verification reports, and clarification that holding a political ideology or facing any minor unproven FIR alone cannot be grounds for rejecting an applicant. This new amendment has drawn sharp criticism from the opposition parties as well.