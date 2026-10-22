Anganwadi Selection Process 2026: Eligibility Criteria, Merit List Rules, and Document Verification

The Anganwadi system in India plays an important role in providing healthcare, nutrition, and early education to young children and mothers. Managed under the Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS) program by state-level Women and Child Development (WCD) departments, Anganwadi posts offer great job opportunities for women in the local villages and urban areas. If you want to apply for the Anganwadi Worker (AWW) or Anganwadi Helper (AWH) positions, understanding how candidates are selected is the first step towards getting hired.

What is the Eligibility Criteria for Anganwadi Recruitment?

Before the selection process for the Anganwadi Recruitment starts, candidates must make sure that they meet and qualify for the eligibility criteria as set by the Department of Women and Child Development (WCD). Given below are the general eligibility criteria for the Anganwadi recruitment process:-