Anganwadi Selection Process 2026: Eligibility Criteria, Merit List Rules, and Document Verification
Read about the selection process for the Anganwadi Workers and Helpers. Understand the eligibility rules, merit list calculation, and document verification without an exam in the article below.
Key Points
- Female candidates aged 18-35 years and permanent local residents are eligible.
- Educational requirements vary: Class 8th/10th for Helpers, 10th/12th for Workers.
- Selection is based on academic merit and local residency; no written exam is conducted.
The Anganwadi system in India plays an important role in providing healthcare, nutrition, and early education to young children and mothers. Managed under the Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS) program by state-level Women and Child Development (WCD) departments, Anganwadi posts offer great job opportunities for women in the local villages and urban areas. If you want to apply for the Anganwadi Worker (AWW) or Anganwadi Helper (AWH) positions, understanding how candidates are selected is the first step towards getting hired.
What is the Eligibility Criteria for Anganwadi Recruitment?
Before the selection process for the Anganwadi Recruitment starts, candidates must make sure that they meet and qualify for the eligibility criteria as set by the Department of Women and Child Development (WCD). Given below are the general eligibility criteria for the Anganwadi recruitment process:-
- Gender:- Only female candidates are eligible to apply for the Anganwadi Recruitment.
- Age:- Candidates must be between the ages of 18 and 35 years, with age relaxation given as per the government guidelines.
- Education:- Candidates applying for the Anganwadi Helpers should have passed Class 8th or 10th; it varies by the state. Candidates applying for the Anganwadi Worker should have passed Class 10th and 12th.
- Local Domicile:- Candidates must be a permanent Resident of the specific Gram Panchayat or the Ward they are applying for.
Also check, Telangana Anganwadi Recruitment 2026
What is the Selection Process for the Anganwadi Recruitment Process?
Unlike many government jobs, Anganwadi recruitment usually does not involve a difficult written exam or any kind of entrance test. Instead, the selection process is done transparently and is based on local residency and academic merit. Given below is the selection process for the Anganwadi recruitment process:-
- The District Programme Officer or Child Development Project Officer (CDPO) releases official notifications on the state’s official WCD website or local news outlets or newspapers. It contains details about the vacancies for the specific centre and the registration dates.
- Interested candidates will have to apply online through the official state websites or submit paper forms at local CDPO offices. Applicants must attach proof of age, residence, educational marks, and category certificates.
- Selection committees then calculate scores using the candidates' marks from Class 8, 10, or 12. Extra marks or weightage are often added for candidates with higher education qualifications, widows, divorces, or destitute states, and candidates belonging to Below Poverty Line (BPL) families, and experience in child development or community work.
- Shortlisted candidates are then invited to present and get their original certificates and documents verified, so that the details match their applications.
- A final merit list is displayed on the official website. Selected candidates receive an appointment letter and complete basic training before joining their assigned Anganwadi center.
Also check, What to Do When Your Aadhaar Is Blocked or Biometrics Fail?
Important Points to Remember for Anganwadi Recruitment
Given below are some of the important points for candidates who wish to apply for the Anganwadi recruitment process that they should keep in mind:-
- Local Preference:- Candidates cannot apply for an Anganwadi post in another town or village. Being a local resident is compulsory to apply for the Anganwadi Worker or Teacher Post.
- State Guidelines:- Exact rules and qualifications vary slightly from one state to another (such as Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Rajasthan, Telangana). Candidates are advised to double-check the local notification.
- Fixed Income:- Anganwadi workers receive a monthly fixed salary from the central and state governments rather than a traditional government salary scale.
Executive - Editorial
Pratyasha is a Communications Professional with over 2.2 years of experience in the education sector. Having worked with top names like Arihant Publications and Jagran Josh, she specializes in board exam results, education news, and government job updates. She also brings a unique perspective as a former Subject Matter Expert for nearly a year. Currently, she is a key part of the Exam Prep and Sarkari Naukri team at Jagran Josh. Pratyasha holds an Honours degree in Ancient Indian History, Culture, and Archaeology, and loves reading and traveling in her free time.